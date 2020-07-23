FLORENCE, S.C. – Wednesday’ announcement by the Peach Belt Conference to postpone fall athletics due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was certainly not an easy decision.
In the interest of the safety of all student-athletes, it was the most prudent one though, Francis Marion University Athletic Director Murray Hartzler said.
“I think it’s exactly the right thing that had to be done,” he added. “Because of the increase in activity with the virus or the increase of cases with the virus, the protocols that the NCAA has come out with – the institutions needed time to make sure that we can maintain the highest level of safety for our student-athletes before we can have any practices or games.”
Preseason practices for the Patriots were scheduled to begin Aug. 12, and the first official contest was slated for Sept. 3. That date has been tentatively pushed until Oct. 1 for competition, with the first official practice date still yet to be determined.
Logistically then, a lot of things still have to be sorted out as nine NCAA Division II conference have already pushed their fall sports seasons back to the spring semester, and four conferences (including the PBC) have delayed theirs, with others yet to make a final decision.
Schedules will have be reworked based on how each conference decides to proceed – with or without non-conference games.
“That’s what’s got to be worked out,” Hartzler said. “…I know the South Atlantic Conference and Conference Carolinas want to try and play in the fall, and they’re in our region, so that helps. What has to be worked out is when are practices going to start? Are out-of-season practices going to be allowed? Are we going to play a conference-only schedule?
“All those details have to be worked out; in relation to do the NCAA championships stay where they currently are?”
Hartzler is hopeful many of those questions can be answered sometime in the next two weeks, but there’s no guarantee everything will be addressed that quickly.
“What we know is we start on Oct. 1 and we’ll work backward from there,” he said.
Hartzler also hopes the fall sports season can still go forward this year so as to not push all of FMU’s athletics back into one semester, but that option is still on the board if needed.
“You’re looking at trying to get some of your sports in during the fall, so in the spring you don’t have, soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, basketball – everything going on at the same time so our athletic trainers and other staff members aren’t as spread out.
“In terms of a student-athlete experience, it will be better for us if we can get some of the sports done in the fall. If we can’t for health and safety reasons, we won’t do it and we’ll push the season back further if we have to.”
FMU is also currently in discussions about spectators attending athletic events this season and at what capacity the school is comfortable with allowing while maintaining the health and safety of everyone. Hartzler believes that decision will be made in the very near future.
