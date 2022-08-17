 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 PREP FOOTBALL

2022 Prep Football Schedule

August 13

Thomas Heyward 56, Trinity Collegiate 48

WEEK 0

August 18

Marion at Lake View

August 19

South Florence at Goose Creek

Lexington at West Florence

Hartsville at Conway

Wilson at Aynor

Lewisville at East Clarendon

Carvers Bay at Fairfield Central

Lamar at Hemingway

North Central at Johnsonville

Hannah-Pamplico at McBee

Latta at Mullins

Chesterfield at Lee Central

Laurence Manning at Lake City

Manning at Kingstree

The King’s Academy at St. John’s Christian

WEEK 1

August 26

West Florence at Lake City

Oceanside Collegiate at South Florence

Wilson at Marion

Darlington at Hartsville

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Lamar at Dillon

Manning at Scott’s Branch

Kingstree at Aynor

Great Falls at Lee Central

Lake View at Mullins

Latta at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.

McBee at Buford

Hannah-Pamplico at North Central

Green Sea Floyds at Johnsonville

Hemingway at Cross

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

Hammondat Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

Palmetto Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter

The King’s Academy at Conway Christian

WEEK 2

August 27

Trinity Collegiate vs. Starkville Academy (Miss.) at University of West Georgia

September 2

Socastee at West Florence

Dillon at Wilson

South Florence at Orangeburg-Wilkerson

Hartsville at Camden

Lugoff-Elgin at Darlington

Marlboro County at Scotland (N.C.)

Lake City at Kingstree

East Clarendon at Manning

Hannah-Pamplico at Cheraw

Chesterfield at Lewisville

Lee Central at Buford

Central at Marion

Mullins at Green Sea Floyds

McBee at Latta

Andrews at Carvers Bay

Legion Collegiate at Lamar

Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman

Florence Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Carolina Academy

Clarendon Hall at Dillon Christian

Patrick Henry at Lee Academy

WEEK 3

September 9

Carolina Forest at South Florence

West Florence at Dreher

Hilton Head Island at Wilson

Dillon at Hartsville

Darlington at Cheraw

Oceanside Collegiate at Marlboro County

St. James at Lake City

Lake Marion at Manning

Trinity Collegiate at Mullins

Lake View at Chesterfield

Kingstree at Green Sea Floyds

Lee Central at Latta

Marion at Hemingway

East Clarendon at McBee

Johnsonville at Waccamaw

Andrews at Hannah-Pamplico

Andrew Jackson at Lamar

Georgetown at Carvers Bay

Laurence Manning at Hammond

Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian

Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Bethesda Academy (Ga.) at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at The King’s Academy

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian

WEEK 4

September 16

South Pointe at South Florence

Hartsville at Irmo

Wilson at Darlington

Lake City at Georgetown

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marlboro County

Dillon at Socastee

Blacksburg at Chesterfield

Marion at Cheraw

Hemingway at Kingstree

Estill at Lee Central

Mullins at Red Springs (N.C.)

McBee at Lamar

Green Sea Floyds at Carvers Bay

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico

Latta at Johnsonville

Central at Lake View

Camden Military at Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate at Augusta Christian (Ga.)

Florence Christian at Conway Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Thomas Sumter

Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian

St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy

The King’s Academy at Clarendon Hall

WEEK 5

September 23

Byrnes at West Florence

Camden at Lake City

Marlboro County at Dillon

Baptist Hill at Manning

Chesterfield at McBee

Lamar at Kingstree

Marion at Myrtle Beach

Carvers Bay at Mullins

Hemingway at C.A. Johnson

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico

Lake View at Loris

Cheraw at Latta

Legion Collegiate at Trinity Collegiate

Florence Christian at John Paul II

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy

Northside Christian at Williamsburg Academy

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy

Cross School at Lee Academy

WEEK 6

September 30

South Florence at Hartsville

West Florence at Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson

Marlboro County at Darlington

Lake City at Crestwood

Dillon at Loris

Aynor at Manning

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson

Chesterfield at North Central

Mullins ar Lee Central

Marion at Andrews

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville

Hemingway at East Clarendon

Lake View at Green Sea Floyds

Lamar at Latta

Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall

Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate

Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy

Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy

WEEK 7

October 7

Wilson at South Florence

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

Camden at Darlington

Crestwood at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Lake City

Aynor at Dillon

Manning at Georgetown

Central at Cheraw

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

Kingstree at Marion

Andrews at Mullins

McBee at Whitmire

Hemingway at Carvers Bay

Scott’s Branch at Johnsonville

Latta at Hannah-Pamplico

Green Sea Floyds at Lamar

Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen

Pinewood Prep at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Wilson Hall

Greenwood Christian at Carolina Academy

Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg Academy

The King’s Academy at Dillon Christian

Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy

WEEK 8

October 14

South Florence at Myrtle Beach

Wilson at West Florence

North Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

Darlington at Crestwood

Marlboro County at Lakewood

Manning at Dillon

Cheraw at North Central

Chesterfield at Buford

Kingstree at Andrews

Lee Central at Marion

C.A. Johnson at McBee

Carvers Bay at Scott’s Branch

Johnsonville at East Clarendon

Lamar at Hannah-Pamplico

Latta at Lake View

Augusta Christian (Ga.) at Laurence Manning

Hammond at Trinity Collegiate

Wilson Hall at Florence Christian

Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Colleton Prep

Williamsburg Academy at Orangeburg Prep

Andrew Jackson Academy at Dillon Christian

Conway Christian at Lee Academy

The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy

WEEK 9

October 21

Hartsville at West Florence

South Florence at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at Wilson

Lakewood at Darlington

Lake City at Marlboro County

Dillon at Waccamaw

Loris at Manning

Buford at Cheraw

Central at Chesterfield

Mullins at Kingstree

Andrews at Lee Central

McBee at Great Falls

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay

Scott’s Branch at Hemingway

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds

Lake View at Lamar

Orangeburg Prep at Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep

Florence Christian at First Baptist

Pee Dee Academy at Northwood Academy

Lee Academy at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter

Dillon Christian at Conway Christian

Cross at The King’s Academy

WEEK 10

October 28

West Florence at South Florence

Hartsville at Wilson

Darlington at Lake City

Marlboro County at Camden

Georgetown at Dillon

Waccamaw at Manning

Cheraw at Chesterfield

Lee Central at Kingstree

Marion at Mullins

Lewisville at McBee

East Clarendon at Scott’s Branch

Johnsonville at Hemingway

Hannah-Pamplico at Lake View

Green Sea Floyds at Latta

Laurence Manning at Trinity Collegiate

Florence Chrsitian at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter

Lee Academy at The King’s Academy

