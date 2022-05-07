Allgaier snaps winless streak with another Darlington victory

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was a worst-to-first day for Justin Allgaier, although it wasn’t supposed to happen that way.

The JR Motorsports driver began Saturday’s Mahindra ROXOR 200 Xfinity race at Darlington in third place. But before the race even started, trouble happened as a battery issue forced Allgaier to move to the back of the pack.

Before the first stage was over, he found himself in the top 5 once again. Before Stage 2 had barely begun, he took the race lead.

And thanks to a caution with seven laps to go, Allgaier was able to find room on the outside lane during the restart to not only nab his second straight spring win at the Track Too Tough to Tame, but snap a 34-race winless streak.

“To come here literally a year after our last win and to win back-to-back in the spring race here at Darlington…there’s no words that can describe how awesome that is,” Allgaier said. “…Today we obviously didn’t start the race like we wanted to. I was pretty calm with it when we were sitting on pit road with no power. It was going to be a really long day, but the team never wavered and got the car fixed and we were able to make our way through traffic.”

While he felt like it was a battery issue, there was a moment when he thought it might be something worse.

“As soon as I flipped the starter switch, it started to engage the starter, then immediately shut off,” he said. “That’s kind of where I immediately went to the battery. As we were trying to decipher what was going on, then I started worrying that something in the system broke.

“I was calm until they were pulling the dash cover off trying to see if they could see anything in there.”

But Allgaier and his team were able to quickly recover, and it was on pit road where he made his biggest leaps. After falling out of first with 12 laps to go on Stage 2, he took the lead off pit road on the restart for Stage 3.

Another caution on Lap 120 sent all cars back in for fresh tires, and Allgaier once again emerged as the pack leader.

Things took a somewhat dramatic shift at Lap 136, however, as several drivers stayed out during the pit stop and reshuffled the top 10. Tyler Reddick took over the lead alongside points leader A.J. Allmendinger with Allgaier falling to seventh place.

But he made his way up to third on the restart, and when Reddick suffered a flat tire and hit the wall, it brought out a caution with five laps to go.

Allgaier made his move on the outside to get past Allmendinger on the restart, then held off teammate Noah Gragson for the final two laps to take the checkered flag.

Gragson had been the frontrunner for most of the day. He battled pole sitter Ty Gibbs for the lead for most of Stage 1 before eventually earning the victory.

He did the same in the second stage, except he took the lead late from Allgaier and won under caution to pick up his fifth stage victory of the season.

For Gragson, the loss was disappointing, but the overall day for the team was certainly something to be proud of.

“The Hendrick engines were awesome today – 1-2 finish for JR Motorsports,” Gragson told FS1 after the race. “…What a day. Justin ran the bottom, we ran the top. I thought we top row on him, just came up a little bit short there, but just proud of everyone’s efforts.

“…Two stage wins. It’s just a lot of hard work and preparation and I think it’s really showing out on the racetrack. Three wins here at Darlington, this is a good track for us, but at the same time three wins in a row for JR Motorsports.”

Riley Herbst used the late cautions to climb to No. 3 after starting eighth. John H. Nemechek, who captured the Truck Series win Friday, was fourth, followed by Sam Mayer.

Allmendinger fell all the way to eighth with Gibbs winding up 16th.

