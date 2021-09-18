Anderson, Silver Foxes roll past Great Falls 56-16

Ironically the first Lamar score of the night came through the air as McManus found Toney for a 22-yard strike. But that was one of only two throws on the night as Lamar relied almost exclusively on its backfield.

“I’m from Cheraw, so I know all about the wishbone,” Wilkes said. “If you’ve got a big offensive line and you’ve got backs that will hit the hole, you can miss an assignment here or there and it’s hard to keep someone from getting five yards if you’ve got good backs.

“…We’re running the ball better than we ever have since I’ve been here.”

It wasn’t all good news though as some of the same issues that kept Lamar from winning the previous week’s game at Timberland crept back up again. The Silver Foxes were penalized 13 times for 140 yards and also committed two turnovers of their own.

“We held Timberland to 190 yards of offense and gave up four touchdowns,” Wilkes said. “That’s not supposed to happen. But it happened because of the same kind of things – turnovers, short fields, and penalties. We’ve got to do a better job.”