Southside's Lawrence, Black win state middle-school bass-fishing crown

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cayden Lawrence and Chase Black knew they had a solid three-fish total that could win the state’s middle-school bass-fishing crown.
But as they say, it’s never over until the numbers are all added up. That’s what made the two Southside Middle School anglers uneasy, even after weighing in at 11.81 pounds.
“We had a scale on the boat and weighed the fish we caught,” Lawrence said. “And when we went to the judging scales, we knew it’d be close because somebody before us had already turned in 11 pounds, and it was going to be close. So, we were confident — but not sure.”
Sure enough, Lawrence and Black’s total indeed won them the Junior’s BASS Federation state championship this past weekend at Lake Wylie.
The two eighth-graders will compete in the Bassmaster Junior Nationals this summer.
“The biggest fish we caught Saturday was the one we caught first; it was 5 ½ pounds,” Black said. “That gave us a lot of hope and a lot of confidence. Once we caught that, we were just trying to catch more big ones.”
It was the first time competing at Lake Wylie (near Rock Hill) for both anglers. So the two had to do their homework.
“We went practicing Friday, looking over the shallow waters and the beds,” Black said. “We didn’t catch anything Friday, we just marked them and then went Saturday and caught them at the beds we had seen from marking them Friday.”
“We just worked based on what we had learned from fishing in the past and tried to do what we do,” Lawrence added.
After that, Black and Lawrence looked at each other and said, “I hope we can catch them.”
That first fish was a sure sign Saturday was going to be a good outing.
“When I caught that fish, we knew were going to be on them all day,” Lawrence said. “We were excited about that first fish of the day. That was a big one.”
Since Lawrence and Black were among the last to have officials weigh their results for the day, their suspense did not have to last long, as they were soon declared state champions.
“They just flat out know how to fish,” coach Jeremy Trussell said.
So what next?
“Now that we’ve won a state title, we want to make sure we do well in the rest of our regular-season tournaments,” Black said.
And since the two will be competing at the high school level next year, their confidence also received a boost.
“We competed with the South Florence team last year in a meet, and we brought in 26.5 pounds on five fish,” Lawrence recalled. “We definitely want to try and win state in high school, too.”