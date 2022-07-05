71st Grant Bennett Invitational tees off Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Country Club is set to host its second major tournament in the last three weeks.

After the South Carolina Junior Golf Association Junior Championship wrapped up in late June, FCC turned its attention to making preparations for the oldest junior golf tournament in the state – the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational.

The 71st edition tees off Wednesday at 8 a.m. with 120 golfers set to compete across three days and three divisions.

“With South Carolina having such a rich junior golf history and program, this being the oldest tournament in the state makes it the coolest part of this event,” SCJGA Senior Director Justin Fleming said. “Popularity-wise I think we probably turned away 50 kids that we just didn’t have room for based on daylight and things like that.”

Even so, this year’s edition will have more competitors than in 2021. The field of 120 is around 15 more that the event featured last year, Fleming said. The top two divisions – ages 15-18 and ages 13-14 – will play three rounds of 18 holes apiece. The 12 & under division will play nine holes each the first two days before taking on the full 18 come Friday.

With the tournament expanding to three days in recent years, that has also necessitated adding a cut-down day to each division, Fleming said, with the idea of getting Friday’s final round down to about 50 or 60 golfers.

Fleming added that the favorite to win this year’s top crown is likely wide open, but several names are near the top of the list.

Miles Eubanks, who just won SCJGA Junior Championship on the same course, returns for a shot at another top junior event. Dallas Johnson, who finished just behind Eubanks in third place, is also teeing off again at FCC.

Adding to the list of contenders are several familiar names from the area that could have strong showings this week, including several from Trinity Collegiate’s state title squad in Jay Smith, Thomas Davis, Drew Jeffords and Jack Seward among others.

Also, Florence’s John Wylie Richardson is looking to take the next step in this year’s tournament after winning the 12 & under division title last year.

Other local competitors in the field include Hartsville’s Drew Andrews and Jacob Pulling; Florence’s Jack Holt, Sims Bratton, John Michael Morgan, Daniel Thompson, Matthew Parker, Conor Koon, Tristen McKay, Jack Early, Luke Gardner and Mason Slaughter along with Manning’s Harper Epperson.

“As conditions get harder … the greens are a little bit faster and the rough is a little bit thicker than it was two weeks ago, (and) I think a local player definitely has an advantage when that happens,” Fleming said.

