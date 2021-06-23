4 FMU men's soccer players earn PBC academic honor

A 3-year starter, he switched from the defensive backline to a striker position this past season. He has appeared in 40 career matches, scoring three goals and recording two assists.

He has been named to the prestigious CoSIDA Academic All-District Team each of the past two years, and was named to the PBC All-Tournament Team in 2019. He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society and earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award in 2020. He was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2019 and to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all six of his semesters.

Zamora is also from Madrid and has a 3.829 GPA as a marketing major. A 2-year starter, he was named the squad’s Team MVP this past season. He is a two-time All-Conference (first team) selection and has tallied seven goals and nine assists in only 30 career matches.

In 2019, he was selected the PBC Co-Freshman of the Year, was named to a pair of All-Region Teams, and garnered PBC All-Tournament Team recognition. He received a 2020 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of his semesters.

Panteli is from Limassol, Cyprus and has a 3.552 GPA as a business major. A 2-year starter, he helped the Patriot defense surrender only 13 goals in 11 matches this past season. He has been selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll three times.