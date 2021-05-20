Andrews, Williamson help power Darlington to district final

“Pitchers don’t have it every time, especially this time of year when you’re playing every other day, but she settled down and we were able to hit the ball well enough to win," Wiley said.

Andrews was a big part of that as well. She went 3 for 5 with two RBI while Alayna Williamson came through with a pair of big two-runs hits – one in the third inning as part of a five-run outburst by DHS and another in the sixth as part of a four-run frame.

Amber Rogers and Naya Jones had two hits each for the Falcons as well as they pounded out 12 hits total.

They needed most of them as the Sharks didn’t go down without a fight. After Darlington took an early 2-0 lead, MRHS battled back and tied the game on a solo homer from Reilly Wake in the top of the third.

May River then came through with its own five-run inning as Giovana Rodriguez and Casey Laing each had two-run singles in the top of the fourth to help the Sharks tie the game at 7-7.

But that was all as MRHS managed just two hits across the final three innings.