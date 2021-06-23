4 FMU men's soccer players earn PBC academic honor

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four members of the Francis Marion University men’s soccer squad − junior forwards Javier Bello and Magnus Hoejland, sophomore forward/midfielder Alvaro Zamora and sophomore defender Pantelis Panteli − have been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Team of Academic Distinction.
To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of his team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at his current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
Bello, a native of Madrid, Spain, is a business major and has compiled a 3.354 grade point average. A 2-year starter at FMU, Bello earned second-team All-Conference honors this past season while leading the Patriots with five goals and 12 points. He has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on three occasions.
Hoejland, a native of Holstebro, Denmark, graduated this past May with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business economics (magna cum laude) with a 3.902 GPA. He was also selected to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction in 2019.
A 3-year starter, he switched from the defensive backline to a striker position this past season. He has appeared in 40 career matches, scoring three goals and recording two assists.
He has been named to the prestigious CoSIDA Academic All-District Team each of the past two years, and was named to the PBC All-Tournament Team in 2019. He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020. He was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2019 and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all six of his semesters.
Zamora is also from Madrid and has a 3.829 GPA as a marketing major. A 2-year starter, he was named the squad’s Team MVP this past season. He is a two-time All-Conference (first team) selection and has tallied seven goals and nine assists in only 30 career matches.
In 2019, he was selected the PBC Co-Freshman of the Year, was named to a pair of All-Region Teams, and garnered PBC All-Tournament Team recognition. He received a 2020 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of his semesters.
Panteli is from Limassol, Cyprus and has a 3.552 GPA as a business major. A 2-year starter, he helped the Patriot defense surrender only 13 goals in 11 matches this past season. He has been selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll three times.