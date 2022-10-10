After taking years off, Weiss relishes SCGA Mid-Amateur title run

FLORENCE, S.C. – For about two years, Jon Weiss Jr. played next to no competitive golf, he said.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Weiss put his professional golf career on hold – only reapplying for his amateur status last year and returning to tournament play in 2022, although not on a full-time basis.

It seems the time off has been good for both Weiss and his game.

The former Florence Country Club champion captured the 42nd South Carolina Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship this past weekend at St. Helena Island by pulling off a remarkable final round that included a hole-in-one and a playoff hole victory.

“On 18, there were hundreds of people around the green, so it was a really cool experience for sure,” Weiss said after finishing at six-under (210) for the tournament. “…Played really good golf. Obviously it was kind of a roller-coaster finish, but man I’m super-proud and super-happy to have a SCGA championship in my name.”

Playing on the Dataw Island Club’s Cotton Dike Course, Weiss fired a 6-under 66 on the opening day of the tournament to grab a one-shot lead. He followed that with a 5-under score Saturday on the Morgan River Course and was two shots off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

“I had never played that other golf course,” Weiss said of his second round. “So going into that second day, I was just trying to keep a respectable score because I understood that the final day was going to be on the other course (Cotton Dike), which I love so much.

“So I just kind of kept it together.”

Weiss started his third and final round with a bang as he eagled the first hole. Things got even better not long after as Weiss made the fifth hole-in-one of his career – on hole No. 5.

“I had 168 yards, the wind was a little off to the left and I hit just a little soft 8-iron and it one-hopped right into the hole,” he said. “Definitely the best hole-in-one I’ve ever had – not even a question. It was a really cool experience and I’m just so thankful that it happened that day.”

It was Weiss’ third hole-in-one in SCGA competition, and all five have come in some kind competitive play, he said.

But his stellar round hit a rough patch on 17.

“I thought I hit good drive, but I just hit it too far,” he said. “It landed on the cart path and bounced out of bounds. Got up, hit another tee shot and ended up making a double-bogey.”

Weiss went on to make a good putt on 18 to force a playoff with Johns Island’s Chandler Mulkey, he said, before finishing off the tournament with a strong hole yet again.

“I hit three beautiful golf shots to get within a foot and went up and tapped it in for the win,” Weiss said. “It’s a great honor and a great feeling to win a championship like that at any level. To do it in the S.C. Mid-Amateur … I feel just really blessed to hoist the trophy for sure.”

There won’t be much of a break for Weiss as he was selected to play in the 77th Captain’s Putter Team Matches this weekend in Bristol, Va. The long-running competition pits golfers from North and South Carolina against those from Virginia and West Virginia.

But Weiss has no plans to return to full-time competition at the moment – instead focusing on his family and his insurance job with Aiken & Company.

“I tell people I couldn’t compete or do anything without my wife and what she does for me,” he said. “She’s awesome and my company and my family – mom, dad, brother, sister...it takes a village to do things like that at the highest level and I stand by that and I'm so appreciative for them and to God for giving me this talent.”