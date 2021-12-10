Alexander, West Florence open region play with win over Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year West Florence High School girls’ basketball coach Kedral Timmons’ main message so far this season has been about defense.
“Pretty much we stress defense,” he said. “I tell that girls in order to get on the offensive side of the court, we must make stops – whether it’s defensive rebounds, steals, etc.
“So we picked up our defense in the second half (against Wilson).”
Especially the fourth quarter as the Knights outscored the rival Tigers by 16 to pull away for a 51-32 victory Thursday in the Region 6-4A opener for both squads.
West (3-1, 1-0) returns to action Saturday when it hosts Marion. Wilson (2-2, 0-1) will continue region play on Monday against Darlington.
In a case of starting slow but finishing fast, it was the Knights’ inside presence that helped turn the tide.
After falling behind 7-0 to start the game, West chipped away at the Tigers’ lead until finally taking a 19-17 advantage into the break thanks to two late buckets from Ashyra Gerrald.
Gerrald and Jordyn Perry each had six points for the Knights, but the game belonged to Zy’Breayziah Alexander. She finished with a game-high 25 points, mostly inside the paint, and 10 rebounds that helped power WFHS’ fourth-quarter surge.
Alexander had 10 points during that decisive run.
“Zy is a player that can play all five positions on this level,” Timmons said. “Zy is quiet through words, but through actions she’s the leader of our team.”
It was a tough shooting night for both teams, but WFHS was able to start turning things around in the second quarter. Aside from Alexander and Gerrald, five different Knights found the scoresheet in the second half with Perry, Telmya Mack and Gabby Evans grabbing four points each in the fourth quarter as part of a more-balanced offensive attack by West.
For Wilson, it was the opposite as the Tigers started strong, but saw things fall away in the second half.
Janiya Swinton came out of the gate hot and posted the first seven points of the game for Wilson. In fact, she accounted for all of the Tigers’ points in the opening period as WHS built a 13-6 advantage.
But West was able to clamp down on the defensive side and held her to a lone bucket the rest of the way. Swinton finished with 15 points.
The Tigers were not able to post double digits in any other quarter the rest of the way.
“We kind of fell apart as a unit (at the end),” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said. “Starting missing layups; got away from the press. Didn’t execute like we started out doing.
“…We’re better than what we showed today.”
There was a scary moment in the second quarter for the Tigers when sophomore guard Ariana Johnson went up for a shot and came down awkwardly – and in obvious pain.
She was helped off the court, but returned to full action in the second half, finishing with nine points overall.
WEST FLORENCE (51)
Zy’Breayziah Alexander 25, Gerrald 6, Perry 6, Evans 4, Harrison 4, T. Mack 4, A. Mack 2.
WILSON (32)
Janiya Swinton 15, A. Johnson 9, N. Stigger 4, White 2, L. Swinton 2.