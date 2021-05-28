Andrew Jackson edges Latta 1-0 in 2A lower state opener

LATTA, S.C.— Latta High's baseball team fell 1-0 to Andrew Jackson in eight innings on Friday in the 2A lower state series opening game.

The Volunteers scored the only run when Fuller Smith was hit by apitch with bases loaded.

The Vikings’ Ethan Lee and Andrew Bryant each had a hit.

Latta plays Andrew Jackson on Saturday at 7 p.m. and must win to force a decisive Game 3 which would be held Tuesday at a neutral site.

AJ;000;000;01 — 1;5;2

L;000;000;00 — 0;3;1

WP: Ashton Phillips (2 2/3 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Gatlin Johnson (2/3 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, K).

LEADING HITTERS – L: Ethan Lee 1-4; Dylan Shelley 1-4, 2B; Andrew Bryant 1-3.