 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-state volleyball selections announced
0 Comments
top story
PREP VOLLEYBALL

All-state volleyball selections announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VOLLEYBALL LOGO.tif

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – All-state volleyball selections were announced Thursday and the Pee Dee was well-represented.

West Florence’s Rion Caldwell was one of two local players to be chosen in 4A along with Wilson’s Talia Emmen. Latta’s Rylyn Marsh earned the honor in 2A.

There were six Pee Dee selections in 1A − Kennedi Collins and Mogran Glover from Carvers Bay; Spivey Evans and Zandasia McNeil from Lake View; Mollie Rollings from McBee and Katey Lee from East Clarendon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Collins and Evans were also selected as Players of the Year for their respective regions.

Caldwell and Hartsville’s Sierra Gainey will compete in this weekend’s North-South all-star matches, which will be held at West Florence High School on Saturday.

The 1A/2A/3A game will be played first at 2 p.m. followed by the 4A/5A match at 4 p.m. Awards will be presented after each match.

The 4A/5A South team will be coached by West Florence’s Warren Coker.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert