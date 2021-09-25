Albright shines again as FMU volleyball sweeps Chowan

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sophomore Lexi Albright notched her second double-double in as many nights as Francis Marion University remained unbeaten in Conference Carolinas play with a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-14, 25-23) of Chowan University on Saturday in women’s volleyball action.

The Patriots improved to 7-8 overall and 3-0 in conference play, only a half-game behind leader UNC Pembroke. FMU will play its next three matches on the road, starting with a 7 p.m. contest at Belmont Abbey College on Tuesday. The next home match for Francis Marion will be Oct. 8 against Converse University at 6 p.m.

Albright tallied 11 kills and 18 digs to lead FMU. Graduate student Kayla Arthur and senior Alyssa Hansen each added 10 kills, while hitting .350 and .370 respectively.

FMU sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 38 assists on 104 attempts, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins dug up a match-high 21 balls – her fourth match of at least 20 digs this season.

Anixa Rosa-Martinez led Chowan (4-9, 1-2) with 11 kills, while conference-leading libero Natalia Vega-Aponte had 13 digs. The FMU defense held the Hawks to a .097 hitting percentage.