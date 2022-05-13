All-state baseball selections include 12 from Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced its players of the year and all-state selections Friday, with the Pee Dee area well represented again.

A total of 12 players were selected from the region across the various classifications, including several who earned the honor for the second straight season and three who were named their region’s top players.

Leading that list are Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella and South Florence’s Aydin Palmer. Cannarella was the Co-All Classification Player of the Year in 2021 while Palmer was named to the all-state team as well.

Prior to the playoffs, Cannarella was batting right at .490 with 16 RBI. He also had seven wins on the mound and a 1.67 ERA with 70 strikeouts to help him garner the award for top player in Region 6-4A.

Palmer anchored the Bruins’ staff with six wins, a 0.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts prior to the postseason.

In 3A, Lake City’s Trey Bright earned all-state honors again after turning in a stellar season for the Panthers. He batted .444 with 29 RBI and also went 5-1 on the mound with a 1.04 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.

Also in 3A, Marlboro County’s Michael Norris earned the nod. He was batting .417 with four homers and 27 RBI toward the end of the regular season. He also had five wins, a 3.32 ERA and 50 strikeouts on the mound.

There were four Pee Dee selections in 2A: Marion’s Jakobe Sims, Chesterfield’s Colton Starling and Latta’s Collin Minshew and Dylan Shelley.

Sims helped lead the Swamp Foxes to a region crown, a playoff berth and a run to the District 6 title game. He was named the top player in Region 7-2A.

Starling has a .345 average with 10 doubles and 29 RBI for the Golden Rams. He also has four wins, a 1.99 ERA and 66 strikeouts in just under 46 innings on the mound.

Minshew was hitting .383 toward the end of the regular season for the Vikings with six doubles and 22 RBI. He also had a 0.98 ERA with 28 K’s. Shelley was batting .311 with four homers and 22 RBI.

Finally in 1A, East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom and Wes Ard earned selections along with Johnsonville’s Jace Avant, Lake View’s Zack Hunt and Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston.

Odom was also named the Region 4-A Player of the Year. He wound up batting .378 with six doubles and 17 RBI. He also had a 1.81 ERA on the mound with 72 punchouts.

Ard batted .358 with 14 RBI for the Wolverines.

Hunt was batting .524 toward the end of the regular season with five homers and 24 RBI. He also had five wins on the mound and a 2.27 ERA for the Wild Gators.

Avant was batting over .430 near the end of the regular season with 14 RBI and 14 stolen bases for the Golden Flashes. Poston was batting .511 with eight doubles and 15 RBI for the Raiders.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.