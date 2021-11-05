All three phases shine as Hartsville routs Airport in playoff opener

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jeff Calabrese couldn’t help but smile and even chuckle for a moment following Friday night’s game against Airport.
“It doesn’t happen like that often – but when it does, and especially in a playoff game, you’re very thankful,” the Hartsville High football coach said.
The Red Foxes are moving on to the second round of the 4A state playoffs after turning in one of their most dominant performances in recent memory en route to a 70-13 victory over the Eagles.
Hartsville (5-5) got even more good news after the game as fifth-seeded North Myrtle Beach upset top-seeded May River 27-7 on the other half of the bracket. That means the second-seeded Red Foxes will be back in Kellytown Stadium next Friday for another 7:30 p.m. matchup.
HHS defeated the Chiefs 45-20 on the road earlier this season, and Calabrese would certainly welcome a similar performance or like the one he got from his team Friday.
Offensively, the Red Foxes could seemingly do no wrong – scoring on every possession except the last one, and they were only stopped then by the running clock reaching all zeroes
Ten drives, nine touchdowns.
Four of those drives, including the first one, lasted just one play as HHS scored on five plays of 40 or more yards. That number increases to six if you include the 40-yard fumble return by Dashun Williams in the third quarter.
“Excellent execution,” Hartsville sophomore running back Carmello McDaniel said of the team's night. “Focusing, getting our assignments done, knowing our blocks, getting our blocks. Just showing them what speed’s about.”
McDaniel’s speed was certainly on display in the first half. He caught a 28-yard TD pass from McKendrie Douglass and also broke free for a 17-yard run to the end zone in the first quarter.
He followed that with two more TD runs of 20 and 53, respectively, in the second quarter to cap off a four-score game and a 103-yard rushing performance.
“Practicing extra hard,” McDaniel said of this week’s game preparation. “Making sure we get extra reps in. (We) just stayed focused and went all in with what our coaches asked for.”
He was far from the only one who had a big night. Douglass was 3 for 5 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns. One of those went to Jonathon Flemister on a 63-yard bomb to start the second quarter. Flemister also got the scoring started as the senior RB/WR went 69 yards to paydirt on the Red Foxes’ first play from scrimmage.
“Just totally impressed with our team and how we played tonight,” Calabrese said. “They were pretty big up front and they were taking a lot of chances inside and we found a little crease there. In a playoff game, if you can get it a couple of times, you try and get it. Fortunately our kids made the blocks and we had some fast kids carry the ball tonight.”
Junior running back Aiyon Royal also crossed the century mark after taking over the main role in the second half – scoring on a 62-yard run of his own.
Special teams and defense also came up big for Hartsville. The Red Foxes blocked a punt and came away with two interceptions by Alvie Fulwood and Ty’Jai Peterson.
HARTSVILLE 70, AIRPORT 13
A 7 0 6 0 –13
H 21 28 14 7 – 70
FIRST QUARTER
H – Jonathon Flemister 69 run (Jahleel Lewis kick), 9:21.
H – Carmello McDaniel 28 pass from McKendrie Douglass (Lewis kick), 4:17.
H – McDaniel 17 run (Lewis kick), 2:54.
A – Jeremiah Smith 28 pass from Tyler Dasher (Carlos Lopez kick), :08.
SECOND QUARTER
H – Flemister 63 pass from Douglass (Lewis kick), 11:40.
H – McDaniel 20 run (Lewis kick), 8:06.
H – J’Shawn Anderson 47 pass from Douglass (Lewis kick), 2:22.
H – McDaniel 53 run (Lewis kick), :42.
THIRD QUARTER
H – Aiyon Royal 62 run (Lewis kick), 9:24.
H – Dashun Williams 40 fumble return (Lewis kick), 6:21.
A – Ja’Khadin Kinard 5 run (kick failed), :20.
FOURTH QUARTER
H – Hykeem Waters 4 run (Sams Guttry kick), 6:14.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – H: Aiyon Royal 7-112, TD; Carmello McDaniel 4-103, 3 TDs; J’Shawn Anderson 4-73; Jonathon Flemister 1-69, TD; Hykeem Waters 5-51, TD.
PASSING – H: McKendrie Douglass 3-5-138, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING – H: Flemister 1-63, TD; Anderson 1-47, TD; McDaniel 1-28, TD.
RECORD: H 5-5
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will host North Myrtle Beach next Friday at 7:30 p.m.