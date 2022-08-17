2022 Morning News Prep Football Capsules

CAROLINA ACADEMY BOBCATS

COACH: Scotty Phillips

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-8

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 at Dillon Christian

September 2 vs. Pee Dee Academy

September 9 vs. Bethesda Academy (Ga.)

September 16 at Thomas Sumter

September 23 at The King's Academy

September 30 vs. Spartanburg Christian

October 7 vs. Greenwood Christian

October 14 at Colleton Prep

October 21 vs. Lee Academy

October 28 at Williamsburg Academy

TOP RETURNERS: Ellis Bradley, Peyton McCutcheon.

KEY LOSSES : Adam Evans,Christopher Jernigan, Jesus Vargas

COACH'S QUOTE: "I have a great coaching staff and a dedicated group of players. We are going to fight hard for 48 minutes."

CARVERS BAY BEARS

COACH: Matthew Richard Jr.

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 6-3

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Fairfield Central

August 26 vs. Waccamaw

September 2 vs. Andrews

September 9 vs. Georgetown

September 16 at Green Sea Floyds

September 23 vs. Mullins

September 30 at Johnsonville

October 7 at Hemingway

October 14 at Scott’s Branch

October 21 East Clarendon

TOP RETURNERS: Tony Bell, Richard Bromell Jr., Keith Moore Jr., Tyrese Richard, Tyshaun Grice, Nasir Linen.

KEY LOSSES: Javon Walker, Tavion Coles, Shamar Skinner, Joshua Walker

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have to stay disciplined, dedicated to our craft and determined to get better each week. If we do those three things, great things will happen for us."

CHERAW BRAVES

COACH: Andy Poole

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-4

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 at Marlboro County

September 2 vs. Hannah-Pamplico

September 9 vs. Darlington

September 16 vs. Marion

September 23 at Latta

September 30 at Andrew Jackson

October 7 at Central

October 14 at North central

October 21 vs. Buford

October 28 at Chesterfield

TOP RETURNERS: Jemais Williams, Zay Brown, Malachi Roscoe, Robert McCormick, Kevion Ford, Jalen Faulkner

KEY LOSSES: Graduated 18 starters

COACH'S QUOTE: "Scrimmages, a jamboree and the five non-region games will be key for this team in terms of growth and experience. We are very talented, but also very, very young."

CHESTERFIELD GOLDEN RAMS

COACH: Jonathan Eason

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-3

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Lee Central

September 2 at Lewisville

September 9 vs. Lake View

September 16 vs. Blacksburg

September 23 at McBee

September 30 at North Central

October 7 vs. Andrew Jackson

October 14 at Buford

October 21 vs. Central

October 28 vs.Cheraw

TOP RETURNERS: Andrew Threatt, Adam Banasiewicz, Kaegan Chambers, Jayden Little, Tripp Trexler, Dylan Trexler, Xay Campbell

KEY LOSSES: Kevin Diggs, Jody Sellers, Jaleel McCormick, Tymarion Melton

COACH'S QUOTE: "Our team is a good mixture of young and old guys. Eleven of our starters will probably be seniors and 10 of the other 11 will probably be freshmen and sophomores. We will depend on the leadership of our seniors to reach our full potential. I've really liked the progress that we made in the spring and summer. Hopefully we continue to build on that going into the fall."

DARLINGTON FALCONS

COACH: Raymond Jennings

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 0-9

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 at Hartsville

September 2 vs. Lugoff-Elgin

September 9 at Cheraw

September 16 vs. Wilson

September 30 at Marlboro County

October 7 vs. Camden

October 14 at Crestwood

October 21 vs. Lakewood

October 28 at Lake City

TOP RETURNERS: Justin Graham, AJ Melton, Nick Jordan, Calvion Hicks, Steven Williams, Tyleek Redden, Justin Gregg

KEY LOSSES: N/A

COACH'S QUOTE: "This year will be a test of the program and where we have moved in past 12 months. We played extremely young last season with a roster of 15 freshman and 18 sophomores. We finally have enough kids showing up to make a picture and we have to learn to execute and do the small things that winning requires. We have just begun to understand who and what we have; then the process of our identify and who we are will take place."

DILLON WILDCATS

COACH: Kelvin Roller

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-1

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 vs. Lamar

September 2 at Wilson

September 9 at Hartsville

September 16 at Socastee

September 30 at Loris

October 7 vs. Aynor

October 14 vs. Manning

October 21 at Waccamaw

October 28 vs. Georgetown

TOP RETURNERS: Chris McCollum, Anthony Grant, Sirmod McCallum, Donnez Alford, Zay Davis, Josiah Thompson, Josh Pernell, Peyton Small, Ty Martin, Donnez Alford, Brandon Allen

KEY LOSES: Nemo Squire, Jack Grider, Nigel George, Charles Brayboy

COACH'S QUOTE: "Our kids are working hard this summer and are anxious to get going this season. We have a lot of young guys that need to step up and play to their potential. Each year is a new year, new team, and this year's team has to pave their own way for success and not rest on what others before them have accomplished. We have to make sure our work ethic matches our goal of playing in that last game."

DILLON CHRISTIAN WARRIORS

COACH: Brent Hardy

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-7

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 vs. Carolina Academy

September 2 at Clarendon Hall

September 9 vs. Lee Academy

September 16 vs. Calhoun Academy

September 30 at Thomas Heyward

October 7 vs. The King’s Academy

October 14 vs. Andrew Jackson Academy

October 21 at Conway Christian

October 28 at Thomas Sumter

TOP RETURNERS: Mason Miller, Ron Bracey, Colin Davis

KEY LOSSES: Hayden Hickman, Jacob English, Cade Williams

COACH’S QUOTE: "We will not define success or failure by numbers on a scoreboard. I've been on winning teams that failed and losing teams that succeeded. There's always more to take away from the game than just the final score. That's the greatest thing about competition."

EAST CLARENDON WOLVERINES

COACH:Scott Cook

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-8

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. Lewisville

August 26 vs. Latta

September 2 at Manning

September 9 at McBee

September 16 at Hannah-Pamplico

September 30 vs. Hemingway

October 14 vs. Johnsonville

October 21 at Carvers Bay

October 28 vs. Scott’s Branch

TOP RETURNERS: Luke Robinson, Cade Cook, Ryan Sullivan, Jaree Fulton, John Hardy

KEY LOSES: Coleman Yates, Austin McKenzie, Raulston McKenzie, Tymere Cooper

COACH'S QUOTE: "With only six seniors this year we will be depending on a lot of young guys to step up, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines."

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN EAGLES

COACH: Neil Minton

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-4

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 vs. Hammond

September 2 at Williamsburg Academy

September 9 vs. Orangeburg Prep

September 16 at Conway Christian

September 23 at John Paul II

September 30 vs. Hilton Head Prep

October 7 vs. Pinewood Prep

October 14 vs. Wilson Hall

October 21 at First Baptist

October 28 at Pee Dee Academy

TOP RETURNERS: Juels Huntley, Payton Watson, Juwel Huntley, John Rogers Kirven, Emekah Johnson, Jayce McLaughlin, Josh Munn, Jameson Berry

KEY LOSSES: Ethan Kelly, Micah Pittman, DJ Huntley, Gavin Perez

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have one of the toughest schedules in school history. We are excited about this team and the opportunity to compete. We have a really good mix of young talent and experience. It should be a fun season."

HANNAH-PAMPLICO RAIDERS

COACH: Jamie Johnson

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-4

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at McBee

August 26 at North Central

September 2 at Cheraw

September 9 vs. Andrews

September 16 vs. East Clarendon

September 23 vs. Johnsonville

October 7 vs. Latta

October 14 vs. Lamar

October 21 at Green Sea Floyds

October 28 at Lake View

TOP RETURNERS: Tae Sellers, Josh McNeil, James Davis, Johnny Book

KEY LOSSES: Cyrus Ellison, Kenny Fleming, Keenan Kelly, Jason Graham, Shandon McNeil.

COACH QUOTE: “The key will be staying healthy in order to make a run at the SEC East of 1A football.”

HARTSVILLE RED FOXES

COACH: Jeff Calabrese

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 6-6

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Conway

August 26 vs. Darlington

September 2 at Camden

September 9 vs. Dillon

September 16 at Irmo

September 30 vs. South Florence

October 7 vs. Myrtle Beach

October 14 vs. North Myrtle Beach

October 21 at West Florence

October 28 at Wilson

TOP RETURNERS: McKendrie Douglas, Carmello McDaniel, J’Shawn Anderson, Slayton Stokes, Deric Brown, Treion McFarland, Da’Marion Coe

KEY LOSSES: Jonathan Flemister, Roddi Morris, Reggie Cabbagestalk, Alex Hunt, Ty’ Jai Peterson, Brycen McLeod.

COACH'S QUOTE:"We must work extremely hard to get better every single day. If we do this, we can maximize our abilities and become the best team we are capable of being."

HEMINGWAY TIGERS

COACH: Byron Abram

LASY YEAR'S RECORD: 0-5

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 Lamar

August 26 at Cross

September 2 at Lake View

September 9 vs. Marion

September 16 at Kingstree

September 23 at CA Johnson

September 30 at East Clarendon

October 7 at Carvers Bay

October 21 vs. Scott's Branch

October 28 vs. Johnsonville

TOP RETURNERS: N/A

KEY LOSSES: N/A

COACH'S QUOTE: N/A

JOHNSONVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

COACH: Ken Cribb

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-4

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. North Central

August 26 vs. Green Sea Floyds

September 9 at Waccamaw

September 16 vs. Latta

September 23 at Hannah-Pamplico

September 30 vs. Carvers Bay

October 7 vs. Scott’s Branch

October 14 at East Clarendon

October 28 at Hemingway

TOP RETURNERS: DaQuan Burroughs, Malik Shippy, Alontre Pressley, JJ Coles, Grey Blaton

KEY LOSSES: Baine Stone, Hayden Blaton

COACH'S QUOTE: "Return a lot of skill guys. Need lineman to develop as season goes on."

KINGSTREE BLAZERS

COACH: Brian Smith

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: N/A

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. Manning

August 26 at Aynor

September 2 vs. Lake City

September 9 at Green Sea Floyds

September 16 at Hemingway

September 23 vs. Lamar

October 7 at Marion

October 14 at Andrews

October 21 vs. Mullins

October 28 vs. Lee Central

TOP RETURNERS: Nicolas Brown, Taylor Wilson, Amond Myers, Khamis Wilson, Jafari Slay, Zaveion Mcduffie, Malcolm Salters, Jyson Hickman

KEY LOSSES: N/A

COACH'S QUOTE: "We look forward to this new team and creating new memories and a long-lasting tradition of success."

LAKE CITY PANTHERS

COACH: Ronnie Baker

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-5

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. Laurence Manning

August 26 vs. West Florence

September 2 at Kingstree

September 9 vs. St. James

September 23 at Georgetown

September 30 at Crestwood

October 7 vs. Lakewood

October 21 vs. Marlboro County

October 28 vs. Darlignton

​TOP RETURNERS: Corey Wilson, Andre McFadden-Pressley, Jase McKnight, Isiah Wilson, Shemar Thomas, Antwain Jones, Alphonso Graham, James Peterson, Treshon Burgess, Desmond Cockfield

KEY LOSSES: Shamontae Burgess, Camron Butler, Joshua Spates, Ja'Maurion Franklin

COACH'S QUOTE: "Great nucleus of returning players in our program. Success will depend on the development of our young QBs and our ability to run the ball. Our defense has a opportunity to do some great things if they continue to play as a unit."

LAKE VIEW WILD GATORS

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-3

2022 SCHEDULE

August 18 vs. Marion

August 26 at Mullins

September 2 vs. Hemingway

September 9 at Chesterfield

September 16 vs. Central

September 23 at Loris

September 30 at Green Sea Floyds

October 14 vs. Latta

October 21 at Lamar

October 28 vs. Hannah-Pamplico

TOP RETURNERS: Sevon Nichols, Shaheed Dawkins, Marvin Gordon, Trey Page Joey Grosetti, Logan Jones

KEY LOSSES: D.J Bethea, Hunter Norton, Raekwon McNeil, Trayvon Bellmon

COACH’s QUOTE: "We are playing in a really tough conference with a young football team. It will take a tremendous amount of work by our coaches and players to get to the point we want to be at."

LAMAR SILVER FOXES

COACH: Josh Pierce

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-4

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Hemingway

August 26 at Dillon

September 2 vs. Legion Collegiate Academy

September 9 vs. Andrew Jackson

September 16 vs. McBee

September 23 at Kingstree

September 30 at Latta

October 7 vs. Green Sea Floyds

October 14 at Hannah-Pamplico

October 21 vs. Lake View

TOP RETURNERS: Tyler McManus, Quan Toney, Gabriel McAlister, Jamiek Dukes, Daveon Martin, Mikel Carraway, Tavis Dolford, Nazir Stevenson, Travion McPhail

KEY LOSSES: Pat Anderson, Ethan Hunt, Kenneth Powers

COACH'S QUOTE: "Our coaches and players have worked tirelessly on improving fundamentals and installing new offensive and defensive systems this off season. I am excited to see what the future holds for this team."

LATTA VIKINGS

COACH: Brandon Iseman

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 1-9

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Mullins

August 26 at East Clarendon

September 2 vs. McBee

September 9 vs. Lee Central

September 16 at Johnsonville

September 23 vs. Cheraw

September 30 vs. Lamar

October 7 at Hannah-Pamplico

October 14 at Lake View

October 28 vs. Green Sea Floyds

TOP RETURNERS: Kartrell Townsend, Justin Stutler, Eli Bailey, Warren McDowell, Jackson Gardner, Noah Lane, Holden Matthews, Jamarion Jones, Mervin Thompson, Micheal Mckenzie, Eli Jones, Nick Lane, Dorian Griffin, Slaydon Strickland, Micheal Hunt

KEY LOSSES: Senior class

COACH'S QUOTE: "The kids and coaches have worked really hard in the offseason. Looking forward to seeing their hard work pay off."

LAURENCE MANNING ACADEMY SWAMPCATS

COACH: Will Furse

LAST YEAER'S RECORD: 5-4

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Lake City

August 26 vs. Pinewood Prep

September 2 vs. Wilson Hall

September 9 at Hammond

September 16 vs. Camden Military

September 30 at Heathwood Hall

October 7 at Porter-Gaud

October 14 vs. Augusta Christian

October 21 vs. Orangeburg Prep

October 28 at Trinity Collegiate

TOP RETURNERS: Brandon King, Jackson Brown, James Olden, Landon Prescott, Brandt Reynolds, Noah Tanner, Josiah Burson, Thomas Sumpter, Jackson Brunson, Tyler June

KEY LOSSES: Nolan Osteen, Mickey Jordan, Bryce Acord, Dalton Brown, Conor Smith

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are excited about the group of guys we have this year and look forward to competing for a championship in SCISA 4A this year."

LEE ACADEMY CAVALIERS

COACH: David Rankin

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-5

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 at Thomas Sumter

September 2 vs. Patrick Henry

September 9 at Dillon Christian

September 16 vs. St. John’s Christian

September 23 vs. Cross

September 30 vs. Williamsburg Academy

October 7 at Calhoun Academy

Octover 14 vs. Conway Chrsitian

Octover 21 at Carolina Academy

October 28 at The King’s Academy

TOP RETURNERS: Hampton Gaskins, Eli Tomlinson

KEY LOSSES: Drew Nix, Hunter Arledge, Andrew Hair

COACH’S QUOTE: "We have established a great culture at Lee. We are 67-23 over the last seven years with four state championship appearances. We have a had a great offseason in the weight room and looking forward to another successful season."

LEE CENTRAL STALLIONS

COACH: Justin Danner

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-3

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. Chesterfield

August 26 vs. Great Falls

September 2 at Buford

September 9 at Latta

September 16 vs. Estill

September 30 vs. Mullins

October 14 at Marion

October 21 vs. Andrews

October 28 at Kingstree

TOP RETURNERS:Trenton Richardson, Demarius Gregg, Chris Thomas, Javon Johnson, Everett Burns, Cameron Dinkins, Tyicus Holloman, Dominic Washington, Jamrion Slater

KEY LOSSES: Kwantre Harry, Kenneth Albert, Lawrence Burroughs

COACH’S QUOTE: "Stallions will look to use a tough non-conference schedule to prepare for region play in 2022."

MANNING MONARCHS

COACH: Reggie Kennedy

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 0-7

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Kingstree

August 26 at Scott's Branch

September 2 vs. East Clarendon

September 9 vs. Lake Marion

September 23 vs. Baptist Hill

September 30 vs. Aynor

October 7 at Georgetown

October 14 at Dillon

October 21 vs. Loris

October 28 vs. Waccamaw

TOP RETURNERS: N/A

KEY LOSSES: N/A

COACH'S QUOTE: N/A

MARION SWAMP FOXES

COACH: Brian Hennecy

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 8-1

2022 SCHEDULE

August 18 at Lake View

August 26 vs. Wilson

September 2 vs. Central Pageland

September 9 at Hemingway

September 16 at Cheraw

September 23 at Myrtle Beach

September 30 at Andrews

October 7 vs. Kingstree

October 14 vs. Lee Central

October 28 at Mullins

TOP RETURNERS: Dreliek Pearson, Gabriel Cusack, Rodrick McRae, Tyshawn Sanders, Jamorius Wilson, Quay'sheed Scott, Cameron Felder, Ronquarius Jamison, Zyi'Quieus Moody, Ar'Moni Godbolt, Kendrick Jones, Jamareon Reed, Dramere Pearson, Shawnta Green, Maurice Highes

KEY LOSSES: Jamiek Nichols, Draquan Pearson, Zachary Jackson, William Gurley, Amir Thomas, Za'Kwan Lester, Michael Henry, John Gamble

COACH'S QUOTE: "Work hard in the weight room, film study, classroom and practice field. Improve daily & become more focused, prepared and developed as a team."

MARLBORO COUNTY BULLDOGS

COACH: Quin McCollum

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-7

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 vs. Cheraw

September 2 at Scotland (N.C.)

September 9 vs. Oceanside Collegiate

September 16 vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

September 23 at Dillon

September 30 at Darlington

October 7 vs. Crestwood

October 14 at Lakewood

October 21 vs. Lake City

October 28 at Camden

TOP RETURNERS: A.J. Bostic, Tyrell Bridges, Timoun Byrd, Jadarius Deese, Elijah Chalmers, Markey Purvis, Jalyn Plato, Trevon Drayton, Marte Simmons, Marlon Smith, Keyshad Staggers, Dafonta Tyson

KEY LOSSES: Bennie Thomas, Brandon Terry, Jhamari Talley, Rogers Jacobs, Jeremy Clark, Cooper Horton, Kenny Britt, Quatrice Bostic

COACH'S QUOTE: "We are looking to return to traditional Bulldog football and become a more competitive team."

McBEE PANTHERS

COACH: Johnny Kline

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-6

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. Hannah-Pamplico

August 26 at Buford

September 2 at Latta

September 9 vs. East Clarendon

September 16 at Lamar

September 23 vs. Chesterfield

October 7 at Whitmire

October 14 vs. CA Johnson

October 21 at Great Falls

October 28 vs. Lewisville

TOP RETURNERS: Evan Sullivan, Evan Talbert, Shawn Price, Richard Horton, Will King

KEY LOSSES: James Goodie, Trevor Trull, Scott Wallace

COACH’S QUOTE: "I’m excited for the 2022 season with this group. We have a good mix of young talent and experience across the board. These kids have had a great offseason, just can’t wait to see it all put together."

MULLINS AUCTIONEERS

COACH: John Williams

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-5

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. Latta

August 26 vs. Lake View

September 2 at Green Sea Floyds

September 9 vs. Trinity Collegiate

September 16 at Red Springs (N.C.)

September 23 vs. Carvers Bay

September 30 vs. Lee Central

October 7 vs. Andrews

October 21 at Kingstree

Oct 28 vs. Marion

TOP RETURNERS: Syree Livingston, Malik Brackett, Trey Gause, Dorian Smith, Kion Cribbs

KEY LOSSES: Johnell Sindab, Timothy Frazier, Nizail Robinson, Tyreik Hayes, Zamon Palmer

COACH’S QUOTE: "We have two starters back on offense and defense. We will be real young. We have four seniors returning, three juniors and the rest freshman and sophomores."

PEE DEE ACADEMY GOLDEN EAGLES

COACH: Jonathan King

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-2

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 at Cardinal Newman

September 2 at Carolina Academy

September 9 vs. Conway Christian

September 16 vs. Williamsburg Academy

September 23 at Hilton Head Prep

September 30 vs. Pinewood Prep

October 7 at Wilson Hall

October 14 vs. Hilton Head Christian

October 21 at Northwood Academy

October 28 vs. Florence Christian

TOP RETURNERS: Hudson Spivey, Landyn Tyler, Coleby Sinclair, Holden Calder, Jacob Rouse, Richard Smith

KEY LOSSES: Zachary Martin, Colton Caulder, Allen Moore, Drew Singletary, Dylan Carter, Luke Carter

COACH’S QUOTE: "We return a large senior class that played many key roles in our run to the 2021 SCISA Class 2A semifinals where we lost to the eventual state champion Hilton Head Christian. Our numbers are great with 48 players and our team has had a very productive summer of conditioning and weightlifting in preparation for the 2022 season. Our move to SCISA 3A will present weekly challenges against some great programs that we haven’t played in many years."

SOUTH FLORENCE BRUINS

COACH: Drew Marlowe

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-4

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Goose Creek

August 26 vs. Oceanside

September 2 vs. Orangeburg Wilkinson

September 9 vs. Carolina Forest

September 16 vs. South Pointe

September 30 at Hartsville

October 7 vs. Wilson

October 14 at Myrtle Beach

October 21 at North Myrtle Beach

October 28 vs. West Florence

TOP RETURNERS: LaNorris Sellers, Jaylin Davis

KEY LOSSES: Eric Cooper, Quay Dickens

COACH’S QUOTE: "I’m excited to see this team play this year."

THE KING'S ACADEMY LIONS

COACH: Keith Rogers

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-8

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at St. John’s Christian

August 26 at Conway Christian

September 9 Williamsburg Academy

September 23 Carolina Academy

September 30 Patrick Henry

October 7 at Dillon Christian

October 14 at Calhoun Academy

October 21 Cross Schools

October 28 vs.Lee Academy

TOP RETURNERS: CJ Clarke, Garrison Fields, Caleb Williams, Coleman Hunt, Gavin Moore, Nat Watson, Noah Turner, James Richardson

KEY LOSSES: Carter Fox, Aiden Elder, David Leach

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have been realigned with a new schedule and many teams that we have not played in the past. We are excited for our team that has experience but we need to continue to get better daily and stay healthy because we know that to win you must earn it."

TRINITY COLLEGIATE SCHOOL TITANS

COACH: Jared Amell

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 11-2

2022 RECORD: 0-1

August 13 Thomas Heyward 56, Trinity Collegiate 48

August 27 vs. Starkville Academy (Miss.) at University of West Georgia

September 2 vs.Cardinal Newman

September 9 at Mullins

September 16 at Augusta Christian

September 23 vs. Legion Collegiate

September 30 vs. Porter Gaud

October 7 at Ben Lippen

October 14 vs. Hammond

October 21 at Hilton Head Prep

October 28 vs. Laurence Manning

TOP RETURNERS: Matthew Warren, Carter Hardee, Bridges Teal, Jacob Powell, Lucas Morgan, Brycen Scott, Courtlyn Brunson, Quincy Chaney, Tre' Leonard, James Herbert

KEY LOSSES: Reggion Bennett, Tre McLeod, Grant Epps, Deon Walker, DL Daishone Small, Spencer Scott

COACH'S QUOTE: "The Titans will have a new look in 2022 following the graduation of the strongest class in school history to this point. We are very excited about our multitude of young talent and looking forward to a challenging schedule in the new SCISA 4A."

WEST FLORENCE KNIGHTS

COACH: Jody Jenerette

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-3

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 vs. Lexington

August 26 at Lake City

September 2 vs. Socastee

September 9 at Dreher

September 23 vs. Byrnes

September 30 at Myrtle Beach

October 7 at North Myrtle Beach

October 14 vs. Wilson

October 21 vs. Hartsville

October 28 at South Florence

TOP RETURNERS: Deuce Hudson, Stephen Smalls, Dashawn Gamble, Harrison Brown, Mason Benton, Franklin Emerson, Darren Lloyd, Josh Daniels

KEY LOSSES: Terry McKithen

COACH'S QUOTE: "I love West Florence football....let's play!"

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY STALLIONS

COACH: Don Shelley

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-1

2022 SCHEDULE

August 26 vs. Palmetto Christian

September 2 vs. Florence Christian

September 9 at The King’s Academy

September 16 at Pee Dee Academy

September 23 vs. Northside Christian

September 30 at Lee Acdemy

October 7 vs. Beaufort Academy

October 14 at Orangeburg Prep

October 21 at Thomas Sumter

October 28 vs. Carolina Academy

TOP RETURNERS: Conrad Balder, Teague Ward, Austin Ard, Ryan Corey, Holden Baylor

KEY LOSSES: Joe Kellahan, Caleb Kline, Billy Brice, Mitchell Floyd

COACH’S QUOTE: "We feel we have talent to be competitive. We have come together as a team. We are as talented as last year's team. Weakness wasn't big up front and the front got better with four lineman back. We feel that the line is strength and experience."

WILSON TIGERS

COACH: Rodney Mooney

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 1-8

2022 SCHEDULE

August 19 at Aynor

August 26 at Marion

September 2 vs. Dillon

September 9 vs. Hilton Head Island

September 16 vs. Darlington

September 30 at North Myrtle Beach

October 7 at South Florence

October 14 at West Florence

October 21 vs. Myrtle Beach

October 28 vs. Hartsville

TOP RETURNERS: Zandae Butler, Jyron Waiters, Karez Lambert, Chance Cummings, Zavian Scipio

KEY LOSSES: Andriq Williams, Nyrae Sanders, Montrel Goodson

COACH'S QUOTE: "We have plenty of experience coming back to this year's team. Our leadership has increased drastically and we feel that we can compete on a high level. This upcoming season should be a lot of fun with the players we have coming back and those we've added to our program."