Allura and Bella Zamarripa win McLeod for Health Flroence Open doubles crown

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Twins Allura and Bella Zamarripa played doubles together as juniors in the 2019 U.S. Open. Their goal is to return there and compete as adults.

The former University of Texas stars' latest steps were winning Saturday's doubles championship in the McLeod for Health Florence Open at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. They defeated Samantha Crawford and Clervie Ngounoue by scores of 6-3, 6-4.

It was their sixth ITF doubles championship together. Sounds like a call for ice cream.

"We'll probably go for ice cream after this," Allura said. "We like to go anywhere for that. We don't know where to go around here, but we'll find a place."

After being a part of Texas' national championship team last spring, the twins turned pro, as did then-Longhorn No. 1 seed Peyton Stearns. Stearns earned a spot in Sunday's singles final by winning her singles match over Tiphanie Fiquet by scores of 6-3, 6-1. Stearns faces Alexandra Vecic at 1 p.m.

During the Zamarripa twins' doubles win Saturday, they fended off the big-serve duo of Crawford and Ngounoue by twice breaking serve to win that first set.

"We were really trying to find our groove against their big serve," said Allura, who hits left-handed while Bella is right-handed. "It was important for us to get that one big break to get us ahead."

Early in the second set, the teams broke each other's serve early. After they were back on serve, the Zamarripas clinched the match by breaking serve once more in the final game.

"We had a high first-serve percentage and just tried to attack them," Allura said. "It worked in our favor today."

Since the twins turned pro, life has been a whirlwind.

"It's been great; we've played in as many tournaments as possible," Bella said. "We're having fun out here."