4A Executive Committee approves Darlington appeal to move to 3A

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Class 4A Executive Committee voted 9-1 to uphold an appeal by Darlington High School to move from 4A to 3A beginning next season.
Darlington will need approval by the 3A Executive Committee later this afternoon for it to become official. If the 3A committee denies the appeal, DHS can then go to the SCHSL Executive Committee.
If finalized, Darlington would switch from Region 6-4A to Region 6-3A.
