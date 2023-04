CHESTERFIELD

COACH: Jonathan Eason

2022 RECORD: 3-6

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: May 8- May 26 Monday-Thursday

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: N/A

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: Xavier Rivers, Tage Diggs, John Brody Banasiewicz, Aiden Short, Terrell Robinson

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: Gabe Liles, Quay Clark, Timothy Starr, Sincere Hubbard, Tanner Burleyson, Deondric Young, Tristan Chan

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Aiden Short, Will Gordon, Xavier Rivers, Quay Clark

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK ON THE TEAM: Rams' biggest question mark is how they will handle adversity. They will be a very young team with many new starters on offense and defense.

DARLINGTON

COACH: Jamie Johnson (hired earlier this year)

2022 RECORD: 0-9 under former coach Raymond Jennings

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: Tuesday-May 18.

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: May 18 6:00 PM

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: Keenan Dubose, Markis Wells, Jamari Wineglass, Davari Wilson, Jamascus Brown, Shawn Zimmerman, Bo Andrews, Josh Johnson, Gabe Martinez.

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: Nygel McFadden, Damien Mitchell, Jershad Kennedy, Nydrez Walls,

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Keenan Dubose as he transitions to WR, Jamascus Brown, CJ Cloud, transfer in from Georgia, Thomas Hopkins at LB,

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK ON THE TEAM: The Falcons have been working extremely hard at changing the culture. If they can stay healthy, they can turn the tide this season.

KINGSTREE

COACH: Brian Smith

2022 RECORD: 6-6

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: Monday-May 30

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: May 26 6:00 pm

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: JaShaun Dorsey QB, James Brockington OL, Tyleek Dukes WR, Emmanuel Mcbride OL, Malcolm Salters OL, Mychael Edwards-Wallace OL

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: James Brockington DL, Tyleek Dukes CB, Malcolm Salters DL, Meavis Morris DL, JaShaun Dorsey CB, Desmond Dorsey DB, Michael Kelly OLB

PLAYERS TO WATCH: JaShaun Dorsey QB/DB, James Brockington, Malcom Salters, Michael Kelly, Tyleek Dukes

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK ON THE TEAM: Experience.

LAURENCE MANNING ACADEMY

COACH: Will Furse

2022 RECORD: 9-4 (SCISA 4A state runner-up).

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: TBD waiting on baseball season to end

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: NA

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: Bryson Hodge TE, Bryson Smith RB, Bryce Manlove OL, Jack Wellborn OL, Jackson Brunson WR, Noah Tanner WR

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: Bryson Hodge DL, Nate Hawthorne DL, Chappell Brogdon LB, Josiah Burson DB, Thomas Sumpter DB, Jackson Brunson DB,

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Dillon Smith OL/DL, Cory Bailey DB, Ian Harris RB,

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK ON THE TEAM: Who will step up to fill Brandon King’s shoes on defense? Also, the offensive line.

SOUTH FLORENCE

COACH: Drew Marlowe

2022 RECORD: 15-0 (Class 4A state champions)

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: Tuesday-Thursday; May 8-11; May 15-18; May 22-23

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: May 24, 5 p.m.

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: Justin Joe, Connor Jones, Rodney Lesane, Jayden Sellers, Juan Fargas

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: Quincy Rhodes, Dirrick Goodman, Kemonte Rose, Noah Moore, Cameron Coe, Chantwan Harkless, Deshaun Carroway.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Justin Joe, Connor Jones, Rodney Lesane, Jayden Sellers, Juan Fargas, Quincy Rhodes, Dirrick Goodman, Kemonte Rose, Noah Moore, Cameron Coe,

Chantwan Harkless, Deshaun Carroway.

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK ON THE TEAM: Are the Bruins willing to do the work that is required to win at a high level this season?

TRINITY COLLEGIATE

COACH: Jared Amell

2022 RECORD: 6-7

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: May 15-19

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: N/A

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: 7

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: 7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Brycen Scott ATH, Courtlyn Brunson WR/DB, Landen Newman DB, Quincy Chaney WR/DB, BJ Brownlee LB, Noah McAteer LB, Jahmir Edwards DB, Gates Chapman OL/DL, Jay Riddle OL/DL, James Herbert TE/LB

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK ON THE TEAM: Quarterback.

WEST FLORENCE

COACH: Jody Jenerette

2022 RECORD: 11-2

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: Monday, Wednesday, Friday. May 8/10/12/15/17/19

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: May 19 at 2:30pm

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: 1

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: 5

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Frank Emerson, Kelvin Hunter

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK ON THE TEAM -- Jenerette: "Obviously we have multiple areas where guys that haven't played a lot will be asked to step up and make plays."

WILSON

COACH: Rodney Mooney

2022 RECORD: 5-6

SPRING PRACTICE DATES: Monday through May 24.

SPRING GAME DATE AND TIME: May 24th @7:00pm

RETURNING OFFENSIVE STARTERS: Jyron Waiters (WR), Ralph Boston (RB), Timonti Emmanual (RB), Jeremiah Coker (WR), Bryan Boston (WR), Deondre Davis (OL)

RETURNING DEFENSIVE STARTERS: LaShawn Mumford (S), Brandon James (DE), Kito Douglas (DE), Raquan McCall (CB), Kameron Jones (LB), Deshaun Robinson (DT), L'Leon Eagleton (DE)

RETURNING SPEICALISTS STARTER: Eli Chapman (K/P)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Domonic Staten (LB), Larry Lewis (LB), Divine Gee (LB)

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK: Handling adversity and staying healthy will be the key at all positions. Tigers are expected to be be solid in all areas.