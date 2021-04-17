All 3 phases shine in West's 13-0 romp of Myrtle Beach

Eliason’s only trouble came in the second when Kelly Campman and Berkley Hicks each singled — putting runners on first and second with one out. But Eliason struck out the final two batters of the inning as the Seahawks were unable to push a run across.

“Everyone’s been working hard lately and the hard work is starting to pay off,” Perkins said. “I’m very pleased with the effort all around tonight.”

The dominance on the mound was complemented by an equally potent offensive attack that finished with 12 hits.

Madi Dubose, Summer Holland, Annalia Cooke and Meeker all finished with two hits each with Holland, Amaura Burgess and Abby Gibbs each driving in two runs apiece.

The Knights also had four extra-base hits including a pair of triples from Mia Boykin and Kaylee Windham. Gibbs drove in the final two runs of the game with a homer in the bottom of the fourth.

That followed an eight-run third inning where WFHS sent 11 batters to the plate. Meeker doubled in that frame as well.

Dubose, Holland, Cooke and Windham scored twice for the Knights, who were very aggressive on the basepaths. They finished with six stolen bases, including two from Dubose and one each from Burgess, Cooke, Holland and Ashlyn Daisy.

“We just wanted to play our game,” Perkins said. “When we play our game, we try to make it tough on the other team so that’s all a part of our game and we were successful at it tonight.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.