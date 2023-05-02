FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence pitcher Annie Ruth Eliason, with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the fourth while her team led 3-2 over Bluffton, struck out the next three batters. Then, the Knights pulled away for an 8-2 victory in Tuesday's first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

After West took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third, Bluffton got back into the game with a two-run homer by Alyssa Rose. Still with no outs, Eliason walked the next two batters, and Abby Emmanuel singled to load the bases.

Eliason, a freshman, then showed remarkable poise.

"I focused on my mechanics," said Eliason, who finished Tuesday's game with 12 strikeouts. "I was struggling on one certain mechanic. I just needed to remind myself before every pitch to use that mechanic correctly. And that helped me a lot."

Once Eliason remembered her mechanics, Bluffton's offense came undone.

"It was a big boost," said Eliason, the Region 6-4A player of the year. "It definitely pumped up the whole team. I've been in that situation before this year. I've been in that situation a lot of times throughout my career. This season against South Florence, I was in that situation. It's just been multiple times in the past."

Coach Andres Perkins' Knights next will host Westwood on Thursday.

"(Eliason) is a dog. She's been there before throughout this season," said Perkins, the region's coach of the year whose team improved to 14-8. "It was great having that experience early on throughout the season, so she had that confidence she could do it. So, I'm glad it worked out in her favor."

Bluffton, meanwhile, committed four errors. Three of them were committed during West's three-run third, and two of them resulted in those first three West runs.

The Knights, however, finished with no errors.

"We played solid defense behind (Eliason). No errors tonight," Perkins said. "When we play solid defense behind her, it can be tough for the opposing team."

Eliason then began the Knights' five-run sixth. After Abby Gibbs also singled, an RBI hit by Madi Dubose gave West a 4-2 lead.

After Logan Moore's two-run single made it 6-2, West added another run on another Bluffton error. Summer Holland's run-scoring triple then accounted for Tuesday's final run.

Holland finished 3 for 4.

Perkins was happy West's offense came to life late in Tuesday's game. He hopes it's sooner Thursday.

"It was a great team win," he said. "It was ugly, but we'll take it. A win is a win."

B;000;200;0--2;5;4

WF;003;005;x--8;7;0

WP -- Eliason (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 12 K, 5 BB). LP -- Rose (6 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 3 BB).

LEADING HITTER -- WF: Summer Holland 3-4, 3B, RBI.

RECORD: WF 14-8.

NEXT: West Florence hosts Westwood on Thursday.