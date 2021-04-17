All 3 phases shine in West's 13-0 romp of Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — If anything can be gleaned from the West Florence softball team’s performances this past week, it’s what the Knights are capable of when all three phases are in sync.
Such was the case Friday against Myrtle Beach as the Knights turned in a dominant performance against the Seahawks. Annie Ruth Eliason and Ali Meeker combined to toss a two-hit shutout as West Florence rolled past Myrtle Beach 13-0 in five innings.
It was an even stronger outing than the 13-1 victory on Tuesday as the Knights improved to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in Region 6-4A. They’ll take on Hannah-Pamplico on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
“We finally put everything together tonight and (I’m) very proud of the girls,” WFHS softball coach Aundres Perkins said. “We hit well, we ran the bases well and we played some great defense.
“Annie Ruth pitched a wonderful game and then Ali came in and closed it out for us, so that was a great win — everybody got in and everybody contributed.”
Eliason won Tuesday’s game at Myrtle Beach as well. In 10 innings against the Seahawks this week, she allowed one run, unearned, on three hits with 17 strikeouts.
She gave up no runs on two hits with six punchouts Friday while Meeker came in to close the door with a 1-2-3 top of the fifth — striking out the side in the process.
Eliason’s only trouble came in the second when Kelly Campman and Berkley Hicks each singled — putting runners on first and second with one out. But Eliason struck out the final two batters of the inning as the Seahawks were unable to push a run across.
“Everyone’s been working hard lately and the hard work is starting to pay off,” Perkins said. “I’m very pleased with the effort all around tonight.”
The dominance on the mound was complemented by an equally potent offensive attack that finished with 12 hits.
Madi Dubose, Summer Holland, Annalia Cooke and Meeker all finished with two hits each with Holland, Amaura Burgess and Abby Gibbs each driving in two runs apiece.
The Knights also had four extra-base hits including a pair of triples from Mia Boykin and Kaylee Windham. Gibbs drove in the final two runs of the game with a homer in the bottom of the fourth.
That followed an eight-run third inning where WFHS sent 11 batters to the plate. Meeker doubled in that frame as well.
Dubose, Holland, Cooke and Windham scored twice for the Knights, who were very aggressive on the basepaths. They finished with six stolen bases, including two from Dubose and one each from Burgess, Cooke, Holland and Ashlyn Daisy.
“We just wanted to play our game,” Perkins said. “When we play our game, we try to make it tough on the other team so that’s all a part of our game and we were successful at it tonight.”