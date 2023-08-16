top story 2020 MORNING NEWS PRESEASON ALL-PEE DEE FOOTBALL TEAM 2023 Morning News Preseason All-Pee Dee Football Team From staff reports Aug 16, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE, S.C. − The 2023 Morning News Preseason All-Pee Dee Football Team. PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEARJOSIAH THOMPSONDillon, Sr., OLAll-State selection committed to University of South Carolina, ranked as either the best or second-best recruiting prospect in the state by multiple sites. GABE CUSACKMarion, Sr., QBHad 90 completions, 173 attempts for 1,972 yards, 30 TDs, 6 INTs. Also rushed 61 times for 322 yards and 4 TDs. JAMARCUS WILLIAMSHannah-Pamplico, Jr., RBAll-state selection had 211 carries for 2,006 yards and 15 TDs CARMELLO McDANIELHartsville, Sr., RBHad 169 carries for 1,814 yards and 24 TDs. JYRON WAITERSWilson, Sr., WRHad 44 catches for 699 yards and 11 TDs. Committed to East Carolina University. QUAY’SHEED SCOTTMarion, Sr., WRHad 33 catches, 823 yards and 16 TDs. Also 563 yards rushing & 6 TDs; 6 INTs on defense. Committed to University of Kentucky. JAYDEN SELLERSSouth Florence, Soph., WRHad 39 catches for 827 yards and 12 touchdowns. SLAYTON STOKESHartsville, Sr., OLAll-state honorable mention was part of a unit that helped the Red Foxes rush for 4,327 yards and 57 touchdowns. JUSTIN JOESouth Florence, Sr., OLAll-state honorable mention helped anchor state champion Bruins, who rushed for more than 3,000 yards. AVERY STONEHannah-Pamplico, Sr., OLHelped anchor an OL unit that produced a 2,000-yard all-state rusher in 2022. LUKE KINGLake View, Sr., OLA 6-foot-4, 260-pound guard who missed most of 2022 with injury. JAYDEN BENJAMINDillon, Sr., OLHelped anchor an OL unit that produced a 2,500-yard rusher and paved the way for more than 3,000 yards rushing last season. ELI CHAPMANWilson, Sr., KConnected on 38 of 41 PATs and was 2 for 3 in field goals. Also registered 10 punts. AMARE ADAMSSouth Florence, Jr., DLHad 61 tackles, committed to University of South Carolina as top-ranked junior recruit in the state by some sites. TRAVIS WILSONJohnsonville, Sr., DLAll-state selection recorded 90 tackles and 3 sacks. JAMES BROCKINGTONKingstree, Sr., DLAll-State selection had 44 tackles and 4 sacks. TWITTER PHOTO LORENZO McFADDEN-PRESSLEYLake City, Sr., DLAll-state selection had 70 tackles and 4 sacks. MICHAEL McFADDENLamar, Sr., LBAll-state selection had 158 ½ tackles and 3 ½ sacks. FRANKLIN EMERSONWest Florence, Sr., LBAll-state selection had 127 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss and 2 fumble recoveries. SIRMOD McCALLUMDillon, Sr., LBHad 136 ½ tackles last season. KELVIN HUNTERWest Florence, Sr., DBHad 103 tackles and 2 sacks last season and is committed to the University of South Carolina. DIRRICK GOODMANSouth Florence, Sr., DBAll-state selection had 51 tackles, 6 interceptions and a fumble recovery. DA’MARION COEHartsville, Soph., DBHad 106 tackles and 2 INTs last season. TWITTER PHOTO JAMARION FLINGDillon, Jr., DBHad 48 tackles and 6 INTs last season. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Palmer sets ALWS record for K's in Post 1 victory SHELBY, N.C. -- Aydin Palmer struck out 14 batters, setting an American Legion World Series single-game record. #Bakertough is on Lake City's minds LAKE CITY, S.C. -- #Bakertough. That’s the motto for Lake City’s football team this year. It’s the Panthers’ source for strength while head co… Florence Post 1 rallies past Iowa Florence Post 1 improved to 2-0 in its American Legion World Series "Stripes" pool with Saturday's 5-4 win over Iowa. With a win Sunday night … Florence Post 1's ALWS run ends SHELBY, N.C. — Florence Post 1 entered Sunday’s final day of American Legion World Series Pool play with a 2-0 record. Area high school football coaches happy for Post 1's success Some Florence Post 1 baseball stars are also high school football stars. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Latta football coach Brandon Iseman Trinity Collegiate coach Jared Amell featured Trinity Collegiate coach Jared Amell Adorable Year-Old Koala Predicts FIFA Winners at Sanctuary Adorable Year-Old Koala Predicts FIFA Winners at Sanctuary Female athletes highlight menstruation issues Female athletes highlight menstruation issues