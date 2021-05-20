Andrews, Williamson help power Darlington to district final

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington High softball team will get a second – and possibly third – shot at North Augusta.
The Falcons outlasted May River 13-7 on Wednesday in a 4A state playoff elimination game, setting up a rematch with the Yellow Jackets on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at North Augusta.
NA won the first meeting 4-0, so Darlington will have to win two in order to earn the District 4 championship and advance to the lower state finals.
It was far from the prettiest victory Tim Wiley’s squad has seen this season as both teams combined for 22 hits and 14 walks in an offensive slugfest.
“A playoff win is a playoff win,” Wiley said afterward. “It was an ugly game – neither pitcher had it, so there was a lot of hits; a lot of walks. So it turned out to be a high-scoring game.”
The Falcons were the beneficiaries of most of the free passes as May River hurlers Ann Caraballo and Gabby Ximenex walked 12 batters between them, with Caraballo accounting for nine.
The Sharks also committed three errors, most prominently in the fifth and six innings, which helped Darlington plate six runs.
Those proved to be the difference as Falcons starter Madie Andrews rebounded from a rough outing early to shut the door over the final three innings. She finished with five strikeouts and just two walks in seven innings.
“Pitchers don’t have it every time, especially this time of year when you’re playing every other day, but she settled down and we were able to hit the ball well enough to win," Wiley said.
Andrews was a big part of that as well. She went 3 for 5 with two RBI while Alayna Williamson came through with a pair of big two-runs hits – one in the third inning as part of a five-run outburst by DHS and another in the sixth as part of a four-run frame.
Amber Rogers and Naya Jones had two hits each for the Falcons as well as they pounded out 12 hits total.
They needed most of them as the Sharks didn’t go down without a fight. After Darlington took an early 2-0 lead, MRHS battled back and tied the game on a solo homer from Reilly Wake in the top of the third.
May River then came through with its own five-run inning as Giovana Rodriguez and Casey Laing each had two-run singles in the top of the fourth to help the Sharks tie the game at 7-7.
But that was all as MRHS managed just two hits across the final three innings.