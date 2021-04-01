After injury hampered Hardee in 2020, former Bruin returns to form for Patriots

Hardee is currently beyond where he was in 2019 as the Patriots open play in April. His .398 average ranks second on the team and sixth in the PBC. His March numbers were especially eye-popping with a .400 average, .444 on-base%, .649 slugging%, four doubles, two homers, 12 runs scored and 11 RBI.

"We knew Will was a much better hitter than he showed last year," FMU coach Art Inabinet said. "His freshman year was an outstanding year and he's having a really good year this year.

"...Hopefully last year was just a bump in the road."

Had the 2020 season continued, Hardee said, he likely would have had to shut things down for a time to deal with his injury.

It was a welcome relief then to begin this season feeling fully healthy. He started off a little slow in the North Georgia series, but since then his average hasn't dipped below .353.

"It was awesome coming in this year and not having any pain and swinging the bat well," Hardee said. "I still struggled in the fall facing our own pitching in intrasquads and stuff like that just because I hadn't seen a live arm in a long time.

"I expected to kind of do that, and when we had our Francis Marion world series, I swung the bat very well and just took that into the spring."