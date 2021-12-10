Alexander, West Florence open region play with win over Wilson

Alexander had 10 points during that decisive run.

“Zy is a player that can play all five positions on this level,” Timmons said. “Zy is quiet through words, but through actions she’s the leader of our team.”

It was a tough shooting night for both teams, but WFHS was able to start turning things around in the second quarter. Aside from Alexander and Gerrald, five different Knights found the scoresheet in the second half with Perry, Telmya Mack and Gabby Evans grabbing four points each in the fourth quarter as part of a more-balanced offensive attack by West.

For Wilson, it was the opposite as the Tigers started strong, but saw things fall away in the second half.

Janiya Swinton came out of the gate hot and posted the first seven points of the game for Wilson. In fact, she accounted for all of the Tigers’ points in the opening period as WHS built a 13-6 advantage.

But West was able to clamp down on the defensive side and held her to a lone bucket the rest of the way. Swinton finished with 15 points.

The Tigers were not able to post double digits in any other quarter the rest of the way.