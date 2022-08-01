Spaulding High reunion held Saturday

Nearly 70 former graduates, teachers, family and friends gathered at The Hugh Leatherman Senior Center in Florence, on July 30 to celebrate the Class Reunion of the 1978-1983 graduating classes from Spaulding High School in Lamar.

These were the last six graduating classes from what was Spaulding High School. It was changed to a Middle School in 1983 and is now Spaulding Junior High.

The highlight of the celebration was the homage shown to five former teachers, and these revered educators were awarded 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The encryption on the award read: “For your unwavering support and unrelenting guidance that helped in leading our path to success. You are being honored with much appreciation and gratitude.”

The following honorees were: Mamie Richardson-McDaniel, Florence, Dwight James, Bishopville, Eliza Pauley Rivers, Lamar, Thomas Byron, Mullins and James Brown, Florence.

In addition, a proclamation from the town of Lamar was read where Mayor James Howell proclaimed, July 29-31, 2022, as Spaulding High School Reunion of Classes 1978-1983, Reunion Weekend Celebration.

In gratitude, former military members were honored and given a token of appreciation for their unwavering, brave service to our nation.

Activities also included awards given to former graduates of Spaulding High School.

First, The Barry White “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Baby” Award was presented to the alumni who were married the longest – Steve and Elaine Spann, class of 1980.

Second, The Lakeside “Fantastic Voyage” Award was presented to the alumni who traveled to the most countries or territories – Jackie Spann, class of 1978.

Third, The Sister Sledge “We are Family” Award was presented to the alumni with the most grandchildren – Elaine Brunson Taylor, class of 1980.

Next, The Whitney Houston “One Moment in Time” Award was presented to the alumni with the highest earned degree since high school – Dr. Crystal Lorraine Thomas, class of 1983. Thomas received her doctor of veterinary medicine from Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1991.

Finally, Rose Allen, class of 1982, was recognized as the alumni who traveled the farthest – San Antonio.