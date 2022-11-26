2022-23 PRESEASON PEE DEE PREP BASKETBALL CAPSULES

BOYS

CAROLINA ACADEMY

COACH: T.J. Stack

LAST YEAR: Record 9 - 9

KEY RETURNERS: Junior - Dyson Lamb, Junior - Garrett Sauls, Senior - Peyton McCutcheon, Senior - Douglas Filyaw, Senior - Izak Martinez

KEY NEWCOMER: Junior - John Tyler McCelveen and Sophomore - Landon Turner

COACH'S QUOTE: "I am looking forward to coaching this group of young men and to having a successful season."

CARVERS BAY

COACH: Jeff Mezzatesta

LAST YEAR: 20 - 6 (8-0)

KEY RETURNERS: Tony Bell (PG), Tyshaun Grice (PF), Keith Moore (C), RJ Bromell (PF)

KEY NEWCOMERS: Kenneth Bateman (SG - Jr.), Ja'saia Young (PF - Jr.), Darrius Bell (PG - Jr.), Jayden Bell (PG - Fr.)

COACH'S QUOTE: "We will return 4 starters from last year's state quarterfinal team and blend them with our region championship JV team. We had a productive summer and I saw a lot of improvement, however, our young players will have to grow up fast this season. Our seniors are hard-working and dedicated leaders who will have to be patient as these young players learn. Our hope is to use our challenging non-conference to grow and develop, our holiday season to play some of the best talent in the state during the Class A Showcase and a tournament in the Upstate and be ready for the gauntlet that is Region 5A basketball."

CHERAW

COACH: Andrew Eads

LAST YEAR: 8-19

KEY RETURNERS: Zay Brown (Sr Guard), Dwight Harrington (JR G/F)

KEY NEWCOMER: Elijah Smith (Soph F/C)

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are really young and really inexperienced. We graduated nine seniors last year and have only three returners. This year will really be a baptism by fire for our young guys. Two options, burn up in smoke, or get forged by fire!"

CHESTERFIELD

COACH: Earnest Davis

RECORDS: 8-14 overall 3-9 region

KEY RETURNERS: Kaegan Chambers 10th, Scoot Coyler 9th, Ronnie Little 9th, Niz Williams 12 TJ McBride 10th, Tristen Chan 10th, Bryson Walker 11th

COACH'S QUOTE: "We will be battle tested early with a tough non conference schedule! I feel like this will prepare us for our region!! We are young, but experienced!"

DILLON CHRISTIAN

COACH: Bo Stone

LAST YEAR: Record 7-12

KEY RETURNERS: Greyson Singletary, Thompson Stone, Jackson Outlar, Gavin Jones

KEY NEWCOMERS: Ryheim Manning, Rahmond Hamilton, Jaffari Jeffries, Jacob Hunt

COACH'S QUOTE: "We return everyone from last year, and have a lot of new talent coming in. We should be very competitive, as these guys worked hard in the offseason to get better. I’m very excited about this group of guys."

EAST CLARENDON

COACH: Seneca Barron

RECORD: 6-12

KEY RETURNERS: Cade Cook, Hayden Craft, Ryan Sullivan, Chase Williamson, Whitt Nesbitt , Jordyn Thames,

KEY NEWCOMERS: Jamarion Bennett, Rod Shaw, Brooks Mixon, Tyiel Wilson, Jakez Rush.

COACH'S QUOTE: "Control what you can control and let God do the rest"

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN

COACH: Clay Bochette

LAST YEAR: 11-9

KEY RETURNERS: Emekah Johnson, Juwel Huntley, Dylan Greene

KEY NEWCOMERS: Braiden Bevan, Taylor Greene,

COACH'S QUOTE: "Looking forward to a great season of FCS basketball. Versatility would be a good way to describe this years team. Experience, combined with some key additions will help us to reach our goals. Thankful to be a part of this group. Go Eagles!"

JOHNSONVILLE

COACH: Casey Geter

LAST YEAR: 16-7

KEY RETURNERS: Travis Wilson, Alontre Pressley, Neil Martin, Timari Hannah, Marquel Burroughs, JJ Coles

COACH'S QUOTE: "Life Happens!"

LATTA

COACH: Chris German Sr.

LAST YEAR: 11-10

KEY RETURNERS: Leterrian Israel, Dorian Griffin, Eli Jones, Michael McKenzie

KEY NEWCOMERS: Jamarion Jones, Amir Rogers, Jakoby German, Nick Lane

COACH'S QUOTE: "We ain't winning if y'all don't do the little things" - Ed Reed

LAKE CITY

COACH: Stan Adams

LAST YEAR: 3-16

KEY RETURNERS: Mykel Croker, Qualek Washington, AJ Graham, Brandon Burgess, Bryson Rose, Karon Brown.

KEY NEWCOMERS: Amare Adams, Dallas Davis, Blayne Edwards, Antwian Jones

COACH'S QUOTE: This years team brings a certain competitiveness, they have the type of chemistry that you see in the great teams of the past. We will look to use that chemistry as a building block towards a successful season.

LAKE VIEW

COACH: Jeffery Ceasar

LAST YEAR: 8-11

KEY RETURNERS: Shaheed Dawkins, Trey Page, Garrett Vaught , Sevon Nichols, Cam Umphries, Jayden Ford, Tyrell Foxworth and Jonathan Carter.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We're playing a tough schedule to prepare for region play. Hopefully with the right leadership, we will have a better year than last year."

LAURENCE MANNING

COACH: Will Epps

LAST YEAR: 18-7

KEY RETURNERS: Brandon King, Thomas Sumpter.

COACH QUOTE: "We are excited about the opportunity to work and grow as a team. As always our us to win our region and region tournament."

LEE CENTRAL

COACH: Xavier Harry

LAST YEAR: 7-16

KEY RETURNERS: Michael Holmes Jr., RJ Spann, Javon Johnson, Tyrell Frazier, Kyle Pitts, Tomisaac Newkirk

COACH'S QUOTE: "You get out what you put in!"

MANNING

COACH: Lamont Britt

KEY RETURNERS: Justin Daniels, JeQhwayn Hilton, Dijon Rankins, Jeffery Ceasar

KEY NEWCOMERS: Peyton Frierson, Tyler Green

COACH'S QUOTE: "Don't worry about what you can't control. Our focus and energy needs to be on the things we CAN control. Attitude, effort, focus- these are things WE can control."

MARION

COACH: Andy Bostick

LAST YEAR: 10-10 overall, 7-2 region

KEY RETURNERS: Gabriel Cusack, Quay’Sheed Scott, Jamorius Wilson

MARLBORO COUNTY

COACH: Demetrius Knox

KEY RETURNERS: Braylon Barfield, Nori Adams, Mason Thomas

KEY NEWCOMERS: Justin Purvis, Keyshawn Leach, JaiTez Barbour

COACH QUOTE: "Nobody who ever gave their best effort never regretted it""there is no shortcuts on the path to success "

McBEE

COACH: Damian Days

LAST YEAR: 4-16

KEY RETURNERS: Evan Sullivan, Tyrek Wright, Tylique Joines, Shawn Price, Elijah Billingsley

KEY NEWCOMER: DJ Harper

MULLINS

COACH: Eric Troy

LAST YEAR: 10-7 Overall / 5-1 Region

KEY RETURNERS: Johnell Sindab, Demitrius Sanders, Syree Livingston

COACH'S QUOTE: "Losing 7 seniors is tough for any team, but we are looking forward to the challenge."

PEE DEE ACADEMY

COACH: Kyle Drew

LAST YEAR: 20-4

KEY RETURNER: Hudson Spivey

COACH'S QUOTE: "We lost a lot of very good basketball players, but expect a lot from our returning players, as well as the players coming up from a great JV team."

SOUTH FLORENCE

COACH: Dominique Harris

LAST YEAR: Record: 7-15

KEY RETURNERS: Joseph McMillan, Jamarie Brown, Terrance Moorer, Aydron Gamble, Jackson Robinson

KEY NEWCOMERS: Jarius Davis

COACH'S QUOTE: "A lot of individual talent has to gel together with a common goal."

THE KING'S ACADEMY

COACH: David Banner

LAST YEAR: 4-17

COACH’S QUOTE: “It is a privilege for our staff to begin the process of rebuilding this team at a such a great school with superb facilities and an exceptional group of quality young men.”

TRINITY COLLEGIATE SCHOOL

COACH: Mike Teasley

LAST YEAR: 27-7

KEY RETURNERS: Michael Gregory, Christian Miles,

KEY NEWCOMERS: Landon Wilson, Jae Thomas, Maks Szambelan, Jaden Gerald

COACH'S QUOTE: "The road to athletic greatness is not marked by perfection, but the ability to constantly overcome adversity and failure." − Nike

WEST FLORENCE

COACH: Kevin Robinson

LAST YEAR: 24-4

KEY RETURNERS: Deuce Hudson, Darren Lloyd, Bryson Graves, Steven Smalls,

KEY NEWCOMERS: Dominick Jones, Grant Beaton, Zion McAllister,

COACH'S QUOTE: "Things did not end the way we wanted it to end last year. Nevertheless, we are very excited to see what the future holds this year. We are very hungry to get back on the hardwood. #HEART #EFFORT #INTENSITY."

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY

COACH: Kevin Burrows

LAST YEAR: 9-10

KEY RETURNERS: Conrad Balder, Holden Baylor, Bradley Muldrow, Brock Hundley.

KEY NEWCOMERS: West Smith, Micah Balder.

WILSON

COACH: Carlos Powell

LAST YEAR: 23-5 (SCHSL 4A state champions)

KEY RETURNERS: Zandae Butler, Josh Green, Merel Burgess, Javon Brown.

KEY NEWCOMERS: Tristian Thompsoon, Josh Leonard.

COACH’S QUOTE: "I have my favorite 2 that I say everyday to my players…..“Dreams Only Get Greater with WORK……DOGGWORK DONT LIE. “Be Better than Yesterday 1%.”

GIRLS

CAROLINA ACADEMY

COACH: T.J. Stack

LAST YEAR: 9 - 9

KEY RETURNERS: Ruby Kate Amos, Mary Katherine Cameron, Clare Floyd

KEY NEWCOMERS: Zyniah McClam , Estherb Campbell, Dakota Jernigan

COACH'S QUOTE: "I expect great things from this team."

CARVERS BAY

COACH: Logan Kingsbury

LAST YEAR: 12-9

KEY RETURNERS: Jerchel Geathers, D’Essence Graham, Khaliah Richardson

KEY NEWCOMERS: Liberty Brown, Jasmyn Jenkins

COACH'S QUOTE: “We are still a young team, learning how to play the right way is the number one focus in the early parts of this season. Great teams play unselfish, they play together, and they play hard. If we do those three things it’ll be a fun year.”

CHERAW

COACH: Eddie Chaplin

KEY RETURNERS: Jaleah Faulkner, Myshauna Worrell, Sanya Murray, Damiyah Burns, LaKyrah Stacks, Ellana Rosario.

KEY NEWCOMER: Chante Mack

COACH’S QUOTE: "Our goal is to win the more games than last season and to place higher in the region than last year."

EAST CLARENDON

COACH: Perry Stokes (725-251 in 41 years)

LAST YEAR: 22-4

KEY RETURNERS: Hayden White, Whitney McElveen, Elizabeth Fleming, Morgan Robinson, Amyia Rush, Jasmyne Lloyd, Lani Kirby

KEY NEWCOMERS: Cherish Cochran, Addison Fleming, Icelyn Sheriod, Cayli Harcrow, Catherine Fleming, Shae Lee, Maggie Epperson

COACH’S QUOTE: "This team will be very young, but with hard work and good attitudes, we can be competitive."

CHESTERFIELD

COACH: Nicholas Jolly

LAST YEAR: 16-5

KEY RETURNERS: Raeleigh Rivers, Kierra Diggs, Jada Blackwell, Jaeda Johnson, Trinity Turnage

KEY NEWCOMERS: Kai Pace, Temia Chapman

COACH'S QUOTE: "We expect a lot of ourselves this year, but it is all going to come down to execution and our girls continuing to grow and develop as basketball players. Nothing is going to be handed to you in life, if you want it you have to go get it."

DARLINGTON

COACH: Shaniqua Bennett

LAST YEAR: 17-9

KEY RETURNERS: Jamera Madison, Camile Patterson, Aryanna McPhail, Nyisha Moses.

KEY NEWCOMERS: Autman Joseph, Jaylan McMurray.

COACH'S QUOTE: "Sucess comes from knowing that you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming − John Wooden."

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN

COACH: Neil Minton

LAST YEAR: Record: 9-10

KEY RETURNERS: Mary Margaret Sterling, Z'nei Middleton, Gracie Dersch

KEY NEWCOMER: Emerson Poston

COACH'S QUOTE: "We will have to rely on defense and hustle. We have experienced guards that should help us be competitive."

GOVERNOR'S SCHOOL

COACH: Selena Davis

KEY RETURNERS: Wynter Stroman, G Misra, Armelle Varillas & Keerthi Surisetty, Katherine Crum

KEY NEWCOMERS: Paige McKnight, Angel Kepnang, Sara Geis, Breanna Sherwood

COACH'S QUOTE: "Our program is unique in the fact that we only have our players for two years (as juniors & seniors) and they hail from different schools around the state. So essentially, we have a brand new team every year. This comes with some challenges but it is very rewarding when you see your players gain confidence, improve and gel as a unit.We have five seniors returning and we are very excited about the athleticism and potential we have seen in our juniors.We look forward to a season of goal setting, achievement, progress and successes!"

HANNAH-PAMPLICO

COACH: Kim Tuten (5th year)

LAST YEAR: 9-12

KEY RETURNERS: Jayla Graham, Hilary Williams, Christina Hacker

KEY NEWCOMERS: Khloe Jones, Meredith Stone, Jakiya Wilson

COACH’S QUOTE: "Work hard to get better each day! The 2% Way!"

JOHNSONVILLE

COACH: Kacey Wall Lambert

KEY RETURNERS: Miasia Hamilton, Faith Bardon

COACH'S QUOTE: "Morale and attitude are the fundamentals of success - Bud Wilkinson"

LAKE VIEW

COACH: Larry Inman

LAST YEAR: 23 - 2

KEY RETURNERS: Gwendasia Page, Jaleya Ford, Sa'Niyah Williams, Zy'Kiara Waters

KEY NEWCOMER: LaKayla Chavis

COACH'S QUOTE: "We do have some experience back from a year ago, but quite a few inexperienced players also. My strength is that I do have three starters back and one who started when we had to replace someone who wasn't there. Experience is a great factor in today's sports. With Latta back in our region, things will be even tougher. Hoping for a good year."

LATTA

COACH: Sandra Gomillion

LAST YEAR: 15-6 overall, 7-1 in region

KEY RETURNERS: All but two returning players

COACH'S QUOTE: "Work Hard, Play Hard."

LEE ACADEMY

KEY RETURNERS: Savanna Price, Chloe McCutchen, Alleigh Brown, Macy Ahtonen, Julee Savarance

KEY NEWCOMERS: Brantley Norris, Alyssah Danzy

LEE CENTRAL

COACH: Patrice Holmes

LAST YEAR: 7-12

KEY RETURNERS: Shadae Rembert, My'Keriyah Holmes, Natalie Pitts, Annastasia Bradley

KEY NEWCOMER: Kiyonna Austin

COACH'S QUOTE: "It's the little things that are vital. Little things make big things happen − John Wooden."

LAURENCE MANNING

COACH: Betsy Reynolds

LAST YEAR: 9-13

KEY RETURNERS: Audrey Coker, Porter Davis.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We will be very young and inexperienced to begin this season, but i am really excited about the future for this competitive group of girls. They have tremendous work ethic that will serve them well as players at this level."

MANNING

COACH: Verner Hilton

LAST YEAR: 6-11

KEY RETURNERS: Latavius Wilson, Diamond Dundy, Siara Lundy, and Parah Anderson

KEY NEWCOMER: Taylor Gourdine

McBEE

COACH: Yolanda McDonald

LAST YEAR: 18-6

KEY RETURNERS: Stormy Harper, Diana Williams, Kendra Chestnut, Olivia Boyle

KEY NEWCOMER: Naomi House

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have a solid group of proven experience while Naomi made a significant impact after being brought up after the middle school season."

PEE DEE ACADEMY

COACH: Meagan Thomas

LAST YEAR: 16-2

KEY RETURNERS: Lizzie McCaskill, Abby Johnson, Claire Eskridge, Rebecca Hammond, Caroline Elvington, Sydney King, Anna Hasty

KEY NEWCOMERS: Kaylin Davis, Meredith Larrimore, Jordan Perritt, Ava Fowler, Kyndal Larymore

COACH'S QUOTE: "Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it -George Halas."

SOUTH FLORENCE

COACH: David Robinson

LAST YEAR: 20-3

KEY RETURNERS: Jazmyne Lyde, Katyln Young Coleman, Krystal Baker

KEY NEWCOMERS: Jaida Cameron, Jada Montgomery, Ariana Johnson

COACH'S QUOTE: "We want to practice hard and play even harder."

THE KING'S ACADEMY

KEY RETURNERS: Meredith Hoover, Lily Alexander, Kate Buckley, Kaylee Crill

KEY NEWCOMER: Lauren Mills

COACH'S QUOTE: "So excited to get this year started with a more experienced team, yet only one senior. Ready to see where this year takes us!"

TRINITY COLLEGIATE SCHOOL

COACH: Nikki Teasley

LAST YEAR: 25-5

KEY RETURNERS: Kenzie Feagin, Azaria Knox, Kinady Pierce, Tatiana Williamson

KEY NEWCOMERS: Autumn Kind, Saleese Kind, Yasherae Teasley

COACH'S QUOTE: "Hard work always beats talent if talent fails to work hard."

WEST FLORENCE

COACH: Kedral Timmons

LAST YEAR: 12-10 overall, 5-7 region

KEY RETURNERS: Jordyn Perry, Amaryn Harrison, Gabby Evans, Destiny Mitchell, Danielle Davis.

KEY NEWCOMERS: Trinity Rodgers, Gabrielle Gunter, Branda-Nae Williams, Jayda James.

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are looking forward to a GREAT season. As with anything, dedication to improve each day will result in success."

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY

COACH: Kevin Burrows

LAST YEAR: 7-9

KEY RETURNERS: Nate Wilson, Nealy Lamb.

KEY NEWCOMERS: Sophie Kellahan, Audrey Wadford

WILSON

COACH: Frank Williams

KEY RETURNER: Janiya Swinton

KEY NEWCOMERS: Logan Murray, Leah Spears, Zoey Miller.

COACH'S QUOTE: "To be as good as it can be, a team has to buy into what you as the coach as doing. They have to feel you're a part of you."