 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Florence girls cruise past Wilson
0 Comments
top story

South Florence girls cruise past Wilson

  • 0
New South Florence Logo sf

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Albany Wilson scored 20 points on senior night for the sixth-ranked Bruins, who won 69-43 Friday over Wilson.

A 23-9 second quarter blew the game open in South's favor.

Bruins teammate Zayniah Snow added 15 points, followed by Shi'Asia Reaves' 10.

Janiya Swinton led Wilson with 15 points, followed by El'riyonna Johnson's 11.

W;8;9;11;15--43

SF;14;23;12;20--69

WILSON (43)

El'riyonna Johnson 11, Williams 3, Janiya Swinton 15, Harkless 2, Stiggers 2, A. Johnson 9, L. Swinton 2.

SOUTH FLORENCE (69)

Zayniah Snow 15, Albany Wilson 20, Lyde 5, McLamore 8, Hudson 2, Shi'Asia Reaves 10, Baker 9.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert