FLORENCE, S.C. – Rosters for the upcoming Coastal Plain League All-Star Show were announced Monday and three players from Florence were selected to join the East squad.

First baseman Reid Brown, 3B Jake Ogden and DH/UTL player Noah Stout will represent the Flamingos on July 18 & 19 at Lexington County, with Brown also earning the starting nod.

Brown was batting .261 with two homers and 13 RBI for Florence as of July 9. Ogden was batting .279 with three homers and 12 RBI and Stout was hitting .250 with four homers and 15 runs driven in for the Flamingos.

The Blowfish are the host for this year’s festivities, which will be the 23rd rendition of the CPL’s summer classic. Players were voted on within their divisions by head coaches, assistant coaches, broadcasters and local media representatives. The West All-Stars will be the home team with the East squad serving as the visitors.

The two squads will be coached by Morehead City’s Sam Carel (East) and Forest City’s Connor Dailey (West). Both guided their teams to first-half division titles this season.

Wilson’s Trent Harris will start on the mound for the East while Forest City’s Jerry Garcia will be on the bump for the West.

− The CPL contributed to this report