Another win, another gem for Post 1's Jordan in 4-0 victory over Charleston

“Especially early in the game, I got ahead of everybody,” Jordan said. “I really had my slider working tonight and changeup, so I had three really good pitches going and kept them off balance.”

Thomas Skipper came in for the final two outs. George Derrick Floyd made a diving play in center field to end the game – one of several defensive highlights of the night.

Shortstop Caleb Rogers and second baseman Owen Taylor had a hand in 11 of the 21 outs recorded Monday, including one double play turned.

“That’s been a staple of our team all year – we play very good defense,” Urquhart said. “Tonight Owen made a couple of outstanding plays at second and Caleb made a heck of a play at shortstop going in the hole on one. ... George makes a diving catch to end the game.

“Defense has been part of the reason why we are where we are and what our record is right now.”

Offensively, Carter and D.P. Pendergrass led the way for Florence. Pendergrass was 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and a run scored while Carter drove in all but of one of Post 1’s runs.