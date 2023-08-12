SHELBY, N.C. -- No matter how Florence Post 1 does Sunday, coach Derick Urquhart's team is in Monday's American Legion World Series semifinals.

That's because Post 1 improved to 2-0 in its "Stripes" pool with a 5-4 win Saturday over Iowa. After leading 2-0, Florence rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the top of the sixth to earn its 14th straight victory.

Florence's final game in World Series pool play is 7 p.m. Sunday against New Jersey for its top seed. That will determine whether Post 1 plays Monday at 4 p.m. (if it wins Sunday) or at 7 against a team from the "Stars" pool.

Trailing 4-3 entering the top of Saturday's sixth inning, Florence did what was often the case in the Southeast Regional with its comeback wins: Post 1 made that frame its most important.

Jackson Williams and Collin Minshew walked, and they advanced on a wild pitch to set the sixth inning's tone. Jackson Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Nick Foster's RBI single to right tied it at 4. Post 1 took the lead for good on Brody Cook's sacrifice fly to right. Cook finished 2 for 2 with two RBI, and Foster was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.

Foster's double was in the top of the first before he scored on a Cook single to give Post 1 a 1-0 advantage.

Florence's lead grew to 2-0 in the second, and its foundation started when Noah Moore singled to left. Jackson Moore then reached on an error, and Noah Moore reached third on Collin Minshew's sacrifice fly to right.

With runners at first and third, Florence befuddled Iowa with a double steal -- Jackson Moore stealing second and Noah Moore scoring while that throw went from the catcher to second for the two-run advantage

But Florence starting pitcher Tanner Hall, after retiring Iowa in order in the first inning, began to struggle. He hit Iowa's Mason Trpkosh with a pitch in the second, and Trpkosh eventually scored on Michael Day's single up the middle.

Florence stretched its lead back to two runs in the third after singles by Cook and Zach Hunt set the tone. Shemar Simes' base hit brought in Cook, and Post 1 had a 3-1 lead.

Hall then hit three Iowa batters in the bottom of the third, the final one with the bases loaded to trim Florence's advantage to 3-2.

After winning pitcher Dylan Wiegel replaced Hall on the mound, a Spencer Wood single tied the game at 3. And in the bottom of the fourth, Iowa's Maddux Frese reached on an error and advanced to second on the play. He scored on Andrew Robinson's single to give Iowa a 4-3 lead.

After Florence reclaimed the lead, however, Zane Davis took over for Wiegel in the bottom of the sixth to record the save.