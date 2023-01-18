Adams, Brown help power Lake City boys to top-10 victory over Marlboro County

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Stan Adams described facing the “gauntlet” that is Region 6-3A.

“In this region, what I’ve come to realize is it’s all about matchups,” the Lake City High School boys’ basketball coach said. “Every team in this region is not to be slept on.

“Every last one of them.”

That likely went double for Tuesday’s opponent as Marlboro County entered the LCHS gym as the No. 5 team in 3A in the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll – setting up a top-10 showdown with the eighth-ranked Panthers.

And as Adams alluded to, it was an early matchup advantage that propelled Lake City to a big 59-53 victory.

The Panthers started the game on a 9-0 run – one Marlboro never quite recovered from – as the duo of Amare Adams (6-foot-6) and Karon Brown (6-foot-5) allowed Lake City to gain the early advantage inside, both scoring and rebounding.

“Both sophomores,” Adams said. “They’re big on the glass, man. When both of those guys are clicking, it’s hard for a lot of teams to get second chances on us.

“The majority of the time, they’re hitting the offensive glass and giving us second chances.”

That was the case for the majority of the first half, especially for Adams. He posted 18 of his team-high 21 points in the first two stanzas as the Panthers took a nine-point advantage into the break.

“I told my guys that’s the most points we’ve given up in a half (to one player) all year from the inside,” Marlboro coach Demetrius Knox said. “So the second half we made an adjustment and slowed him down, (but) the other guys got going, and that’s what kind of hurt us.”

After being Adams-heavy in the first half, the Panthers started to spread the ball around more in the second. Mykel Croker finished with nine points, Brown doubled his scoring output to finish with 12, and LCHS got five points from Brandon Burgess and four from Qualiek Washington.

Lake City (14-5, 3-1) ended up with nine different players finding the scoresheet in the end.

Those contributions were needed because the Bulldogs, despite being down a top player in Braylon Barfield, kept the game close throughout the night even with the shaky start.

A big reason why was leading scorer Ralphier Monroe, who had a spectacular showing from 3-point range. He scored the first six points for the Bulldogs from beyond the arc and added two more in the third – pulling them within four points for a moment.

He was even better in the fourth – knocking down a trio of long-distance shots as MCHS got within three at one point.

But each time Marlboro (12-7, 2-2) rallied, the Panthers had the answer. A 7-0 run to close out the third, which included their only 3-pointer of the night by Burgess, gave LCHS some breathing room.

Lake City also closed out the game by outscoring MCHS 7-4 down the stretch.

Both teams will now hit the road for a pair of tough region matchups Friday. The Bulldogs will travel to Camden, who defeated Lake City this season, while the Panthers will make the journey to Sumter to face Crestwood, who knocked off Marlboro earlier as well.

MC 10 15 9 19 – 53

LC 15 19 11 14 – 59

MARLBORO COUNTY (53)

Ralphier Monroe 23, Nori Adams 10, Jaitez Barbour 10, Leach 4, Thomas 3, Chalmers 2, Miles 1.

LAKE CITY (59)

Amare Adams 21, Karon Brown 12, Croker 9, Burgess 5, Jones 4, Washington 4, Graham 2, Davis 1, Rose 1.

GIRLS

Marlboro County 50

Lake City 27

LAKE CITY – Marlboro County caught fire in the second quarter and rode that momentum to a big Region 6-3A victory.

Tysonia Lowe was the driving force with a game-high 21 points. She scored 14 across the middle two stanzas as the Bulldogs built a 44-20 advantage heading into the final period.

She was also one of three Marlboro players to connect from downtown along with Laniyah Peguero and TaNiyah Hairston. Peguero added 11 points for MCHS and Hairston followed with seven.

Cimyiah Burgess led the Panthers with eight points, all in the first half. Jada Robinson and Destiny McFadden followed with six each.

MCHS will travel to Camden on Friday and Lake City will head to Sumter to take on Crestwood.

MC 8 17 19 7 – 50

LC 10 8 2 7 – 27

MARLBORO COUNTY (50)

Tysonia Lowe 21, Laniyah Peguero 11, Hairston 7, Miller 6, Isaac 4, Nelson 2.

LAKE CITY (27)

C. Burgess 8, McFadden 6, Jad. Robinson 6, Burgess 5, Jan. Robinson 2.