Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Marshall McFadden can hardly contain the excitement, his adrenaline in overdrive. It builds as he and his teammates wait for that moment when everything’s on the line.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington High's Bradley Knox, the reigning Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year, will now see if he can achi…
FLORENCE, S.C. — A frenzied mass of columbia blue and gold gathered near the pitcher’s mound, as South Florence celebrated what many said coul…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Scotty Keefe is stepping down as athletic director and baseball coach at the end of this school year at Florence Christian.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Aydin Palmer struck out 13 batters while throwing a complete-game two-hitter, and the Bruins won 5-0 at hom…
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy scored three in the fifth, and that set the stage for the Stallions' 4-2 win over Lee Academy that clin…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Alyssa Poston went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBI to lead Hartsville to a 22-0 win over Wilson in three inni…
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. — Drew Andrews shot a 81 to help Hartsville finish in sixth place at the Class 4A lower state championship at CCSC and advance …
- Updated
LEXINGTON, S.C. – Preston McDonald has marveled at the resiliency of his Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team at times this season.