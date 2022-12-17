Alves sparks FMU men's hoops past Erskine

DUE WEST, S.C. – Senior guard Doug Alves had his best shooting performance as a Patriot, scoring 16 points on 5-of-7 three-point shooting to lead Francis Marion to a 94-68 victory over Erskine College on Saturday.

Francis Marion improves to 4-1 in conference play and 6-4 overall. The Patriots will take a hiatus for Christmas break before returning to the Smith University Center on Dec. 30 for a 2 p.m. matinee rematch against Coker.

Senior guard Tionne Rollins led all Patriots with 17 points, while snatching four steals along the way. Sophomore 6-8 center Jonah Pierce tallied 12 points and seven rebounds, while graduate senior Alex Cox poured in 11 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

FMU senior forward Bryce Beamer put in a well-rounded effort, finishing the game with nine points, seven rebounds, and five assists as 10 of 11 Patriots scored.

Jalen Canada led the Flying Fleet (0-11, 0-5) with 14 points.

A quick foul on the first possession led to head coach Jake Zehnder making four substitutions 18 seconds into the contest. Jerome Stephens put Erskine on the board to open up the scoring with a three-pointer.

FMU was able to respond quick and early, countering with a 10-0 run and never trailing again in the contest. The Flying Fleet were able to keep the Patriots from pulling away in the first half, going into halftime with only a 41-36 deficit.

A layup by Pierce with 16:37 left capped off a quick 10-2 spurt for FMU to open the second stanza, giving momentum to continue building the Patriots lead. Back-to-back three pointers by Erskine’s Canada cut the Patriots lead down to 52-44 with 15:58 left, but Alves’ fourth three-pointer of the night jumped the lead back to double digits for the rest of the contest.

Two minutes later, a flurry of back-and-forth buckets saw the Patriots build a comfortable 65-50 lead.

With 8:29 remaining, a three-pointer by sophomore forward Nick Silva helped the Patriots eclipse a 20-point lead. With 2:27 left, the Patriots held their largest lead of the game, an 89-59 advantage, following a three-pointer by junior guard Asante Turner. FMU never looked back, coasting their way to a 94-68 win to help them stay in the fight for the top of conference standings – one-half game out of first place.

Francis Marion shot 52.9 percent from the field, including 16-35 from long range, while Erskine connected on 33.8 percent of its shots, including 10-33 from behind the three-point arc.

The Patriots dominated post play, outscoring Erskine in the paint 38-24.