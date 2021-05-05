Andrews, offense power Darlington past West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington’s softball team jumped to a 7-0 lead through the first two innings on Wednesday and cruised to a 10-0 win over West Florence in five innings.

The Falcons improved to 15-3 overall and maintained their lead in Region 6-4A by upping their record to 8-1. West fell to 11-6 overall and 5-3 in region play.

The two teams will meet again Friday at Darlington.

Madie Andrews tossed all five shutout innings for the Falcons and scattered six hits to go along with three strikeouts and two walks.

She allowed just one WF baserunner in each of the first three innings and no Knights batter reached third until the bottom of the fifth.

Singles by Ali Meeker, Summer Holland and Madi Dubose loaded the bases for West in the final frame, but Andrews induced two straight infield popups to end the threat and the game.

Meanwhile, she got all the run support she needed in the first inning thanks to some well-placed hits. Alayna Williamson drove in the first run on a single and Andrews followed with an RBI double that landed on the foul line.