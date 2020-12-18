23 players from Pee Dee earn All-State honors

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Football Coaches Association announced their selections for All-State teams on Friday and 23 Pee Dee area players made the list with 10 more named as honorable mentions.

Lamar High School led the way with four selections in 1A. Wide receiver Derrick Higgins, offensive lineman Anthony Walton and defensive backs Patrick Anderson and A.J. McFadden were among 11 selections from the Pee Dee.

C.E. Murray had three players chosen in running back Notorius Grant, receiver Nicolas Brown and defensive lineman Nyzier Alston-Daniels. East Clarendon linebacker T.J. Owens also made the list along with Hannah-Pamplico defensive back Davian Coaxum and Lake View running back Ja’Correus Ford.

Lamar’s Gabriel McCallister and East Clarendon’s Marques Webb were honorable mentions.

Switching to 4A, Hartsville High School had a pair of players earn All-State honors in D.P. Pendergrass, who was chosen as a running back, and linebacker Bailey Carraway.

West Florence defensive back Nyke Johnson was also selected while teammates Dylan Snyder and Semaj Johnson earned honorable mentions along with Darlington’s Daniel Perkins.