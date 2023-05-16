LITTLE RIVER, S.C. -- Eighth-ranked South Florence will have to win at home Thursday to keep its season alive. That's after the Bruins lost 2-1 to top-ranked North Myrtle Beach in Tuesday's Game 1 of the Class 4A lower-state finals.

"Bottom line is they were able to get the runs in, and we didn't," said Kenny Gray, South Florence's coach. "During the game, we had a few opportunities to score some runs, but we just couldn't get the big hit."

Game 2 is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at South Florence. Game 3, if necessary, is 6:30 p.m. Friday back at North Myrtle.

The Chiefs scored on an error in the first, and on a passed ball in the second.

South Florence scratched its run across the plate in the top of the seventh and were in contention to tie it with a runner on third. But winning pitcher Austin Long completed his path of going the distance by striking out Noah Gause to end the game.

The Bruins started their top of the seventh with a walk by losing pitcher Aydin Palmer. Palmer's courtesy runner, Hunter White, then stole second and then got to third while Wyatt Williams reached second on an error. White scored while Hunter McClary grounded out on a check-swing to the pitcher.

Darius Douglas, the pinch-runner for Williams, then was at third but could not advance any farther as the Chiefs earned their third one-run win of the season against the Bruins. North Myrtle won the regular-season meetings by the score of 3-2.

Palmer, the South Florence career strikeout leader who struck out 12 Tuesday, cannot pitch anymore in this series because of pitch count. His career total of strikeouts is at 377.

Teammate Dylan Wiegel is the likely starter for Thursday's Game 2.

Those first and second innings are what put the Bruins in this Thursday's crucial situation. After South (24-6) successfully bargained an umpire meeting to overturn a call on which Brayden Robinson was initially ruled out, the Bruins protested again on North Myrtle's single by Chance Hall that started the bottom of the first. The South coaches argued Hall made the turn after reaching first base and was tagged -- therefore, in those coaches' opinion, Hall should have been ruled out.

But unlike the top of the first, the umpires didn't meet to consider overturning that call, so Hall remained safe. After being asked if he tried to get an umpire meeting together on that play, or if the umpires refused the request, Gray said, "He made the call, and that was it. I went out there (in the first inning for Robinson) and I asked for help and they took it. But on a call like that, there's really not a lot of help we could have gotten. It's just that's the judgment of that umpire and that was it."

Hall went on to steal second and reach third on a groundout. Then, with two outs, C.J. Oxendine's fly ball to center went off Gause's glove and Hall scored for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, the Chiefs' Mason Cox reached on a single to right. After Cox stole second and reached third on Allen McCormick's sacrifice bunt, Cox scored on the passed ball.

Palmer pulled an impressive escape feat in the fifth after three consecutive one-out walks loaded the bases. He responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end that frame.

But the Chiefs (26-5) were the ones celebrating at the end of this game.

"When you reach this point of the playoffs, all the teams are good, and any mistake you make is magnified," Gray said. "That was evident tonight. They were able to score runs and capitalize, and we weren't."