SPORTS ROUNDUP

Hartsville football falls to Irmo

IRMO, S.C. – Hartsville’s McKendrie Douglas threw for one touchdown and ran for another, but Hartsville lost 17-14 at Irmo on Friday night.

The Red Foxes fall to 3-2 and will host South Florence at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Coker hires McCants

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Jonathan McCants is Coker’s new cross-country/track and field coach.

McCants comes to Coker from the University of Mount Olive where he was an assistant during the 2021 season, predominantly working with sprinters and long hurdlers. Mount Olive captured the men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor championships with McCants on staff. McCants also coached two United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region relay teams, one individual school record holder and one relay school record holder.

Prior to Mount Olive, McCants was an assistant University of Charleston (W.Va.) from 2019-21. There, he worked with the cross-country team and helped guide them to a No. 18 finish at the NCAA Division II national meet. On the track side, he worked with the sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers, posting a Mountain East Conference championship with one sprinter being named an All-American. McCants also coached two individual athletes and one relay team to First Team All-Atlantic Region honors while helping the men’s team to the 2021 MEC Outdoor Conference Championship. McCants was previously a Graduate Assistant at UC, where he helped the men’s team to back-to-back MEC Outdoor Championships (2018, 2019). He also coached 15 MEC champions between individual and relay events, as well as 18 school record holders.

Prior to Charleston, he was an Assistant Coach at Virginia Tech, working with the sprinters and hurdlers. While McCants was on staff, Virginia Tech won the men’s and women’s Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 2017.

As a collegiate track and field athlete, McCants was a three-time All-ACC selection, while being a part of two ACC Indoor Conference Championship teams. He was a 2012 Second Team All-American, and the Virginia Tech Men’s Team MVP that same year. In 2013 he set both the indoor 200m and 300m school records, while qualifying for the USATF outdoor national championships in the 200 in 2014.

Three Coker field-hockey players were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s (NFHCA) 2022 Collegiate Watch List. Junior midfielder Kaiya Sabur, senior forward Britt Kabo and sophomore defender Amba Brown were all named to the list for Coker.