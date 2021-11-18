All-state volleyball selections announced

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – All-state volleyball selections were announced Thursday and the Pee Dee was well-represented.

West Florence’s Rion Caldwell was one of two local players to be chosen in 4A along with Wilson’s Talia Emmen. Latta’s Rylyn Marsh earned the honor in 2A.

There were six Pee Dee selections in 1A − Kennedi Collins and Mogran Glover from Carvers Bay; Spivey Evans and Zandasia McNeil from Lake View; Mollie Rollings from McBee and Katey Lee from East Clarendon.

Collins and Evans were also selected as Players of the Year for their respective regions.

Caldwell and Hartsville’s Sierra Gainey will compete in this weekend’s North-South all-star matches, which will be held at West Florence High School on Saturday.

The 1A/2A/3A game will be played first at 2 p.m. followed by the 4A/5A match at 4 p.m. Awards will be presented after each match.

The 4A/5A South team will be coached by West Florence’s Warren Coker.