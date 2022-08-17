2022 Morning News Prep Football Capsules

CAROLINA ACADEMY BOBCATS
COACH: Scotty Phillips
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-8
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 at Dillon Christian
September 2 vs. Pee Dee Academy
September 9 vs. Bethesda Academy (Ga.)
September 16 at Thomas Sumter
September 23 at The King's Academy
September 30 vs. Spartanburg Christian
October 7 vs. Greenwood Christian
October 14 at Colleton Prep
October 21 vs. Lee Academy
October 28 at Williamsburg Academy
TOP RETURNERS: Ellis Bradley, Peyton McCutcheon.
KEY LOSSES : Adam Evans,Christopher Jernigan, Jesus Vargas
COACH'S QUOTE: "I have a great coaching staff and a dedicated group of players. We are going to fight hard for 48 minutes."
CARVERS BAY BEARS
COACH: Matthew Richard Jr.
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 6-3
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Fairfield Central
August 26 vs. Waccamaw
September 2 vs. Andrews
September 9 vs. Georgetown
September 16 at Green Sea Floyds
September 23 vs. Mullins
September 30 at Johnsonville
October 7 at Hemingway
October 14 at Scott’s Branch
October 21 East Clarendon
TOP RETURNERS: Tony Bell, Richard Bromell Jr., Keith Moore Jr., Tyrese Richard, Tyshaun Grice, Nasir Linen.
KEY LOSSES: Javon Walker, Tavion Coles, Shamar Skinner, Joshua Walker
COACH'S QUOTE: "We have to stay disciplined, dedicated to our craft and determined to get better each week. If we do those three things, great things will happen for us."
CHERAW BRAVES
COACH: Andy Poole
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-4
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 at Marlboro County
September 2 vs. Hannah-Pamplico
September 9 vs. Darlington
September 16 vs. Marion
September 23 at Latta
September 30 at Andrew Jackson
October 7 at Central
October 14 at North central
October 21 vs. Buford
October 28 at Chesterfield
TOP RETURNERS: Jemais Williams, Zay Brown, Malachi Roscoe, Robert McCormick, Kevion Ford, Jalen Faulkner
KEY LOSSES: Graduated 18 starters
COACH'S QUOTE: "Scrimmages, a jamboree and the five non-region games will be key for this team in terms of growth and experience. We are very talented, but also very, very young."
CHESTERFIELD GOLDEN RAMS
COACH: Jonathan Eason
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-3
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Lee Central
September 2 at Lewisville
September 9 vs. Lake View
September 16 vs. Blacksburg
September 23 at McBee
September 30 at North Central
October 7 vs. Andrew Jackson
October 14 at Buford
October 21 vs. Central
October 28 vs.Cheraw
TOP RETURNERS: Andrew Threatt, Adam Banasiewicz, Kaegan Chambers, Jayden Little, Tripp Trexler, Dylan Trexler, Xay Campbell
KEY LOSSES: Kevin Diggs, Jody Sellers, Jaleel McCormick, Tymarion Melton
COACH'S QUOTE: "Our team is a good mixture of young and old guys. Eleven of our starters will probably be seniors and 10 of the other 11 will probably be freshmen and sophomores. We will depend on the leadership of our seniors to reach our full potential. I've really liked the progress that we made in the spring and summer. Hopefully we continue to build on that going into the fall."
DARLINGTON FALCONS
COACH: Raymond Jennings
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 0-9
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 at Hartsville
September 2 vs. Lugoff-Elgin
September 9 at Cheraw
September 16 vs. Wilson
September 30 at Marlboro County
October 7 vs. Camden
October 14 at Crestwood
October 21 vs. Lakewood
October 28 at Lake City
TOP RETURNERS: Justin Graham, AJ Melton, Nick Jordan, Calvion Hicks, Steven Williams, Tyleek Redden, Justin Gregg
KEY LOSSES: N/A
COACH'S QUOTE: "This year will be a test of the program and where we have moved in past 12 months. We played extremely young last season with a roster of 15 freshman and 18 sophomores. We finally have enough kids showing up to make a picture and we have to learn to execute and do the small things that winning requires. We have just begun to understand who and what we have; then the process of our identify and who we are will take place."
DILLON WILDCATS
COACH: Kelvin Roller
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-1
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 vs. Lamar
September 2 at Wilson
September 9 at Hartsville
September 16 at Socastee
September 30 at Loris
October 7 vs. Aynor
October 14 vs. Manning
October 21 at Waccamaw
October 28 vs. Georgetown
TOP RETURNERS: Chris McCollum, Anthony Grant, Sirmod McCallum, Donnez Alford, Zay Davis, Josiah Thompson, Josh Pernell, Peyton Small, Ty Martin, Donnez Alford, Brandon Allen
KEY LOSES: Nemo Squire, Jack Grider, Nigel George, Charles Brayboy
COACH'S QUOTE: "Our kids are working hard this summer and are anxious to get going this season. We have a lot of young guys that need to step up and play to their potential. Each year is a new year, new team, and this year's team has to pave their own way for success and not rest on what others before them have accomplished. We have to make sure our work ethic matches our goal of playing in that last game."
DILLON CHRISTIAN WARRIORS
COACH: Brent Hardy
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-7
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 vs. Carolina Academy
September 2 at Clarendon Hall
September 9 vs. Lee Academy
September 16 vs. Calhoun Academy
September 30 at Thomas Heyward
October 7 vs. The King’s Academy
October 14 vs. Andrew Jackson Academy
October 21 at Conway Christian
October 28 at Thomas Sumter
TOP RETURNERS: Mason Miller, Ron Bracey, Colin Davis
KEY LOSSES: Hayden Hickman, Jacob English, Cade Williams
COACH’S QUOTE: "We will not define success or failure by numbers on a scoreboard. I've been on winning teams that failed and losing teams that succeeded. There's always more to take away from the game than just the final score. That's the greatest thing about competition."
EAST CLARENDON WOLVERINES
COACH:Scott Cook
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-8
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. Lewisville
August 26 vs. Latta
September 2 at Manning
September 9 at McBee
September 16 at Hannah-Pamplico
September 30 vs. Hemingway
October 14 vs. Johnsonville
October 21 at Carvers Bay
October 28 vs. Scott’s Branch
TOP RETURNERS: Luke Robinson, Cade Cook, Ryan Sullivan, Jaree Fulton, John Hardy
KEY LOSES: Coleman Yates, Austin McKenzie, Raulston McKenzie, Tymere Cooper
COACH'S QUOTE: "With only six seniors this year we will be depending on a lot of young guys to step up, especially up front on the offensive and defensive lines."
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
COACH: Neil Minton
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-4
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 vs. Hammond
September 2 at Williamsburg Academy
September 9 vs. Orangeburg Prep
September 16 at Conway Christian
September 23 at John Paul II
September 30 vs. Hilton Head Prep
October 7 vs. Pinewood Prep
October 14 vs. Wilson Hall
October 21 at First Baptist
October 28 at Pee Dee Academy
TOP RETURNERS: Juels Huntley, Payton Watson, Juwel Huntley, John Rogers Kirven, Emekah Johnson, Jayce McLaughlin, Josh Munn, Jameson Berry
KEY LOSSES: Ethan Kelly, Micah Pittman, DJ Huntley, Gavin Perez
COACH'S QUOTE: "We have one of the toughest schedules in school history. We are excited about this team and the opportunity to compete. We have a really good mix of young talent and experience. It should be a fun season."
HANNAH-PAMPLICO RAIDERS
COACH: Jamie Johnson
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-4
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at McBee
August 26 at North Central
September 2 at Cheraw
September 9 vs. Andrews
September 16 vs. East Clarendon
September 23 vs. Johnsonville
October 7 vs. Latta
October 14 vs. Lamar
October 21 at Green Sea Floyds
October 28 at Lake View
TOP RETURNERS: Tae Sellers, Josh McNeil, James Davis, Johnny Book
KEY LOSSES: Cyrus Ellison, Kenny Fleming, Keenan Kelly, Jason Graham, Shandon McNeil.
COACH QUOTE: “The key will be staying healthy in order to make a run at the SEC East of 1A football.”
HARTSVILLE RED FOXES
COACH: Jeff Calabrese
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 6-6
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Conway
August 26 vs. Darlington
September 2 at Camden
September 9 vs. Dillon
September 16 at Irmo
September 30 vs. South Florence
October 7 vs. Myrtle Beach
October 14 vs. North Myrtle Beach
October 21 at West Florence
October 28 at Wilson
TOP RETURNERS: McKendrie Douglas, Carmello McDaniel, J’Shawn Anderson, Slayton Stokes, Deric Brown, Treion McFarland, Da’Marion Coe
KEY LOSSES: Jonathan Flemister, Roddi Morris, Reggie Cabbagestalk, Alex Hunt, Ty’ Jai Peterson, Brycen McLeod.
COACH'S QUOTE:"We must work extremely hard to get better every single day. If we do this, we can maximize our abilities and become the best team we are capable of being."
HEMINGWAY TIGERS
COACH: Byron Abram
LASY YEAR'S RECORD: 0-5
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 Lamar
August 26 at Cross
September 2 at Lake View
September 9 vs. Marion
September 16 at Kingstree
September 23 at CA Johnson
September 30 at East Clarendon
October 7 at Carvers Bay
October 21 vs. Scott's Branch
October 28 vs. Johnsonville
TOP RETURNERS: N/A
KEY LOSSES: N/A
COACH'S QUOTE: N/A
JOHNSONVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES
COACH: Ken Cribb
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-4
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. North Central
August 26 vs. Green Sea Floyds
September 9 at Waccamaw
September 16 vs. Latta
September 23 at Hannah-Pamplico
September 30 vs. Carvers Bay
October 7 vs. Scott’s Branch
October 14 at East Clarendon
October 28 at Hemingway
TOP RETURNERS: DaQuan Burroughs, Malik Shippy, Alontre Pressley, JJ Coles, Grey Blaton
KEY LOSSES: Baine Stone, Hayden Blaton
COACH'S QUOTE: "Return a lot of skill guys. Need lineman to develop as season goes on."
KINGSTREE BLAZERS
COACH: Brian Smith
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: N/A
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. Manning
August 26 at Aynor
September 2 vs. Lake City
September 9 at Green Sea Floyds
September 16 at Hemingway
September 23 vs. Lamar
October 7 at Marion
October 14 at Andrews
October 21 vs. Mullins
October 28 vs. Lee Central
TOP RETURNERS: Nicolas Brown, Taylor Wilson, Amond Myers, Khamis Wilson, Jafari Slay, Zaveion Mcduffie, Malcolm Salters, Jyson Hickman
KEY LOSSES: N/A
COACH'S QUOTE: "We look forward to this new team and creating new memories and a long-lasting tradition of success."
LAKE CITY PANTHERS
COACH: Ronnie Baker
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-5
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. Laurence Manning
August 26 vs. West Florence
September 2 at Kingstree
September 9 vs. St. James
September 23 at Georgetown
September 30 at Crestwood
October 7 vs. Lakewood
October 21 vs. Marlboro County
October 28 vs. Darlignton
TOP RETURNERS: Corey Wilson, Andre McFadden-Pressley, Jase McKnight, Isiah Wilson, Shemar Thomas, Antwain Jones, Alphonso Graham, James Peterson, Treshon Burgess, Desmond Cockfield
KEY LOSSES: Shamontae Burgess, Camron Butler, Joshua Spates, Ja'Maurion Franklin
COACH'S QUOTE: "Great nucleus of returning players in our program. Success will depend on the development of our young QBs and our ability to run the ball. Our defense has a opportunity to do some great things if they continue to play as a unit."
LAKE VIEW WILD GATORS
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-3
2022 SCHEDULE
August 18 vs. Marion
August 26 at Mullins
September 2 vs. Hemingway
September 9 at Chesterfield
September 16 vs. Central
September 23 at Loris
September 30 at Green Sea Floyds
October 14 vs. Latta
October 21 at Lamar
October 28 vs. Hannah-Pamplico
TOP RETURNERS: Sevon Nichols, Shaheed Dawkins, Marvin Gordon, Trey Page Joey Grosetti, Logan Jones
KEY LOSSES: D.J Bethea, Hunter Norton, Raekwon McNeil, Trayvon Bellmon
COACH’s QUOTE: "We are playing in a really tough conference with a young football team. It will take a tremendous amount of work by our coaches and players to get to the point we want to be at."
LAMAR SILVER FOXES
COACH: Josh Pierce
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-4
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Hemingway
August 26 at Dillon
September 2 vs. Legion Collegiate Academy
September 9 vs. Andrew Jackson
September 16 vs. McBee
September 23 at Kingstree
September 30 at Latta
October 7 vs. Green Sea Floyds
October 14 at Hannah-Pamplico
October 21 vs. Lake View
TOP RETURNERS: Tyler McManus, Quan Toney, Gabriel McAlister, Jamiek Dukes, Daveon Martin, Mikel Carraway, Tavis Dolford, Nazir Stevenson, Travion McPhail
KEY LOSSES: Pat Anderson, Ethan Hunt, Kenneth Powers
COACH'S QUOTE: "Our coaches and players have worked tirelessly on improving fundamentals and installing new offensive and defensive systems this off season. I am excited to see what the future holds for this team."
LATTA VIKINGS
COACH: Brandon Iseman
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 1-9
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Mullins
August 26 at East Clarendon
September 2 vs. McBee
September 9 vs. Lee Central
September 16 at Johnsonville
September 23 vs. Cheraw
September 30 vs. Lamar
October 7 at Hannah-Pamplico
October 14 at Lake View
October 28 vs. Green Sea Floyds
TOP RETURNERS: Kartrell Townsend, Justin Stutler, Eli Bailey, Warren McDowell, Jackson Gardner, Noah Lane, Holden Matthews, Jamarion Jones, Mervin Thompson, Micheal Mckenzie, Eli Jones, Nick Lane, Dorian Griffin, Slaydon Strickland, Micheal Hunt
KEY LOSSES: Senior class
COACH'S QUOTE: "The kids and coaches have worked really hard in the offseason. Looking forward to seeing their hard work pay off."
LAURENCE MANNING ACADEMY SWAMPCATS
COACH: Will Furse
LAST YEAER'S RECORD: 5-4
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Lake City
August 26 vs. Pinewood Prep
September 2 vs. Wilson Hall
September 9 at Hammond
September 16 vs. Camden Military
September 30 at Heathwood Hall
October 7 at Porter-Gaud
October 14 vs. Augusta Christian
October 21 vs. Orangeburg Prep
October 28 at Trinity Collegiate
TOP RETURNERS: Brandon King, Jackson Brown, James Olden, Landon Prescott, Brandt Reynolds, Noah Tanner, Josiah Burson, Thomas Sumpter, Jackson Brunson, Tyler June
KEY LOSSES: Nolan Osteen, Mickey Jordan, Bryce Acord, Dalton Brown, Conor Smith
COACH'S QUOTE: "We are excited about the group of guys we have this year and look forward to competing for a championship in SCISA 4A this year."
LEE ACADEMY CAVALIERS
COACH: David Rankin
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-5
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 at Thomas Sumter
September 2 vs. Patrick Henry
September 9 at Dillon Christian
September 16 vs. St. John’s Christian
September 23 vs. Cross
September 30 vs. Williamsburg Academy
October 7 at Calhoun Academy
Octover 14 vs. Conway Chrsitian
Octover 21 at Carolina Academy
October 28 at The King’s Academy
TOP RETURNERS: Hampton Gaskins, Eli Tomlinson
KEY LOSSES: Drew Nix, Hunter Arledge, Andrew Hair
COACH’S QUOTE: "We have established a great culture at Lee. We are 67-23 over the last seven years with four state championship appearances. We have a had a great offseason in the weight room and looking forward to another successful season."
LEE CENTRAL STALLIONS
COACH: Justin Danner
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-3
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. Chesterfield
August 26 vs. Great Falls
September 2 at Buford
September 9 at Latta
September 16 vs. Estill
September 30 vs. Mullins
October 14 at Marion
October 21 vs. Andrews
October 28 at Kingstree
TOP RETURNERS:Trenton Richardson, Demarius Gregg, Chris Thomas, Javon Johnson, Everett Burns, Cameron Dinkins, Tyicus Holloman, Dominic Washington, Jamrion Slater
KEY LOSSES: Kwantre Harry, Kenneth Albert, Lawrence Burroughs
COACH’S QUOTE: "Stallions will look to use a tough non-conference schedule to prepare for region play in 2022."
MANNING MONARCHS
COACH: Reggie Kennedy
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 0-7
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Kingstree
August 26 at Scott's Branch
September 2 vs. East Clarendon
September 9 vs. Lake Marion
September 23 vs. Baptist Hill
September 30 vs. Aynor
October 7 at Georgetown
October 14 at Dillon
October 21 vs. Loris
October 28 vs. Waccamaw
TOP RETURNERS: N/A
KEY LOSSES: N/A
COACH'S QUOTE: N/A
MARION SWAMP FOXES
COACH: Brian Hennecy
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 8-1
2022 SCHEDULE
August 18 at Lake View
August 26 vs. Wilson
September 2 vs. Central Pageland
September 9 at Hemingway
September 16 at Cheraw
September 23 at Myrtle Beach
September 30 at Andrews
October 7 vs. Kingstree
October 14 vs. Lee Central
October 28 at Mullins
TOP RETURNERS: Dreliek Pearson, Gabriel Cusack, Rodrick McRae, Tyshawn Sanders, Jamorius Wilson, Quay'sheed Scott, Cameron Felder, Ronquarius Jamison, Zyi'Quieus Moody, Ar'Moni Godbolt, Kendrick Jones, Jamareon Reed, Dramere Pearson, Shawnta Green, Maurice Highes
KEY LOSSES: Jamiek Nichols, Draquan Pearson, Zachary Jackson, William Gurley, Amir Thomas, Za'Kwan Lester, Michael Henry, John Gamble
COACH'S QUOTE: "Work hard in the weight room, film study, classroom and practice field. Improve daily & become more focused, prepared and developed as a team."
MARLBORO COUNTY BULLDOGS
COACH: Quin McCollum
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-7
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 vs. Cheraw
September 2 at Scotland (N.C.)
September 9 vs. Oceanside Collegiate
September 16 vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
September 23 at Dillon
September 30 at Darlington
October 7 vs. Crestwood
October 14 at Lakewood
October 21 vs. Lake City
October 28 at Camden
TOP RETURNERS: A.J. Bostic, Tyrell Bridges, Timoun Byrd, Jadarius Deese, Elijah Chalmers, Markey Purvis, Jalyn Plato, Trevon Drayton, Marte Simmons, Marlon Smith, Keyshad Staggers, Dafonta Tyson
KEY LOSSES: Bennie Thomas, Brandon Terry, Jhamari Talley, Rogers Jacobs, Jeremy Clark, Cooper Horton, Kenny Britt, Quatrice Bostic
COACH'S QUOTE: "We are looking to return to traditional Bulldog football and become a more competitive team."
McBEE PANTHERS
COACH: Johnny Kline
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 3-6
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. Hannah-Pamplico
August 26 at Buford
September 2 at Latta
September 9 vs. East Clarendon
September 16 at Lamar
September 23 vs. Chesterfield
October 7 at Whitmire
October 14 vs. CA Johnson
October 21 at Great Falls
October 28 vs. Lewisville
TOP RETURNERS: Evan Sullivan, Evan Talbert, Shawn Price, Richard Horton, Will King
KEY LOSSES: James Goodie, Trevor Trull, Scott Wallace
COACH’S QUOTE: "I’m excited for the 2022 season with this group. We have a good mix of young talent and experience across the board. These kids have had a great offseason, just can’t wait to see it all put together."
MULLINS AUCTIONEERS
COACH: John Williams
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-5
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. Latta
August 26 vs. Lake View
September 2 at Green Sea Floyds
September 9 vs. Trinity Collegiate
September 16 at Red Springs (N.C.)
September 23 vs. Carvers Bay
September 30 vs. Lee Central
October 7 vs. Andrews
October 21 at Kingstree
Oct 28 vs. Marion
TOP RETURNERS: Syree Livingston, Malik Brackett, Trey Gause, Dorian Smith, Kion Cribbs
KEY LOSSES: Johnell Sindab, Timothy Frazier, Nizail Robinson, Tyreik Hayes, Zamon Palmer
COACH’S QUOTE: "We have two starters back on offense and defense. We will be real young. We have four seniors returning, three juniors and the rest freshman and sophomores."
PEE DEE ACADEMY GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Jonathan King
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 9-2
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 at Cardinal Newman
September 2 at Carolina Academy
September 9 vs. Conway Christian
September 16 vs. Williamsburg Academy
September 23 at Hilton Head Prep
September 30 vs. Pinewood Prep
October 7 at Wilson Hall
October 14 vs. Hilton Head Christian
October 21 at Northwood Academy
October 28 vs. Florence Christian
TOP RETURNERS: Hudson Spivey, Landyn Tyler, Coleby Sinclair, Holden Calder, Jacob Rouse, Richard Smith
KEY LOSSES: Zachary Martin, Colton Caulder, Allen Moore, Drew Singletary, Dylan Carter, Luke Carter
COACH’S QUOTE: "We return a large senior class that played many key roles in our run to the 2021 SCISA Class 2A semifinals where we lost to the eventual state champion Hilton Head Christian. Our numbers are great with 48 players and our team has had a very productive summer of conditioning and weightlifting in preparation for the 2022 season. Our move to SCISA 3A will present weekly challenges against some great programs that we haven’t played in many years."
SOUTH FLORENCE BRUINS
COACH: Drew Marlowe
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-4
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Goose Creek
August 26 vs. Oceanside
September 2 vs. Orangeburg Wilkinson
September 9 vs. Carolina Forest
September 16 vs. South Pointe
September 30 at Hartsville
October 7 vs. Wilson
October 14 at Myrtle Beach
October 21 at North Myrtle Beach
October 28 vs. West Florence
TOP RETURNERS: LaNorris Sellers, Jaylin Davis
KEY LOSSES: Eric Cooper, Quay Dickens
COACH’S QUOTE: "I’m excited to see this team play this year."
THE KING'S ACADEMY LIONS
COACH: Keith Rogers
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 2-8
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at St. John’s Christian
August 26 at Conway Christian
September 9 Williamsburg Academy
September 23 Carolina Academy
September 30 Patrick Henry
October 7 at Dillon Christian
October 14 at Calhoun Academy
October 21 Cross Schools
October 28 vs.Lee Academy
TOP RETURNERS: CJ Clarke, Garrison Fields, Caleb Williams, Coleman Hunt, Gavin Moore, Nat Watson, Noah Turner, James Richardson
KEY LOSSES: Carter Fox, Aiden Elder, David Leach
COACH'S QUOTE: "We have been realigned with a new schedule and many teams that we have not played in the past. We are excited for our team that has experience but we need to continue to get better daily and stay healthy because we know that to win you must earn it."
TRINITY COLLEGIATE SCHOOL TITANS
COACH: Jared Amell
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 11-2
2022 RECORD: 0-1
August 13 Thomas Heyward 56, Trinity Collegiate 48
August 27 vs. Starkville Academy (Miss.) at University of West Georgia
September 2 vs.Cardinal Newman
September 9 at Mullins
September 16 at Augusta Christian
September 23 vs. Legion Collegiate
September 30 vs. Porter Gaud
October 7 at Ben Lippen
October 14 vs. Hammond
October 21 at Hilton Head Prep
October 28 vs. Laurence Manning
TOP RETURNERS: Matthew Warren, Carter Hardee, Bridges Teal, Jacob Powell, Lucas Morgan, Brycen Scott, Courtlyn Brunson, Quincy Chaney, Tre' Leonard, James Herbert
KEY LOSSES: Reggion Bennett, Tre McLeod, Grant Epps, Deon Walker, DL Daishone Small, Spencer Scott
COACH'S QUOTE: "The Titans will have a new look in 2022 following the graduation of the strongest class in school history to this point. We are very excited about our multitude of young talent and looking forward to a challenging schedule in the new SCISA 4A."
WEST FLORENCE KNIGHTS
COACH: Jody Jenerette
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-3
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 vs. Lexington
August 26 at Lake City
September 2 vs. Socastee
September 9 at Dreher
September 23 vs. Byrnes
September 30 at Myrtle Beach
October 7 at North Myrtle Beach
October 14 vs. Wilson
October 21 vs. Hartsville
October 28 at South Florence
TOP RETURNERS: Deuce Hudson, Stephen Smalls, Dashawn Gamble, Harrison Brown, Mason Benton, Franklin Emerson, Darren Lloyd, Josh Daniels
KEY LOSSES: Terry McKithen
COACH'S QUOTE: "I love West Florence football....let's play!"
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY STALLIONS
COACH: Don Shelley
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-1
2022 SCHEDULE
August 26 vs. Palmetto Christian
September 2 vs. Florence Christian
September 9 at The King’s Academy
September 16 at Pee Dee Academy
September 23 vs. Northside Christian
September 30 at Lee Acdemy
October 7 vs. Beaufort Academy
October 14 at Orangeburg Prep
October 21 at Thomas Sumter
October 28 vs. Carolina Academy
TOP RETURNERS: Conrad Balder, Teague Ward, Austin Ard, Ryan Corey, Holden Baylor
KEY LOSSES: Joe Kellahan, Caleb Kline, Billy Brice, Mitchell Floyd
COACH’S QUOTE: "We feel we have talent to be competitive. We have come together as a team. We are as talented as last year's team. Weakness wasn't big up front and the front got better with four lineman back. We feel that the line is strength and experience."
WILSON TIGERS
COACH: Rodney Mooney
LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 1-8
2022 SCHEDULE
August 19 at Aynor
August 26 at Marion
September 2 vs. Dillon
September 9 vs. Hilton Head Island
September 16 vs. Darlington
September 30 at North Myrtle Beach
October 7 at South Florence
October 14 at West Florence
October 21 vs. Myrtle Beach
October 28 vs. Hartsville
TOP RETURNERS: Zandae Butler, Jyron Waiters, Karez Lambert, Chance Cummings, Zavian Scipio
KEY LOSSES: Andriq Williams, Nyrae Sanders, Montrel Goodson
COACH'S QUOTE: "We have plenty of experience coming back to this year's team. Our leadership has increased drastically and we feel that we can compete on a high level. This upcoming season should be a lot of fun with the players we have coming back and those we've added to our program."