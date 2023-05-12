GASTONIA, N.C. − Davis Aiken threw five innings of shutout relief and Will Dorrell's two-out RBI single in the top of the 11th proved to be the difference as Florence-Darlington Tech's baseball team edged Harford 6-5 in the opening game of the NJCAA DI East District Tournament.

The Stingers improved to 49-11 overall and will play the winner of the Gaston College and Potomac State game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sims Legion Park.

Tech got out to a 3-0 advantage in the third before the Fighting Owls put up a five-spot to take the lead. FDTC responded with two more runs in the top of the sixth to knot the score at 5-5, where it stayed until the 11th.

Aiken was a big reason why. He allowed just three hits, struck out four and walked three in his strong outing to pick up the win.

Offensively, the Stingers took advantage of nine walks and finished the game with 10 hits. Dylan Johnson, Rio Foster and Rom Kellis each had two.

Dorrell and Anderson Fulk each picked up an RBI for Tech.