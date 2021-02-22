 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Jackson pulls-off 54-49 upset at Marion
0 comments

Andrew Jackson pulls-off 54-49 upset at Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – Andrew Jackson pulled-off a 54-49 upset at Marion in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Monday night.

The Volunteers outscored Marion 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 26-20 lead at halftime. Tyron Gilford and Ca’Darius Sowell each scored nine points in the first half to lead Andrew Jackson.

Marion’s T.J. Sanders was a force with 12 points in the first for the Swamp Foxes. The Vols managed to hold their six-point advantage until midway through the third quarter. Marion’s Mac Washington nailed a three-pointer and followed-up with a two-hand slam to take a 35-34 lead at the 2:26 mark. Gilford answered with a closing bucket to maintain a 41-37 advantage for Andrew Jackson.

Marion had one final possession in the fourth quarter with 39.5 remaining but a late turnover would be the difference.

Marion Coach Andy Bostick only got four games with his team in a COVID-19 pandemic season that contributed to a lot of time lost.

“Under the circumstances and what we’re dealing with I wish we were in better basketball shape,” he said.

Bostick said the Volunteers made the most out of their possessions.

“Free throws and ball pressure,” he said was the difference in the game. “You have to play every possession every time.”

Sanders led Marion with 19 points while Washington added a game-high 20 points.

Sowell led Andrew Jackson with 18 points. D.J. Ealy added 16 points along with 13 points from Gilford.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert