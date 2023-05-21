DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brandon Hyman has had a front-row seat for what coach Kenny Gray has built with the South Florence High baseball program ever since his playing days with the Bruins.

That of course led to an inevitable question.

“It motivated me to say, ‘Hey, could I go do something like that on my own?’” Hyman said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about and I feel like it’s something he’s prepared me for. I’ve learned a lot from the mentors I’ve had, whether it be (Gray), Derick Urquhart, Rhodes Dickerson…everyone like that.”

Hyman, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant under Gray, will get that chance after recently being named the new head baseball coach at Trinity Collegiate School. He takes the reins from Michael Rogers, who stepped down after nearly a decade leading the program.

“It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of coach Mike Rogers,” Hyman said. “…I want to make sure we continue to build on all of the great things he did to get this program in the position it’s currently in. Also, I want to thank (TCS Athletic Director Jared) Amell for entrusting in me to lead our baseball program into this new era.

“…Obviously I wouldn’t be here without coach Gray and the opportunity he gave me six years ago. I want to thank him and my wife and kids, who make a huge sacrifice every year for me to do something I’m passionate about and that I really love.”

Hyman brings a high level of success from SFHS to Trinity. During his tenure, South won 105 games, two region titles, a district title and finished as the runner-up in lower state this past season.

The Titans are in the midst of a strong run as well. They finished 19-11, won the region for the time and the senior class was the winningest in program history with 60 victories during the last three years.

“Love Trinity, love what they’re all about,” Hyman said. “I think academically they’re best in class and I think athletically they’ve proven that they’re trying to do the same across all sports there, and I believe I’m the guy that can help them get there.”

He’ll be following a similar blueprint to the one at South Florence, he said, with an emphasis on the weight room and players developing alongside their teammates and coaches.

“For us, a big piece of the success was not only were our kids committed to that and our coaches committed, but the parents of our program were committed to that as well,” Hyman said. “When you have all that going for you, it just puts you in a really good spot to have success.

“…Kids, parents, coaches and administration all drinking from the same water hose and helping us accomplish our goals.”

In terms of philosophy on the diamond, Hyman is planning for his squad to be strong in the run game, fundamentally sound on defense and on the mound and to focus on key momentum-changing opportunities throughout the game, he said.

But as always, success will be built around the players themselves, Hyman added.

“If it weren’t for guys like Jake Hardee, JR Williams, Aydin Palmer, Luke Miller… and so many more, I wouldn’t still be in this profession,” he said. “Our kids have always represented everything great about what being a great student-athlete and a great person look like.

“They make the job easy – they keep you coming back for more each year.”