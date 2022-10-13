Ana Sofía Sánchez Palau wins three-set thriller in McLeod for Health Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ana Sofía Sánchez Palau let a straight-set win slip away, and that was enough to make her refocus.

It actually made her downright angry.

After Thaisa Grana Pedretti rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the second set to win a tie-breaker (6), Palau knew there was no going back to that mistake. Instead, she broke Pedretti’s serve three times and started the charge toward a 6-0 score to win Thursday in the McLeod For Health Florence Open at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

After the second set went more than 90 minutes, the final one lasted just 40.

“I had a lot of match points in that second set. But when I lose a set, I keep playing every point and fight, and it’ll be fine,” Palau said. “I was consistent and was on it for every point, and that was the difference. I was positive on every point. It really was just about winning the third set after that.”

This is the furthest Palau has advanced in the McLeod for Health Florence Open. She will try to keep her title hopes alive with a Friday match against Peyton Stearns.

Stearns won her match Thursday by the score of 6-0, 6-1 over Hibah Shaikh.

Just as Palau cruised to Thursday’s first-set win (6-2), she found what worked again in the third.

“I was playing good in the first set and also the second set until I had the match points at 5-3,” said Palau, who has won 13 singles titles on the International Tennis Federation Tour. She has also been part of 10 doubles championship teams. “And then I got a little nervous. But in the third set, I was really calm, and that was good.”

Pedretti showed plenty of grit during that second-set comeback – something Palau is familiar with.

“I know her very well, and have played her a few times,” Palau said. “I’ve always beaten her, so I was really confident in the third set because of that.”

This is Palau’s third appearance in the McLeod for Health Florence Open, and this is her strongest tournament run to date.

After Palau cruised through Thursday's third set, there was little to say.

“I was like, ‘Good job,’” she said, laughing.