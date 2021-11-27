2021-21 Pee Dee Preseason Girls' Basketball Capsules

CAROLINA ACADEMY
COACH: T.J. Stack (15th overall, 3rd as varsity girls. 18-17 at TCA).
LAST YEAR: 9-8
KEY RETURNERS: So. - G - Ruby Kate Amos, Sr. - G/F - Grace Weaver, Sr. - PG - Rachel Yarborough, Jr. - G - Mary Catherine Cameron
KEY NEWCOMER: Sr. - F - Anna Grace Bradley
COACH'S QUOTE: "I am excited about my team heading into this upcoming season. I expect us to be very competitive this year. They are a great group who works hard and are a lot of fun to coach."
CHESTERFIELD
COACH: Nicholas Jolly (23-31 in 4 years at CHS)
LAST YEAR:7-5
KEY RETURNERS: Lorianna Dixon-(Sr); Raeleigh Rivers (Jr); Jada Balckwell- (Jr); Kierra Diggs (So); Jaeda Johnson (So); Trinity Turnage- (Fr)
KEY NEWCOMER: Kaylee Eubanks (9th)
COACH’S QUOTE: "This is a great group of young ladies who are learning everyday what it takes and what it means to help turn our program into a winner on and off the court. Their growth and development is something our school and community should be excited about! We are excited to get started as we continue to strive for more."
DARLINGTON
COACH: Shaniqua Bennett (1st year)
LAST YEAR: N/A
KEY RETURNERS: Sommer Joseph, Ja'Mera Madison, Tamira Benton, Tikierra Jerry, Aryanna McPhail
KEY NEWCOMER: Nyisha Moses, Kabreyia Davis
COACH'S QUOTE: "A lot of people notice when you succeed, but they don't see what it takes." - Don Staley
EAST CLARENDON
COACH: Perry Stokes (703-247 in 40 years)
LAST YEAR: 10-1
KEY RETURNERS: Talaysia Cooper, Liberty Whack, Hayden White, Nakendra McElveen, Jasmine Lloyd, Amyia Rush, Morgan Robinson, Whitney McElveen, Charli Floyd, Elizabeth Fleming
KEY NEWCOMER: None
COACH’S QUOTE: "After last year's COVID-shortened year, we are looking forward to a full schedule of games. We hope to use the experience gained in our regular season schedule to prepare us for the tough competition of the 1A playoffs."
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN
COACH: Neil Minton (222-136 overall, 99-24 at FCS)
LAST YEAR: 13-3
KEY RETURNERS: Mary Margaret Sterling, Hilton Broach
KEY NEWCOMER: None
COACH’S QUOTE: "We lost some very key players, but this program and the girls we have returning have always played together and with a lot of heart. I expect that to continue and expect this group to really work hard and improve. We should be a solid defensive team and hopefully will continue to represent the Lord and our school in a mighty way."
GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL FOR MATH & SCIENCE
COACH: Selena Davis (5th year)
KEY RETURNERS: Avery Fields; Emma Feith; Lupita Frias
KEY NEWCOMERS: Aubree Miller; Gayatri Misra
COACH'S QUOTE: "We have a hardworking & dedicated group of young ladies. They are excited to be able to be back on the court and I am looking forward to seeing their hard work pay off during the season."
HARTSVILLE
COACH: Justin Johnson (4th Season)
LAST YEAR: 6-6
KEY RETURNERS: Aletrice Benjamin, Kindan Dawson, and Nakia Johnson
KEY NEWCOMERS: Olivia Martin, Autumn Kind, Tatiana Fisher and Saleese Kind
COACH’S QUOTE: "It's you versus you. You're in competition with who you were yesterday." #TakeTheStairs
HANNAH-PAMPLICO
COACH: Kim Tuten (4th season)
LAST YEAR: 2-9
KEY RETURNERS: Jakera Wilson, Jayla Graham, Hilary Williams, Isabella Davis and Willanna Peterson
KEY NEWCOMERS: Christina Hacker and Hope Turner
COACH’S QUOTE: "BEL1EVE!"
JOHNSONVILLE
COACH: Walter Clark (4th year, 14-39 overall)
LAST YEAR: 5-7
KEY RETURNERS: Brooks Eaddy – 12th, Miaisia Hamilton – 11th, and Chloe Cribb – 10th
KEY NEWCOMER: Faith Bardon – 9th
COACH’S QUOTE: "This year will be a little different without all of the seniors that we had last year, but I am looking forward to the combination of returning and new players."
LAKE CITY
COACH: Debra Muldrow
LAST YEAR: 2-5
KEY RETURNERS: Mion Frierson, Kyeisha Black, Arianna Barr, Xzerrya Clark
KEY NEWCOMERS: Jada Montgomery, Destiny McFadden, Jhiniah Eaddy, Jada Gordon
COACH'S QUOTE: “Work hard, Work Stronger and work longer” - Never Give up
LAKE VIEW
COACH: Larry Inman (83-82 in 9 seasons at LVHS)
LAST YEAR: 12 - 1.
KEY RETURNERS: Ja'Niyah Waters, Gwendasia Page, Sa'Nyah Williams, Jaleya Ford, Zan'Dasia McNeil, Conelia Mace and Tianaa Hamilton.
KEY NEWCOMER: Neveah Locklear
COACH'S QUOTE: "Ja'Niyah was our stat leader finishing last year averging 15.8 points per game. Gwendasia was second (11.4 ppg) and Jaleya was our third leading scorer (8.0 ppg) this past season while missing several games. She is still trying to find her way into the playoffs. She has missed the playoffs two years in a row due to injuries. Maybe this year will be different for the Lady Gators."
LATTA
COACH: Sandra Gomillion (32 -17 in 4 years)
LAST YEAR: 4-1
KEY RETURNERS: Makayla Legette, Shawniza Bethea, Kardae McFadden
KEY NEWCOMER: N/A
COACH’S QUOTE: "Work Hard! Play Hard!"
LEE CENTRAL
COACH: Patrice Holmes (4th year, 36-15 overall)
LAST YEAR: Did not play
KEY RETURNERS: None
KEY NEWCOMER: Shadae Rembert
COACH'S QUOTE: "No excuses. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard."
LEE ACADEMY
COACH: Kim Langston(337-220 in 26 years overall, 85-59 in seven years at LA)
LAST YEAR: 10-7
KEY RETURNERS: Mallory Christmas, Lacie McElveen, Savanna Price
KEY NEWCOMERS: Chloe McCutchen, Macy Ahtonen, Alleigh Brown and Julee Saverance
COACH'S QUOTE: "Practice each practice and play each game as if it were your last...NO REGRETS!"
MARION
COACH: Crasten Davis (3rd year, 38-3 overall)
LAST YEAR: 9-1
KEY RETURNERS: Yazmie Howard, Brya Timmons, Jaeda Davis, Destinee Allen
KEY NEWCOMER: Ayonna Lester
COACH’S QUOTE: "We have lost a lot of talent over the past three years, however, we are replacing that talent with young athletic ladies that are hungry to continue the Swamp Fox success. We will be led by our defense and tenacity."
PEE DEE ACADEMY
COACH: Meagan Thomas (1st year)
LAST YEAR: 8-5
KEY RETURNERS: Ashley Martin, Allie Briley, Leah Johnson, Lauren Martin, Abby Johnson, Rebecca Hammond, Lizzie McCaskill, and Anna Hasty
KEY NEWCOMERS: Claire Eskridge, Caroline Elvington, and Sydney King
COACH'S QUOTE: "Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it." - George Halas
SOUTH FLORENCE
COACH: David Robinson (2nd year)
LAST YEAR: 4-2
KEY RETURNER: Albany Wilson
KEY NEWCOMER: Jazmyne Lyde
COACH'S QUOTE: "Practice hard but play harder."
THE KING'S ACADEMY
COACH: Andrew Alexander (2nd season)
LAST YEAR: 7-8
KEY RETURNERS: Meredith Hoover and Lily-Cathryn Alexander
KEY NEWCOMERS: Lauren Mills, Kate Buckley, Ashley Law, Hailey Doyle
COACH’S QUOTE: "We are a very young team and not a whole lot of depth, but we are going to play fast and physical. We will be challenged a lot this year, and that will make us better."
TRINITY COLLEGIATE
COACH: Cornelius Snead (2nd season)
LAST YEAR: 11-6
KEY RETURNERS: Mingaile Urmuleviciute, Jaida Cameron, McKenzie Davis, Kennedy Pierce
KEY NEWCOMERS: Kenzie Feagin, Kiyomi McMiller, Azaria Know, Tatianna Williamson
COACH'S QUOTE: "It's Time."
WEST FLORENCE
COACH: Kedral Timmons (1st season varsity level)
LAST YEAR: N/A
KEY RETURNERS: Zy'Breayziah Alexander, Ashyra Gerrald
KEY NEWCOMERS: Amaryn Harrison, Destiny Mitchell, Jordyn Perry, Gabby Evans, Ahliah Mack
COACH'S QUOTE: "I am confident in our future. The Lady Knights have assured me that they are willing to put in the work to be competitive."
WILSON
COACH: Jessica Gerald (66-16 Iin 4 years)
LAST YEAR: 3-4
KEY RETURNERS: El'Rionna Johnson, Arriona Johnson, Nitara Stiggars, Gabby White
KEY NEWCOMER: Nari Brown
COACH’S QUOTE: "The world needs dreamers and the world needs doers. But above all the world needs dreamers who do." - Sarah Ban Breathnach