After injury hampered Hardee in 2020, former Bruin returns to form for Patriots

FLORENCE, S.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of collegiate and high school sports was a disappointment for everyone, especially the athletes.
Will Hardee was disappointed as well, but there was at least a silver lining for the former South Florence High standout, who after an injury-plagued 2020 campaign is now among the top players in all of the Peach Belt Conference.
After a breakout freshman campaign at Francis Marion University in 2019, Hardee's numbers noticeably dipped the following year — albeit with a small sample size.
"I struggled a lot last year," Hardee said. "There's this thing known as a sophomore slump, and everybody knows about that, and I definitely hit it, no doubt about that."
But Hardee's .235 batting average wasn't just about hitting a wall in his second year; it was likely more tied to an injury he suffered against Mount Olive on Feb. 5 just four games into the season.
"I hurt my back," Hardee said of what turned out to be a stress fracture. "I tried to play through it and all that — never really healed, and after the season got cut short I just cut baseball out for a few months and let it recover.
"Once I started back, it was hit-hit-hit-hit — I was in the (batting) cage every day to get back to where I was."
Hardee is currently beyond where he was in 2019 as the Patriots open play in April. His .398 average ranks second on the team and sixth in the PBC. His March numbers were especially eye-popping with a .400 average, .444 on-base%, .649 slugging%, four doubles, two homers, 12 runs scored and 11 RBI.
"We knew Will was a much better hitter than he showed last year," FMU coach Art Inabinet said. "His freshman year was an outstanding year and he's having a really good year this year.
"...Hopefully last year was just a bump in the road."
Had the 2020 season continued, Hardee said, he likely would have had to shut things down for a time to deal with his injury.
It was a welcome relief then to begin this season feeling fully healthy. He started off a little slow in the North Georgia series, but since then his average hasn't dipped below .353.
"It was awesome coming in this year and not having any pain and swinging the bat well," Hardee said. "I still struggled in the fall facing our own pitching in intrasquads and stuff like that just because I hadn't seen a live arm in a long time.
"I expected to kind of do that, and when we had our Francis Marion world series, I swung the bat very well and just took that into the spring."
Hardee has mostly batted leadoff for the Patriots and added some power to his game this offseason with 25 pounds of muscle, he said. It's shown with a .590 slugging percentage that includes five doubles and three homers.
"He looks like a college player now," Inabinet said. "I think he's hovering around 190, 195 (pounds). I think the overall strength in watching him take batting practice every day − he hits a couple balls out every day. Hopefully it will translate into him hitting one or two this weekend."
The added bulk hasn't hurt his speed one bit either, Inabinet added.
"Will hasn't lost a step," he said. "He's put on some good muscle mass and all it's done is make him a better player."
Hardee credited his teammates at the top of the lineup for pushing him as well. The Patriots rank second in the PBC in team batting average (.319) behind Young Harris (.333) with Hardee, Todd Mattox (.402 AVG., .598 SLG%, 3 HR, 24 RBI) and Darius Nobles (.347 AVG., .533 SLG%, 3 HR, 20 RBI) leading the charge.
"Yeah we play together as a team and we try to beat everybody else, but it's also a game between (us) fighting for who's at the top and who's got the most RBI and everything like that," Hardee said. "We've definitely fed off of one another."
The trio hope to continue their recent surges as FMU (11-9, 9-9) faces the Saints (6-17, 5-12) this weekend in a three-game home. The two teams will play a single game Friday at 5 p.m. with a doubleheader slated for Saturday at 1 p.m.
With just four weekends left in PBC play, the Patriots are bunched up with five other teams vying for the No. 4 spot. Georgia Southwestern and Columbus State are two of those teams and are still on FMU's schedule.