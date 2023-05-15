FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence won 7-4 Monday over Lugoff-Elgin, clinching its bracket and setting up a lower-state final against cross-town rival West Florence.

The Knights won the two regular-season games over the Bruins by scores of 2-0 and 4-3. Their best-of-3 lower-state finals begin Wednesday on the Knights' home field. Game 2 is Friday at South, and the deciding game -- if necessary -- is Saturday at West.

On Monday, coach Bobby Jones' South Florence squad broke away from its see-saw of a game against the Demons with two in the fifth, and the final run in the sixth. South Florence also eliminated Lugoff-Elgin's baseball team this past weekend and will start its lower-state baseball finals Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach.

In Monday's softball win, Katie Catoe went 2 for 4 with four RBI for South (22-9). And winning pitcher Payton Perry, who was chased before Saturday's 12-0 loss was over, came back Monday and went the distance while striking out eight.

