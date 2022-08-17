2022 Prep Football Schedule

August 13
Thomas Heyward 56, Trinity Collegiate 48
WEEK 0
August 18
Marion at Lake View
August 19
South Florence at Goose Creek
Lexington at West Florence
Hartsville at Conway
Wilson at Aynor
Lewisville at East Clarendon
Carvers Bay at Fairfield Central
Lamar at Hemingway
North Central at Johnsonville
Hannah-Pamplico at McBee
Latta at Mullins
Chesterfield at Lee Central
Laurence Manning at Lake City
Manning at Kingstree
The King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian
WEEK 1
August 26
West Florence at Lake City
Oceanside Collegiate at South Florence
Wilson at Marion
Darlington at Hartsville
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Lamar at Dillon
Manning at Scott’s Branch
Kingstree at Aynor
Great Falls at Lee Central
Lake View at Mullins
Latta at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.
McBee at Buford
Hannah-Pamplico at North Central
Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville
Hemingway at Cross
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay
Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
Hammondat Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian
Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter
The King’s Academy at Conway Christian
WEEK 2
August 27
Trinity Collegiate vs. Starkville Academy (Miss.) at University of West Georgia
September 2
Socastee at West Florence
Dillon at Wilson
South Florence at Orangeburg-Wilkerson
Hartsville at Camden
Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington
Marlboro County at Scotland (N.C.)
Lake City at Kingstree
East Clarendon at Manning
Hannah-Pamplico at Cheraw
Chesterfield at Lewisville
Lee Central at Buford
Central at Marion
Mullins at Green Sea Floyds
McBee at Latta
Andrews at Carvers Bay
Legion Collegiate at Lamar
Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy
Clarendon Hall at Dillon Christian
Patrick Henry at Lee Academy
WEEK 3
September 9
Carolina Forest at South Florence
West Florence at Dreher
Hilton Head Island at Wilson
Dillon at Hartsville
Darlington at Cheraw
Oceanside Collegiate at Marlboro County
St. James at Lake City
Lake Marion at Manning
Trinity Collegiate at Mullins
Lake View at Chesterfield
Kingstree at Green Sea Floyds
Lee Central at Latta
Marion at Hemingway
East Clarendon at McBee
Johnsonville at Waccamaw
Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico
Andrew Jackson at Lamar
Georgetown at Carvers Bay
Laurence Manning at Hammond
Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian
Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian
WEEK 4
September 16
South Pointe at South Florence
Hartsville at Irmo
Wilson at Darlington
Lake City at Georgetown
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marlboro County
Dillon at Socastee
Blacksburg at Chesterfield
Marion at Cheraw
Hemingway at Kingstree
Estill at Lee Central
Mullins at Red Springs (N.C.)
McBee at Lamar
Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico
Latta at Johnsonville
Central at Lake View
Camden Military at Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian (Ga.)
Florence Christian at Conway Christian
Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter
Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian
St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy
The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall
WEEK 5
September 23
Byrnes at West Florence
Camden at Lake City
Marlboro County at Dillon
Baptist Hill at Manning
Chesterfield at McBee
Lamar at Kingstree
Marion at Myrtle Beach
Carvers Bay at Mullins
Hemingway at C.A. Johnson
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico
Lake View at Loris
Cheraw at Latta
Legion Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate
Florence Christian at John Paul II
Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep
Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy
Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy
Cross School at Lee Academy
WEEK 6
September 30
South Florence at Hartsville
West Florence at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at Wilson
Marlboro County at Darlington
Lake City at Crestwood
Dillon at Loris
Aynor at Manning
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson
Chesterfield at North Central
Mullins ar Lee Central
Marion at Andrews
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville
Hemingway at East Clarendon
Lake View at Green Sea Floyds
Lamar at Latta
Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall
Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate
Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy
Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy
Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy
WEEK 7
October 7
Wilson at South Florence
West Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
Camden at Darlington
Crestwood at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Lake City
Aynor at Dillon
Manning at Georgetown
Central at Cheraw
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
Kingstree at Marion
Andrews at Mullins
McBee at Whitmire
Hemingway at Carvers Bay
Scott’s Branch at Johnsonville
Latta at Hannah-Pamplico
Green Sea Floyds at Lamar
Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud
Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen
Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall
Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy
Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy
The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian
Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy
WEEK 8
October 14
South Florence at Myrtle Beach
Wilson at West Florence
North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
Darlington at Crestwood
Marlboro County at Lakewood
Manning at Dillon
Cheraw at North Central
Chesterfield at Buford
Kingstree at Andrews
Lee Central at Marion
C.A. Johnson at McBee
Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch
Johnsonville at East Clarendon
Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico
Latta at Lake View
Augusta Christian (Ga.) at Laurence Manning
Hammond at Trinity Collegiate
Wilson Hall at Florence Christian
Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep
Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep
Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian
Conway Christian at Lee Academy
The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy
WEEK 9
October 21
Hartsville at West Florence
South Florence at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at Wilson
Lakewood at Darlington
Lake City at Marlboro County
Dillon at Waccamaw
Loris at Manning
Buford at Cheraw
Central at Chesterfield
Mullins at Kingstree
Andrews at Lee Central
McBee at Great Falls
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay
Scott’s Branch at Hemingway
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds
Lake View at Lamar
Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep
Florence Christian at First Baptist
Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy
Lee Academy at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter
Dillon Christian at Conway Christian
Cross at The King’s Academy
WEEK 10
October 28
West Florence at South Florence
Hartsville at Wilson
Darlington at Lake City
Marlboro County at Camden
Georgetown at Dillon
Waccamaw at Manning
Cheraw at Chesterfield
Lee Central at Kingstree
Marion at Mullins
Lewisville at McBee
East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch
Johnsonville at Hemingway
Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View
Green Sea Floyds at Latta
Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate
Florence Chrsitian at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter
Lee Academy at The King’s Academy