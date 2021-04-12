Southside's Lawrence, Black win state middle-school bass-fishing crown

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cayden Lawrence and Chase Black knew they had a solid three-fish total that could win the state’s middle-school bass-fishing crown.

But as they say, it’s never over until the numbers are all added up. That’s what made the two Southside Middle School anglers uneasy, even after weighing in at 11.81 pounds.

“We had a scale on the boat and weighed the fish we caught,” Lawrence said. “And when we went to the judging scales, we knew it’d be close because somebody before us had already turned in 11 pounds, and it was going to be close. So, we were confident — but not sure.”

Sure enough, Lawrence and Black’s total indeed won them the Junior’s BASS Federation state championship this past weekend at Lake Wylie.

The two eighth-graders will compete in the Bassmaster Junior Nationals this summer.

“The biggest fish we caught Saturday was the one we caught first; it was 5 ½ pounds,” Black said. “That gave us a lot of hope and a lot of confidence. Once we caught that, we were just trying to catch more big ones.”

It was the first time competing at Lake Wylie (near Rock Hill) for both anglers. So the two had to do their homework.