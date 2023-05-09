FLORENCE, S.C. – Grant McDonald picked up kicking as a sophomore, and now three years later, he’ll be doing it at the next level.

The Bruins’ placekicker signed with Sacred Heart University in Connecticut on Monday – a NCAA Football Championship Subdivision program from the Northeast Conference.

“It’s surreal really,” McDonald said of signing with the Pioneers. “I’ve been working for this since freshman year. I picked up kicking my sophomore year, because I’ve been a soccer player. I’ve just been working at it ever since.

“…The coach (reached out to me) and told me he wanted me to visit, and I just fell in love with the school.”