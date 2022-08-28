A TRACK LIKE NO OTHER

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Mike Joy was on his first Darlington Raceway assignment in the early 1980s, broadcasting for Motor Racing Network.

His first dilemma didn’t wait for a green flag.

“Roasted or boiled?” the person asked Joy in a Southern accent. Joy was born in Chicago and raised in Connecticut, so he wasn’t used to a Southern accent.

“I thought he was saying, ‘Bald. B-A-L-D,’” recalled Joy, now Fox Sports’ lead NASCAR announcer. “And I didn’t understand what ‘bald’ peanuts were. I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ And he went again, ‘Roasted or boiled’ in that Southern accent’ and I went, ‘I’m sorry,’ I don’t quite understand.’

“Then, he went, ‘You a Yankee, ain’t ya?’ And I went, ‘Well yes sir; I am,’” Joy added while laughing. “And he said, ‘These is yours,’ and he handed me a bag of roasted peanuts. Thank goodness because I had not acquired a taste for boiled peanuts. So, he made sure I got the right ones.”

Welcome to Darlington, Mr. Joy. The track Too Tough to Tame is more than just a race; it’s an experience.

And more than an experience, it’s history.

NASCAR’s home of the the Southern 500, Darlington Raceway stands on its own.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier would agree Darlington is NASCAR’S most historic track.

“Darlington will always stand as one to itself,” said Squier, who announced the 1979 Daytona 500, the first 500-mile NASCAR race televised live in its entirety. “And, the driver who wins at Darlington was sort of on a separate level from most of the others. It just takes more than just being a racer to win that race.”

While drivers would explain their Darlington racing experiences to Joy, he gained a greater understanding of how treacherous the track can be.

“It’s two different race tracks, different at each end, and not enough room at either end because the racing surface is fairly narrow,” Joy said. “It doesn’t look as narrow, maybe, on TV because the apron is so wide. And in fact, when the track was built, the idea was that you raced down the flat and the banking was kind of like a safety run-off area. It was not designed to be raced on, initially. And then pretty quickly, drivers would get up there and they’d find they could go a whole lot faster. And, racing changed forever.”

So did the uptick in drivers edging their cars against the wall, earning those “Darlington Stripes.”

“Darlington was the first high-banked NASCAR superspeedway, and it set the pattern for all those that followed a decade or more later,” Joy said.

That makes for some intense racing.

“When you have that much quality in the competition, it’s just incredible,” Squier said. “At Darlington, as a driver, that track is working against you. It doesn’t seem to work for you. To overcome that, that makes it an even more exciting place to watch a race than almost any other track in the country. They had to be more aware where their car is on the track. It always made for an interesting finish.”

And it keeps us coming back for more. Just ask Dr. Jerry Punch, who did his share of pit reporting at Darlington for radio and then television.

“There’s just something about going to Darlington and driving to Florence and then driving into that little town of Darlington and going to the Raceway Grill with Barney Hall and the guys over the years and having a hamburger steak with onions,” Punch said. “Everything that was special about being there was just so unique. You can’t get that anywhere else.”

And with good reason.

“If you’re a sports fan, you would describe Darlington the same way you would describe Lambeau or Fenway,” Punch said. “There’s just something about those places that just stand the test of time. You walk into Fenway Park in Boston, you don’t expect all the niceties and all the new things. You appreciate the history and mystique, and you think about all the legends who have walked onto that field and been a part of the history in Major League Baseball.

“And with Darlington, you think about all the people who have raced there and whose careers have started there,” he added. “There’s such a mystique and history, the uniqueness of the track, and the famous Sherman Ramsey minnow pond. It’s just the fact the idea of this track came from a guy (Harold Brasington) who went to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and saw what they had and saw how special it was and wanted to build something like that here in the South. You have to have the mindset of, ‘If you build it, they will come.’

“And, they have.”

The fans would have fun – and so would the drivers.

“When I first started going here, I remember (1965 Southern 500 winner) Ned Jarrett telling me how the drivers would stay at the same hotel, in a little motor lodge and they would pull their metal coolers out and go to the pool the day before the race and then they’d sit out there with their wives or girlfriends,” Punch said. “They’d drink beverages out of their coolers and swim. It was like a family picnic atmosphere.”

Country music legend Marty Robbins, of course, also raced at Darlington and even posted a seventh-place finish in the 1971 Southern 500.

“The days Marty Robbins was with them at the pool, he’d pull out his guitar and sing,” Punch said. “It was like an old-fashioned, old-timey, family picnic. And then the next day, they’d be trying to knock each other’s fenders off or whatever in the heat of Darlington.”

Very few have had a better seat to all this than Dan E. Lockemy, Darlington’s public-address announcer since 1994.

“I love announcing at NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway; the track has been here since 1950. This is iconic, a national treasure,” Lockemy said. “I mean, this is THE track. It’s a crown jewel, and the fact I’m here doing what so many track announcers have done here before me, it’s been an amazing, long run. I’ve been doing this for more than 25 years.