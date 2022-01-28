South Florence girls cruise past Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Albany Wilson scored 20 points on senior night for the sixth-ranked Bruins, who won 69-43 Friday over Wilson.
A 23-9 second quarter blew the game open in South's favor.
Bruins teammate Zayniah Snow added 15 points, followed by Shi'Asia Reaves' 10.
Janiya Swinton led Wilson with 15 points, followed by El'riyonna Johnson's 11.
W;8;9;11;15--43
SF;14;23;12;20--69
WILSON (43)
El'riyonna Johnson 11, Williams 3, Janiya Swinton 15, Harkless 2, Stiggers 2, A. Johnson 9, L. Swinton 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (69)
Zayniah Snow 15, Albany Wilson 20, Lyde 5, McLamore 8, Hudson 2, Shi'Asia Reaves 10, Baker 9.
