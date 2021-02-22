Andrew Jackson pulls-off 54-49 upset at Marion

MARION, S.C. – Andrew Jackson pulled-off a 54-49 upset at Marion in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Monday night.

The Volunteers outscored Marion 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 26-20 lead at halftime. Tyron Gilford and Ca’Darius Sowell each scored nine points in the first half to lead Andrew Jackson.

Marion’s T.J. Sanders was a force with 12 points in the first for the Swamp Foxes. The Vols managed to hold their six-point advantage until midway through the third quarter. Marion’s Mac Washington nailed a three-pointer and followed-up with a two-hand slam to take a 35-34 lead at the 2:26 mark. Gilford answered with a closing bucket to maintain a 41-37 advantage for Andrew Jackson.

Marion had one final possession in the fourth quarter with 39.5 remaining but a late turnover would be the difference.

Marion Coach Andy Bostick only got four games with his team in a COVID-19 pandemic season that contributed to a lot of time lost.

“Under the circumstances and what we’re dealing with I wish we were in better basketball shape,” he said.

Bostick said the Volunteers made the most out of their possessions.