South Florence now two wins away from region crown after 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach
South Florence courtesy K.J. Andrews dives back as Myrtle Beach first baseman Jake Rhodes awaits the attempted pick-off throw during the bottom of the seventh of Thursday's game. Andrews was a courtesy runner for Landon Brown, who led the inning off with a single. Andrews eventually scored on Mikey Morris' single to give the Bruins a 1-0 win.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Mikey Morris' single in the bottom of the seventh scored K.J. Andrews to give South Florence a 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach on Thursday's senior night.

South coach Kenny Gray now has 20 wins in a single season for the first time in his career. Two more wins next week against West Florence, and Gray will have a third region crown in his 23-year career and first since 2018.

Gray's team, meanwhile, has won 11 consecutive games. That includes region sweeps over Darlington, Wilson, Hartsville and now, the Seahawks.

In the Bruins' latest win, the heroics were in tune with the occasion of senior night, as Morris is a senior. But he's not the only one.

Senior catcher, Landon Brown, started the inning with a single. Andrews, also a senior, came in after that and became a courtesy runner for Brown. After sophomore Luke Miller drew a walk, Andrews had enough speed to make it home on Morris' clutch single.

The winning pitcher was also a senior, Mason Lynch, who went the distance while striking out five batters.

The clutch hits were much harder to find for South Florence in the first and third innings, as they stranded runners at third.

But Myrtle Beach failed to capitalize on its biggest opportunity, loading the bases in the top of the sixth. With one out, the Seahawks' Gibson Goodroe reached on a bunt and then advanced to third on Jeremy Jones' double. After Lynch struck Tyler Burgess out to make it two outs, the Bruins intentionally walked Austin Gordon. 

Lynch then induced a flyout to center to end the inning and set the stage for the Bruins' win.

MB;000;000;0--0;3;0

SF;000;000;1--1;3;0

WP -- Mason Lynch (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB) LP -- Austin Gordon (6+ IP, 3 H, 1 4, 1 ER, 7 k, 2 BB).

RECORDS: SF 20-3, 8-2.

