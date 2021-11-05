All three phases shine as Hartsville routs Airport in playoff opener

“Excellent execution,” Hartsville sophomore running back Carmello McDaniel said of the team's night. “Focusing, getting our assignments done, knowing our blocks, getting our blocks. Just showing them what speed’s about.”

McDaniel’s speed was certainly on display in the first half. He caught a 28-yard TD pass from McKendrie Douglass and also broke free for a 17-yard run to the end zone in the first quarter.

He followed that with two more TD runs of 20 and 53, respectively, in the second quarter to cap off a four-score game and a 103-yard rushing performance.

“Practicing extra hard,” McDaniel said of this week’s game preparation. “Making sure we get extra reps in. (We) just stayed focused and went all in with what our coaches asked for.”

He was far from the only one who had a big night. Douglass was 3 for 5 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns. One of those went to Jonathon Flemister on a 63-yard bomb to start the second quarter. Flemister also got the scoring started as the senior RB/WR went 69 yards to paydirt on the Red Foxes’ first play from scrimmage.