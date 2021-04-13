South Florence softball beats Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Eighth-grader Payton Perry threw a two-hitter for South Florence, which won 2-1 Tuesday over previously undefeated Darlington. She had a no-hitter through six innings.

Perry struck out four, and her defense backed her up with plays like a spectacular grab by shortstop, Gracelyn Flowers.

After missing on a couple opportunities to score, South did take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third after Darlington got the Bruins' first two batters out. Larissa Siders singled, Flowers walked, and Katie Catoe's RBI single put coach Bobby Jones' Bruins in front.

Darlington had a chance to tie it in the top of the fifth after Madie Andrews drew a walk. Her courtesy runner, Whittney Turner, reached second on teammate Amber Rogers' sacrifice bunt. Turner, however, was ruled out on an interference call after running into Flowers after she fielded a ball hit by Ashton Goodwin.

Perry struck out the next batter to end the Falcons' threat, and South Florence produced its final run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly by Delany Timmons.

Darlington scored its first run in the top of the seventh, with two outs, on a Rogers single up the middle. But Goodwin popped out to end the game.

