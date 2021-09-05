Another risk taken, another runner-up finish at Darlington for Larson

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“…I actually to his bumper a little bit too early and he kind of protected the wall. So it was wild and I hope the fans enjoyed the desperation.”

Despite the runner-up finish, Larson maintained his top sport in the points standings. It was his 16th top-5 finish this season and fourth in the last five races.

Knowing how much of a cushion he had in terms of the making the cutoff for the next round of the playoffs allowed him to take more of a risk, Larson said.

“I knew I could kind of go for broke there the last handful of laps,” he said. “I was kind of hitting the wall every lap on (turns) three and four, but I felt like if I got a flat and finished 25th, I would still be good on points.

“I would say I was a little bit more brave because of that.”

Larson had to fend off a charge of his own from third-place finisher Ross Chastain. With 13 laps to go, Chastain dove low in Turn 3, but could not complete the pass. The move seemed to drain Chastain’s No. 42 Chevrolet, however, as he never made it close to Larson again.

“I think I more so killed so killed his momentum,” Larson said when asked in the move slowed his momentum chasing down Hamlin. “I don’t think I really changed anything I was doing at that point. I’m not sure what happened…maybe he got his tires hot and faded after that.”

