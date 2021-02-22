Andrew Jackson pulls-off 54-49 upset at Marion

MARION, S.C. – Andrew Jackson pulled-off a 54-49 upset at Marion in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Monday night.
The Volunteers outscored Marion 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 26-20 lead at halftime. Tyron Gilford and Ca’Darius Sowell each scored nine points in the first half to lead Andrew Jackson.
Marion’s T.J. Sanders was a force with 12 points in the first for the Swamp Foxes. The Vols managed to hold their six-point advantage until midway through the third quarter. Marion’s Mac Washington nailed a three-pointer and followed-up with a two-hand slam to take a 35-34 lead at the 2:26 mark. Gilford answered with a closing bucket to maintain a 41-37 advantage for Andrew Jackson.
Marion had one final possession in the fourth quarter with 39.5 remaining but a late turnover would be the difference.
Marion Coach Andy Bostick only got four games with his team in a COVID-19 pandemic season that contributed to a lot of time lost.
“Under the circumstances and what we’re dealing with I wish we were in better basketball shape,” he said.
Bostick said the Volunteers made the most out of their possessions.
“Free throws and ball pressure,” he said was the difference in the game. “You have to play every possession every time.”