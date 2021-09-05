 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another risk taken, another runner-up finish at Darlington for Larson
0 Comments
top story
COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500

Another risk taken, another runner-up finish at Darlington for Larson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500

Kyle Larson gives a smile prior to the start of the 72nd annual Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway on September 5, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – For Kyle Larson, Sunday’s Labor Day weekend finale at Darlington Raceway was likely a case of déjà vu.

For the second time this year, Larson – the overall Cup Series points leader – found himself trying to pull off a risky maneuver in order to take the checkered flag at the track “Too Tough to Tame.”

In May, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver threaded the needle between Ryan Newman and Tyler Reddick as they went three wide with eight laps to go in the Goodyear 400. That led to a second-place finish as Martin Truex Jr. dominated the day.

On Sunday, Larson had a much better showing overall at the Cook Out Southern 500, but still wound up with the same result. He led the most laps with 156 and was the Stage 2 winner, but could not chase down Denny Hamlin over the final stretch despite a desperate last-lap attempt to take over first.

Larson rolled up on Hamlin’s bumper on the final turn, with smoke pouring out of his car all the while, but Hamlin held firm.

“I was kind of stuck at the gap behind him for the last 15 laps or so,” Larson said. “…I decided I would try and wall-ride and see what would happen. He started running a little bit safer line the last few laps and getting back to diamonding, so I thought if I rode the wall I could squeeze to his outside.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“…I actually to his bumper a little bit too early and he kind of protected the wall. So it was wild and I hope the fans enjoyed the desperation.”

Despite the runner-up finish, Larson maintained his top sport in the points standings. It was his 16th top-5 finish this season and fourth in the last five races.

Knowing how much of a cushion he had in terms of the making the cutoff for the next round of the playoffs allowed him to take more of a risk, Larson said.

“I knew I could kind of go for broke there the last handful of laps,” he said. “I was kind of hitting the wall every lap on (turns) three and four, but I felt like if I got a flat and finished 25th, I would still be good on points.

“I would say I was a little bit more brave because of that.”

Larson had to fend off a charge of his own from third-place finisher Ross Chastain. With 13 laps to go, Chastain dove low in Turn 3, but could not complete the pass. The move seemed to drain Chastain’s No. 42 Chevrolet, however, as he never made it close to Larson again.

“I think I more so killed so killed his momentum,” Larson said when asked in the move slowed his momentum chasing down Hamlin. “I don’t think I really changed anything I was doing at that point. I’m not sure what happened…maybe he got his tires hot and faded after that.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Mullins Auctioneers kick-off season hosting Andrew Jackson
Sports News

Mullins Auctioneers kick-off season hosting Andrew Jackson

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullin’s quarterback Syree Livingston ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the Auctioneers season opener at home against Andrew Jackson. However, Volunteers quarterback Hammond Wrenn rushed for three touchdowns to help his team earn a 40-14 victory on the road.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert