Another win, another gem for Post 1's Jordan in 4-0 victory over Charleston

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a simple game plan for Robbie Jordan on Monday as Florence welcomed undefeated Charleston to American Legion Field for the opening game of the state tournament.
Simple, but highly effective.
“The goal was to just throw strikes and let my defense work,” the Post 1 right-hander said. “That’s just what ended up happening.”
Working ahead for most of the night, Jordan (8-0) pitched another gem as he one-hit Charleston through 6⅓ innings. Noah Carter provided more than enough run support with three RBI ,and Post 1 avenged one of its only losses this season with a 4-0 victory.
Florence (28-2) will host Camden at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Win or lose, Post 1 will return to action Friday at Segra Park as the double-elimination tournament shifts to Columbia for weekend play.
Post 147 (15-1) is set to face Lexington, which lost to Camden 7-6.
“The pitching was outstanding tonight against a team that hadn’t lost yet this year,” Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart said. “Undefeated coming in; a quality team, and (we) played extremely well, so I’m proud of the guys.”
A one-out single by Charleston’s Tanner Henderson in the top of the first inning was the only hit of the game for Post 147. Only three baserunners reached against Jordan, who struck out seven and walked one, and one of those got on via an error.
“Especially early in the game, I got ahead of everybody,” Jordan said. “I really had my slider working tonight and changeup, so I had three really good pitches going and kept them off balance.”
Thomas Skipper came in for the final two outs. George Derrick Floyd made a diving play in center field to end the game – one of several defensive highlights of the night.
Shortstop Caleb Rogers and second baseman Owen Taylor had a hand in 11 of the 21 outs recorded Monday, including one double play turned.
“That’s been a staple of our team all year – we play very good defense,” Urquhart said. “Tonight Owen made a couple of outstanding plays at second and Caleb made a heck of a play at shortstop going in the hole on one. ... George makes a diving catch to end the game.
“Defense has been part of the reason why we are where we are and what our record is right now.”
Offensively, Carter and D.P. Pendergrass led the way for Florence. Pendergrass was 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and a run scored while Carter drove in all but of one of Post 1’s runs.
His biggest hit came in the bottom of the third. Following two Post 147 errors and an infield single by Pendergrass, A’Shani McFarland drove home the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly.
Carter followed two batters later with a two-out, two-strike double to the wall in left center field as Florence grabbed a 3-0 lead.
That was more than enough with the way Jordan was pitching, and Carter even added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout.
Kody Hanna also had a double for Post 1.