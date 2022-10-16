McLeod Health: Local people caring for local people

FLORENCE -- Communities change, businesses grow and the pursuit of quality continues to transform the delivery of healthcare. At McLeod Health, we believe in our calling to serve patients and their families who entrust us with their care. We are bound by our mission to serve others and filter our efforts through four Core Values: Caring, The Person, Quality and Integrity.

McLeod Health started the journey of providing excellent healthcare from the Midlands to the Coast more than 116 years ago. Along the way, the seven-hospital system continues to remain focused on the patient’s experience and seeks to stay at the forefront of the advancements in medicine.

To deliver on our commitment to provide quality care, McLeod Health will launch a new electronic medical record (EMR) platform that will revolutionize the way we deliver healthcare. Epic is the preferred electronic medical record system for more than 250 health care organizations nationwide.

With the patient at its heart, Epic software is built around a single, comprehensive health record. Everything works together in the doctor’s office, hospital, patient’s home or long-term care facility. Hospitals using Epic have seen an 80% reduction in patient check-in time and an 87% reduction in post-operative complications.

For the patient the goal is safe and effective treatment, delivered in a warm and caring environment, provided as quickly as possible. However, the complexity of healthcare requires physicians to have access to a patient’s complete medical history quickly so they can meet that goal – this is where Epic excels.

Epic will allow a physician caring for patients in the office and in the hospital access to all of the patient’s medical information including lab results, medications, radiology reports and other critical components – all in one place. It will enable more natural communication among departments on all McLeod campuses and the more than 90 offices of McLeod Physician Associates, making it easier for physicians to order tests and procedures and for patients to access medical information through the McLeod Health website (McLeodHealth.org).

Patients will also have real-time access to their medical information. McLeod MyChart is a secure and easy tool that allows patients to manage their healthcare 24/7 without having to call the doctor’s office or visit the medical records department. From a computer or a smartphone, patients can access their medical records, message their care team, read messages sent by their doctor or other clinical staff, view test results as soon as they become available, refill prescriptions, schedule appointments, view and pay medical bills and so much more.

With McLeod MyChart, patients can also grant others proxy access, keeping everyone informed of upcoming medical visits and changes in medications as well as the opportunity to communicate directly with medical providers. This feature ensures family, or a designated person, can help their loved ones stay on top of their health.

This transformational move to Epic underscores advancements that reflect the McLeod mission of improving health in our communities from the Midlands to the Coast.

Innovation and advanced technology are another priority in our journey to deliver medical excellence. At McLeod, robotic-assisted surgery is an option for patients needing general surgery, GYN surgery, urology surgery, thoracic surgery and orthopedic surgery.

In the treatment of heart disease and stroke, McLeod teams are enhancing patient care with FlowTriever and the RAPID Imaging system.

The McLeod Structural Heart team utilizes a minimally invasive, catheter-based device, The FlowTriever, for the rapid treatment of pulmonary embolisms in many higher risk patients. The device is used to remove blood clots from the lung arteries. RAPID: McLeod Health also installed a new software that expedites stroke care for patients. The RAPID imaging technology quickly analyzes a head CT scan of patients experiencing acute strokes. The software is fast and automated with results being viewed on any computer or handheld device by the McLeod Neurology Medical Team. RAPID quickly provides critical patient information allowing the team to assess the severity of the patient’s stroke and determine the most appropriate treatment. The faster patient information is delivered, the sooner treatment can begin.

Additionally, the recruitment of top physicians and specialists is critical to the McLeod Health mission. Within the past year, McLeod Health recruited more than 40 physicians and sub-specialists including Primary Care, Anesthesiology, Cardiology, Digestive Health, Emergency and Trauma, General Surgery, Hospitalists, Neurology, OB/GYN, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pulmonary and Critical Care, Sports Medicine, and Vascular Surgery.

At McLeod Health, we are local people caring for local people. Our patients are our most important asset which is why we are committed to being Here for Life for generation after generation.