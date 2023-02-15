COLUMBIA, S.C. – For a long time, Charles “Chino” Smith’s legacy was mostly lost to history – much like the details of his life itself.

His rise back to prominence took a turn late last year, however, and now the baseball standout from Antioch in Darlington County is headed to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

It was recently announced that Smith will be one of the eight inductees in this year’s class and he will be posthumously enshrined May 15 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Smith attended Benedict College before going on to have a stellar professional career in the Negro Leagues. He played six seasons on four different teams – the Philadelphia Giants (1924), Pennsylvania Red Caps (1925), Brooklyn Royal Giants (1925-27, 1931) and New York Lincoln Giants (1929-30) and compiled a .423 career batting average.

That mark was the not only the best in Negro League history, but in all of professional baseball.

Smith played against stars such as Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and Oscar Charleston. In 1929, he led the Negro American League in homers (23), average (.464) and outfield assists (14) and also batted .335 against major leaguers in Cuba’s winter ball circuit during that time span.

In fact Page called Smith one of the two greatest Negro League hitters of all time.

Tragically, he died at the age of 31 from an illness. His official gravestone is unmarked and its location is not directly known, although there are ongoing efforts on that front.

“He probably would have been among the first ones enshrined,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Andy Solomon about Smith’s recently rediscovered legacy. “…I was notified about Chino from a guy who did research on the Negro Leagues up in Walhalla (Oconee County). He made the official nomination.”

In a case of when it rains it pours, a few weeks later Gene Sapakoff of the Post and Courier wrote a front-page piece on Smith, Solomon said.

“I said he’s a viable candidate,” Solomon. “And when I looked into his history – or lack of history, the more intrigued I became.

“The thing that turned it for us was that Sports Illustrated said he was the 16th best athlete of the 20th century from the state of South Carolina (in an article in 1999).”

The hall is not aware of any family members, Solomon said, but added that there are ongoing talks with the Darlington County Council about accepting on his behalf.

“Chino’s going to be enshrined and we’re very pleased to recognize his accomplishments,” he added.