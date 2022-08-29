All 3 F1S high school football teams 2-0 for first time since 1981

FLORENCE, S.C. — Where were you in 1981 after two prep football games? Wilson, West Florence and South Florence each were 2-0.

For the first time since then, each of the three Florence One squads are 2-0 again.

“Golly’ that’s hard to believe,” South coach Drew Marlowe said.

This season, Wilson has a 27-26 win over Aynor and 56-36 victory over Marion. West Florence won 31-28 over Lexington and 32-7 over Lake City. Meanwhile, South Florence won 53-9 over Goose Creek and 29-28 over Oceanside Collegiate.

In 1981, according to the South Carolina High School Football Historical Society’s website, the Bruins (under then-coach Mike Watts) won 7-0 over St. John’s and 35-20 over Marion to start 2-0. West (under then-coach Wayne Catoe) won 13-6 over Kingstree and 14-7 over St. John’s. Meanwhile, Wilson (under then-coach Ellis Means) won 22-20 over Mayo and 26-0 over Timmonsville.

West (33-0 over Bishopville the next week) and South (21-6 over Socastee) even improved to 3-0 that season, but the Tigers lost its third game by the score of 26-7 to Hillcrest Dalzell. At seasons’ end in 1981, however, West (4-6), South (5-6) and Wilson (3-7) finished with losing records.

But currently, all three F1S teams’ coaches are excited about their current situations.

“I think it’s great for Florence and for our community,” Marlowe said. “Everybody should be really excited about where all three teams are right now. It’s also a testament to the investment our district has made in athletics and our athletic facilities.

“The investment they’ve made has changed the culture, I think, in everyone’s athletic departments,” he added. “I’m not familiar with the history of Florence athletics. This is year three, so I’ve really only been here two years. But having been at Sumter and played against West Florence and South Florence for — gosh — I guess for about 15 years, there never seemed to be a commitment there. There seemed to be a lack of ability for those teams to fully develop. And now that we’ve got someone like our superintendent (Richard O’Malley) who’s investing in our programs, we now have the resources we need to build successful programs.”

Second-year Wilson coach Rodney Mooney also thinks this overall success has been a team effort.

“I think it’s a testament to all three programs and the work they’ve put in during the offseason and the athletes and football players that we have here in our district,” Mooney said. “And I also think it’s a testament to what (O’Malley) has committed to with the upgrades of our facilities.

“I think the standard has been raised in our district, and I think it’s starting to show through all three programs,” he added. “When you look at the state polls, and you see where South Florence and West Florence are ranked, and you see Wilson here at 2-0 and playing really good football right now, that speaks of success.”

West coach Jody Jenerette, whose Knights played last year in the Class 4A, lower-state final, also talked about his pride in this overall progress.

“I think that’s a testament to (O’Malley) and our local school board putting the emphasis on football,” Jenerette said. “There are the upgraded weight rooms and on-campus stadiums now. Honestly, I don’t know if I expected instant dividends, but these are instant dividends. It’s a testament to what (O’Malley’s) vision is.

“There is great coaching, and we are working hard to get kids to buy into the systems and work out in the weight rooms,” he added. “We all want to be a part of something special.”